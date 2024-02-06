Being joyful in all circumstances

Are you happy? Happiness has been written about all through the ages. It is a state of well-being and contentment, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary. Often happiness and joyfulness are used interchangeably, but they aren't the same. Lifestyle mentor, Rachel Fearnley, describes the difference between joy and happiness as this: "Joy is more consistent and is cultivated internally. Joy comes when you make peace with who you are, why you are and how you are, whereas happiness tends to be externally triggered and is based on other people, things, places, thoughts and events."
In other words, happiness is based on what's external, and joy is what's internal. Often people have much materially and otherwise, and are unhappy, whereas others have very little and are extremely joyful. This joy comes from deep within. Outside circumstances cannot shake our foundation of joy. We can have inner happiness, or joy when things aren't going well, you've met failure in life, or you're sad about the death of a loved one, or about another heartfelt tragedy.
If we claim the presence of a God in our life, that can change our total outlook on what happens to us. We don't need to have everything in our lives to be perfect to be happy -- if we're joyful within. Instead we will rest in the knowledge that our God will sustain us through anything that rears its head. I believe that God intends and desires that we be joyful and happy. One horrifying happening, that is very evident in our lives today, is the presence of the Covid-19. As we are aware, this terrible disease is reaching far and wide, touching multitudinous amounts of people and ignoring no one. It attacks everyone that steps in its path. Can we be happy in the midst of this, often deadly, scourge? Perhaps we find it difficult to say that we're happy in the external, but hopefully, we can remain joyful inside. This is only one part of our existence. Everything passes and so will the virus.
The Christian Scriptures have much to say concerning joy, happiness, sadness and troubles. I can remain joyful because I rely on many of the Scriptures to give me courage, forbearance and, consequently, the joy that is promised by God. James 1:2-4 says that "When troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow." The passage encourages Christians to remain steadfast in the belief that things happen for a reason, even though they may seem to be useless, meaningless, and cause great suffering at the time. We have to believe that someone far greater than we is controlling the destiny of the world. Although we have free will, God determines the outcome.
As we, all, are immersed in the shut-downs of stores and the shortage of many of the commodities; we may feel helpless. We are being forced, wisely, to distance ourselves from others. We are told to refrain from being greedy with our food and other important purchases. Think of others as well as ourselves. We can't keep up our normal pace of life and most can't work outside the home-environment. It is a trying time for everyone.
At the beginning of the pandemic, I was somewhat frustrated. I was unable get out and run around town in my usual way. I couldn't eat at my favorite restaurants, and everyone was at home all the time. My routine was definitely off schedule. Then I began to recognize how serious the virus is and my irritation changed to understanding. I believe that everything happens for the good, and that belief brings me solace. I am expectantly looking forward to the positive changes this pandemic will make in the world. Corinthians 6:10 encourages when it states that "Our hearts ache, but we always have joy. We are poor, but we give spiritual riches to others. We own nothing and yet we have everything." Remain joyful in whatever circumstances you encounter.
