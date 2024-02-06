Beginning the spring thing

The red buckeye tree is small by any measure of a tree. It is sprawling, and its trunk is slender. It is native to Southeast Missouri and looks good in bloom.

The seeds ripen in autumn. When the seeds fall from their husks, a mark on each seed is revealed. This mark gives the seed the look of a deer's eye. and thus it's name -- buckeye tree. These seeds are carried in the pockets of superstitious people in hope of receiving good luck.