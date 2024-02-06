Beer insulting California utility PG&E brews backlash

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Anger over devastating California wildfires sparked by Pacific Gas & Electric power lines is coming to a head -- in a beer. And an outcry is brewing.

Steve Doty, owner of Shady Oak brewery in Santa Rosa, announced a new beer called "F--- PG&E," describing it on Facebook last week as "a classic California pale ale, featuring Cashmere and Simcoe hops and a touch of malt sweetness."

Doty told the Press Democrat he meant to draw attention to the negligence of PG&E executives and was stunned by the onslaught of critical comments by people who said they are related to utility employees.

One person who said she was married to a PG&E gas serviceman commented on Facebook she found the label insulting.

"My husband has been working 18-hour days and not seeing his little boys for the past two weeks to help our local community," the comment said. "Your label is hurting the men and women that work day in and day out for their community."

Other people attacked Shady Oak by giving it 1-star reviews on Yelp and Google or calling the taproom with violent threats, Doty said.