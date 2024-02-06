Being like the sun

By Ellen Shuck

What pleasures does the sun hold for you? What feelings does it arouse within? Do you look forward to seeing and feeling the sun, or dread its rays?

Various people probably have different opinions on what the sun brings to their lives, besides the necessities it supplies. It is necessary for our food, the beauty around us such as the flowers and other foliage. That ball of warmth also warms us when we're cold and damp. The sun provides comfort with its heat. As with most other desirables, if you get too much, you can be miserable and parched. Everything has a downside but, to me, the sun offers more good than bad.

Let me tell you why. Not to bring out the necessary attributes, scientifically, but the ones that offer feelings of encouragement, the lifting of spirits and emotional ones of warmth, comfort, and belonging. The sun elevates our mood, even when we're down, and feeling cold and lonely. When you're experiencing depression, discouragement and uselessness, like you may as well give up, the light of the sun can quickly turn perspectives from forlorn to jubilant. Bringing light to the world is a most important contribution of the sun. Without it we would be in constant darkness. Jesus, in the spiritual sense, is the light of the world for all time. John 9:5 writes, "As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world."

"Good morning, George," said Mitchel, and my conversation halted for a minute or two, while they exchanged words of greeting and encouragement. Mitchel is one of those people who spreads sunshine wherever he goes. He never fails to acknowledge a friend whenever he encounters them. Always encouraging, he has a ready smile and makes you feel like you're more than you really are.

One feels so good, comfortable and especially loved when he's around. He lights up the room because he includes everyone. You feel that if he were around all the time you would become how he seemingly sees you. He is truly like the sunlight. Oh, if more people were like he, I thought!