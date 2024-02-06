Beef up dinner menus with this staple

By Susan McClanahan
Ground beef is such a versatile ingredient to have on hand as it can be used so many different ways. I watch for ground beef to go on sale, stock up and then cook several pounds at once, drain well, and bag into 1 pound zipper-close bags to freeze. When ready to use, I pull a bag from the freezer and a meal is underway in minutes. It is so convenient to have the meat already browned and ready to go.
Today I am sharing several recipes with you that all call for ground beef. Many of these recipes could easily use frozen, already browned ground beef in the recipes.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute beef and pork sausage together until browned; drain and set aside in a bowl. In the same skillet, saute chorizo sausage until browned; drain. Stir in beef mixture, beans and garlic or garlic powder. Cook over medium-low heat for 10 to 20 minutes, stirring often. Add cheeses. Cook, stirring constantly, for another 15 to 20 minutes. Mash lightly with a potato masher; let cool for 10 to 15 minutes. To serve, scoop mixture onto tortillas and roll up. Makes one dozen.
Cook manicotti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook beef and onion until beef is no longer pink; drain. Stir in spaghetti sauce. Spread half of beef mixture in a greased 13 x 9-inch baking pan. Stuff each manicotti shell with a piece of string cheese. Arrange shells in pan; top with remaining beef mixture. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, or until heated through. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes, until cheese is melted. Makes 4 to 5 servings.
Prepare macaroni and cheese according to package directions. Stir in tomatoes; set aside. Brown beef in a skillet over medium heat; drain and stir in taco seasoning. Stir beef mixture into macaroni mixture. Add seasonings as desired; heat through. Serves 7 to 9.
The beauty of this recipe is that you can customize it to what your family likes on their pizza. You can add more of the ingredients that are listed below or add your own. It's very versatile.
Prepare pasta according to directions, drain water and set aside. Mix pasta, sauces, hamburger and 1 cup of the pepperoni together and put into a lightly greased 9- x 13-inch baking pan.
Put more pepperoni on top if desired. Cover with cheese (as much as you like) and bake at 350 for 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbling.
This is a simple, country recipe that is hearty and satisfying.
Heat one or two tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick skillet. Press ground beef into doughnut shaped patties leaving a small hole in the center (the hole in the center will allow it to cook more evenly and will fill in as they shrink during cooking). Dip each patty into flour on both sides and place in hot skillet over medium heat. Cook for a few minutes on each side, until browned. Scoot patties to one side and add onions to skillet.
Stir and cook for a few minutes until lightly browned. Pour in 1 cup beef broth and cover. Allow to cook until meat is no longer pink in the center, about ten minutes.
Serve with mashed potatoes or side dish of your choice.
We like a pinch of cayenne pepper in this recipe to give it just a slight kick.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13 x 9-inch baking dish or 2 1/2 to 3-quart casserole with cooking spray. Cook pasta until al dente, about 11 minutes; drain, and set aside.
Meanwhile, in 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Stir in tomato sauce, garlic salt and pepper; cover and simmer 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly thickened.
In large bowl, mix sour cream, cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup of the green onions; stir in cooked pasta.
Spoon half of the pasta mixture into baking dish. Top with half of the beef mixture and 3/4 cup of the Cheddar cheese. Repeat with pasta mixture, beef mixture and remaining 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese. Bake uncovered 25 to 30 minutes or until mixture is thoroughly heated and cheese is melted. Top with remaining 1/4 cup green onions, and serve.
Quantities are not a set amount in this recipe, feel free to use whatever you have on hand.
Place tomatoes on foil lined baking sheet and put in over under broiler for five to eight minutes, while you get the ground beef cooking.
In large skillet over medium high heat, place ground beef and onion. Chop and stir with wooden spoon until beef is fully browned and onion is tender and translucent, about ten minutes. If not using lean ground beef, drain grease.
