Being joyful in all circumstances

Are you happy? Happiness has been written about all through the ages. It is a state of well-being and contentment, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary. Often happiness and joyfulness are used interchangeably, but they aren't the same. Lifestyle mentor, Rachel Fearnley, describes the difference between joy and happiness as this: "Joy is more consistent and is cultivated internally. Joy comes when you make peace with who you are, why you are and how you are, whereas happiness tends to be externally triggered and is based on other people, things, places, thoughts and events."

In other words, happiness is based on what's external, and joy is what's internal. Often people have much materially and otherwise, and are unhappy, whereas others have very little and are extremely joyful. This joy comes from deep within. Outside circumstances cannot shake our foundation of joy. We can have inner happiness, or joy when things aren't going well, you've met failure in life, or you're sad about the death of a loved one, or about another heartfelt tragedy.

If we claim the presence of a God in our life, that can change our total outlook on what happens to us. We don't need to have everything in our lives to be perfect to be happy -- if we're joyful within. Instead we will rest in the knowledge that our God will sustain us through anything that rears its head. I believe that God intends and desires that we be joyful and happy. One horrifying happening, that is very evident in our lives today, is the presence of the Covid-19. As we are aware, this terrible disease is reaching far and wide, touching multitudinous amounts of people and ignoring no one. It attacks everyone that steps in its path. Can we be happy in the midst of this, often deadly, scourge? Perhaps we find it difficult to say that we're happy in the external, but hopefully, we can remain joyful inside. This is only one part of our existence. Everything passes and so will the virus.