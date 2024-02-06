Being content with what you are

Does being content with what you have mean you have no motivation to make more of yourself? Does it mean to stay stuck in a rut, to flee from trying for bigger and better successes? Those are questions we've all experienced. I first pondered how content I should be with what I have when COVID-19 invaded our borders. People are still asked to be careful, but fortunately, we now have numerous outlets from which to fulfill our needs.

Churches are reaching out to help those who are unable to attain food and other necessities. It's amazing how people have responded to the needs of others. Grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors and numerous other facilities have risen to help. It's truly awesome. I am amazed and heartened at the generosity I see exhibited. Do we recognize it?

I adjusted, out of necessity. Rather than thinking negatively, I tried to count my blessings. There are many good things that have arisen from and changed the actions of many during the virus. What an uplifting realization!

Just when we were attempting to regain composure and a sense of normalcy, however, another deterrent has slowed our steps. The weather took an unexpected twist in a direction to which we've all been forced to turn. My area of the country was subjected to unusually harsh weather conditions, unlike that of which we were familiar. Once again, I absorbed the changes, blessings and, yes, even the joy, of the different atmosphere created by the snow and ice storms. It's true that many are and were exposed to conditions that caused immense hardship. Some of these unfavorable conditions were lack of heat, dangerous driving conditions and stay-home advisories. In spite of the different and difficult circumstance caused by the treacherous weather, I found joy and excitement in what was sent my way.