All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMarch 27, 2021

Beginning the spring thing

This photo shows the early leaf excitement of a red buckeye tree. In the burst of green leaves at upper right is a light whitish green cluster of flower buds. Temperatures well into the 60s and 70s within the next 10 days or so will have these little buds turning to red flowers...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This photo shows the early leaf excitement of a red buckeye tree. In the burst of green leaves at upper right is a light whitish green cluster of flower buds. Temperatures well into the 60s and 70s within the next 10 days or so will have these little buds turning to red flowers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The red buckeye tree is small by any measure of a tree. It is sprawling, and its trunk is slender. It is native to Southeast Missouri and looks good in bloom.

The seeds ripen in autumn. When the seeds fall from their husks, a mark on each seed is revealed. This mark gives the seed the look of a deer's eye. and thus it's name -- buckeye tree. These seeds are carried in the pockets of superstitious people in hope of receiving good luck.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
ColumnDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy