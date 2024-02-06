Behind those dancing robots, scientists had to bust a move

WALTHAM, Mass. -- The man who designed some of the world's most advanced dynamic robots was on a daunting mission: programming his creations to dance to the beat with a mix of fluid, explosive and expressive motions that are almost human.

The results? Almost a year and half of choreography, simulation, programming and upgrades were capped by two days of filming to produce a video running at less than 3 minutes. The clip, showing robots dancing to the 1962 hit "Do You Love Me?" by The Contours, was an instant hit on social media, attracting more than 23 million views during the first week.

It shows two of Boston Dynamics' humanoid Atlas research robots doing the twist, the mashed potato and other classic moves, joined by Spot, a doglike robot, and Handle, a wheeled robot designed for lifting and moving boxes in a warehouse or truck.

Boston Dynamics founder and chairman Marc Raibert said what the robot maker learned was far more valuable.

"It turned out that we needed to upgrade the robot in the middle of development in order for it to be strong enough and to have enough energy to do the whole performance without stopping. So that was a real benefit to the design," Raibert said.

Marc Raibert, founder and chairman of Boston Dynamics, stands beside one of the company's Atlas robots during an interview and demonstration Jan. 13 at their facilities in Waltham, Massachusetts. Josh Reynolds ~ Associated Press

The difficult challenge of teaching robots to dance also pushed Boston Dynamics engineers to develop better motion-programming tools that let robots reconcile balance, bouncing and doing a performance simultaneously.

"So we went from having very crude tools for doing that to having very effective rapid-generation tools so that by the time we were done, we could generate new dance steps very quickly and integrate them into the performance," Raibert said.

The quality of the robots' dancing was so good, some viewers online said they couldn't believe their eyes. Some applauded the robots' moves and the technology powering them. Others appeared to be freaked out by some of their expressive routines.