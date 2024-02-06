Being in the day

An email came into my inbox late last month that filled me with incredible sadness.

A certain musician I'd never met had died in a car accident in northern Ohio.

His name was Jared Jacobsen, the longtime organist at Chautauqua Institution in western New York state. My wife and I watched Jacobsen's instrumental mastery over most of the 40 years we've been attending Chautauqua events.

Jacobsen was a world-class organist and hosted the Sacred Song Service each Sunday evening during the nine-week Chautauqua season. The 70-year old Jacobsen sat with his back to the audience, and we watched his wizardry, fingers flying all over the keys, hands pulling out stops, feet massaging pedals. He made that instrument, said to be the largest open-air organ east of the Mississippi, his own -- capping off those Sabbath night worship experiences with his thrilling interpretation of "Largo," from G.F. Handel's opera "Xerxes."

Jacobsen finished the 2019 season on a Sunday night, and he was dead by the following Friday.

His memorial service was held in Chautauqua's renowned amphitheatre, a location which long ago hosted President Franklin D. Roosevelt and aviatrix Amelia Earhart, and which this summer bore witness to the comedy of the Smothers Brothers. Streamed on the institution's website, I watched from home. The organ sat mute, unplayed out of respect, with Jacobsen's slippers prominently displayed beside the pedals.

In a way difficult to explain, I felt a profound sense of grief. Yet I readily confess I didn't know Jacobsen and had never even heard him speak.

Readers may commiserate by recalling the loss so many Americans experienced with the sudden death in 1997 of Princess Diana, a stranger who connected on some level with them.

A question my wife has for the Maker of all things, when her day comes to face the infinite is, "How is it that in order to get through life we must make attachments yet have to watch as we lose them one by one?"

It feels to her, and to me, like a ripping, a tearing, of the soul when someone who means something to us is lost, even if the person is unknown on a personal level.

In my life, I've officiated the funerals of approximately 250 people. Too many. Former clergy colleagues will boast, if that is an appropriate verb, of numbers notably higher than mine.