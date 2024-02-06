Being content with what you are

Does being content with what you have mean you have no motivation to make more of yourself? Does it mean to stay stuck in a rut, to flee from trying for bigger and better successes? Those are questions we've all experienced. I first pondered how content I should be with what I have when COVID-19 invaded our borders. People are still asked to be careful, but fortunately, we now have numerous outlets from which to fulfill our needs.
Churches are reaching out to help those who are unable to attain food and other necessities. It's amazing how people have responded to the needs of others. Grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors and numerous other facilities have risen to help. It's truly awesome. I am amazed and heartened at the generosity I see exhibited. Do we recognize it?
I adjusted, out of necessity. Rather than thinking negatively, I tried to count my blessings. There are many good things that have arisen from and changed the actions of many during the virus. What an uplifting realization!
Just when we were attempting to regain composure and a sense of normalcy, however, another deterrent has slowed our steps. The weather took an unexpected twist in a direction to which we've all been forced to turn. My area of the country was subjected to unusually harsh weather conditions, unlike that of which we were familiar. Once again, I absorbed the changes, blessings and, yes, even the joy, of the different atmosphere created by the snow and ice storms. It's true that many are and were exposed to conditions that caused immense hardship. Some of these unfavorable conditions were lack of heat, dangerous driving conditions and stay-home advisories. In spite of the different and difficult circumstance caused by the treacherous weather, I found joy and excitement in what was sent my way.
As I looked outside my window at the mounds of snow that lounged upon and caressed the ground and surroundings, I noticed the scenes were breathtaking. Birds flew across the landscape, as many finished his morning meal at my outside "diner for birds," and flew away from the bird feeder. I felt fortunate we had acquired the foresight to make sure food was available for the little creatures. They seemed to feel comfortable with accepting the free food, knowing God would fulfill their needs. We can receive comfort by recalling the Scripture passage telling us to "Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. God then asks, 'Are you not much more valuable than they?'" (Matthew 6:26-27)
A person, to whom I'm very close, tends to look negatively at the seemingly unfavorable occurrences, such as the ice on trees that glisten in the sun. She fails to appreciate the fluffy whipped-cream look of snow as it claims its space on the land and the goodness of people as they rise to help during the pandemic. It's sad when someone neglects to enjoy what they may. When we see even a tiny bit of sunshine peeking behind whatever cloud we're walking under, we derive extra energy and joy. We can then continue on our path to happiness, brought on by that bit of joy within us.
As I walk outside my house and listen to the silence all around me, my insides swell with thankfulness -- that I'm alive, have those to love, and the insight to recognize the theater God constantly provides. When we're reluctant to be satisfied with what we are, we tend to keep wanting more and better.
Regardless of the hardships, mysteries and joys we experience, we have to only remember that "all things genuinely work together for the good of those who love God" (Romans 8:28). I resolved to cherish my life, what I have and especially the people who are in it. What more could we possibly wish for that's better than what we already have? "Look within!"
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.