Remove tomatoes from oven while ground beef is cooking and set aside to cool slightly. Once cooled, carefully peel skin off and slice into large wedges. Add tomatoes to ground beef and onions in skillet and continue cooking over medium high heat while you stir and chop them up, being careful not to squirt hot juice on yourself. Add salt, parsley, black pepper, and sugar (if using sugar). Stir well and cook for about ten minutes.
Add in squash and bell pepper and stir well. Cook until squash is lightly translucent and bell pepper is just tender, about ten more minutes.
Serve over hot cooked macaroni noodles or rice.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13 x 9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef and onions over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until brown; drain. Stir in seasoning mix and water. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium; simmer uncovered 3 to 4 minutes or until thickened. Stir in enchilada sauce and black beans; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through.
Place 4 cups of the corn chips in single layer in baking dish. Top with 1 cup of the cheese; spoon beef mixture over cheese, then top with remaining 1 cup cheese.
Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and edges are bubbly. Top with remaining corn chips and the green onions. Serve with sour cream and guacamole.
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook mushrooms, onions and garlic in butter 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Remove from skillet to small bowl; set aside.
Increase heat to medium-high. In same skillet, cook beef 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Stir in 1 cup of the beef broth, the Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper; heat to boiling. Beat flour and remaining 1/2 cup beef broth with whisk until incorporated; stir into beef mixture. Add mushroom mixture; return to boiling, and stir constantly about 1 minute or until mixture thickens. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream.
Serve with cooked egg noodles. Garnish with parsley.
Crush saltines and place in large bowl. Add in egg and ground beef. Mix well with hands. Form into 4 patties. Place patties in bottom of slow cooker.
Mix ketchup, water, and Italian seasoning. Pour over beef. Top with onions and bell pepper.
Cook on low 7 to 8 hours or high 3 to 4 hours. Serve over rice.
Cook ground beef and onions together. Drain. Combine all ingredients in a large pan, bring to a boil and then simmer for fifteen minutes.
Spray 13 x 9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Stir together all ingredients except for the bacon. Spoon into baking dish. Top with strips of bacon. Place in 350 degree oven for 45-60 minutes.
This is a very forgiving recipe so feel free to use what you have on hand and modify it to suit your family's tastes.
Brown beef and onion together until done, drain off any grease. Place ground beef mixture in bottom of 8- x 8-inch baking dish. In small bowl stir together cream soup and milk or sour cream and cooked mixed vegetables. Pour over beef layer (or you can combine beef and the soup mixture together). Top with frozen tater tots. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Top with shredded cheese, if desired and return to oven just to melt the cheese.
Place everything in a pot except for ground beef. Bring to a low boil and reduce heat to simmering. Cover and cook for 30-45 minutes until vegetables are tender. Add ground beef, cook for another 15-20 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brown ground beef, onion, and bell pepper. Drain well. Add pizza sauce and Italian seasoning. Stir well.
Grease a 13 x 9-inch pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle mozzarella over bottom of baking dish. Spread meat mixture over the cheese.
In mixing bowl, add flour, milk, eggs, oil, and salt. Stir until well mixed and no lumps remain. Pour over meat in pan. Sprinkle parmesan cheese over batter. Bake 30 minutes.
In skillet or saucepan, combine ground beef, taco seasoning, refried beans, and salsa. Stir until heated through. Spread onto pizza crust. Top with crunched taco chips. Top with a good bit of cheddar cheese. Bake at 350 until cheese is melted and crust is browned. Remove from oven. Top with favorite taco toppings.
Make patties out of the ground beef. Peel and slice onion. Slice potatoes into chunks. Place each patty in the center of a large sheet of foil. Top with onion, potatoes, and carrots. Add 2 tablespoons of sauce, if using. Close packet and seal well. Bake in oven at 350 for 45 minutes to an hour, or until done.
You can also place on grill, with lid closed. Cook until vegetables are tender.
Add one and a half jars of pizza sauce to beef in skillet. Stir and cook on medium until bubbly. Slice each bun almost through and spoon beef mixture into the bun. Add cheese on top and seal with plastic wrap. Place in refrigerator and heat in microwave for one minute when ready to eat. