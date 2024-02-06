Begging to differ

Setting the mail down on the dining room sideboard, I noticed the summer edition of my alma mater's magazine had arrived.

The large headline on the periodical's front caused me to think the author of those words had not been a history major.

"A Year Like No Other," the cover proclaimed.

Just a minute now. Hold on.

Our choice of words matters.

If the cover design had read "A Lost Year" or "An Interrupted Year," no qualms.

An elongated declaration, e.g., "A Year Like No Other in Our Lifetimes," would have been okay.

As it stands, though, the wording betrays a myopic view of the Western world, a civilization recorded more or less reliably for more than 6,000 years.

To put a fine point on it, the cover's proclamation invites rebuttal.

2020 has been unusual and disrupting, no doubt.

The details of the devastation of COVID, the pandemic-related deaths, the disruption to people's lives and the resultant damage to the world economy need not be rehearsed again in this space.

A cursory look at the 20th century reveals some awful calendar years.

I was alive in August 1974 when Nixon resigned the presidency, an event that roiled the nation before and after. Perhaps that's a year like no other, too.

I was around in 1968 when Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy were killed within two months of each other. My late father said to me as we watched on television RFK's train barreling toward the East Coast after his assassination, "This is history, son." Ditto, as home towner Rush Limbaugh III might say.

I was around, but a little too young to remember much, when John F. Kennedy was shot to death in Dallas when I was five. I do recall with clarity the commotion and tears in our house from my mother and grandmother when they learned the terrible news. We saw the leader of the free world shot to death on TV. Ditto squared.

I was not around for 1945, when World War II ended following two atomic bombs, the Axis powers defeated and Hitler and his fascist Nazism dead in a Berlin bunker. Quite a year too.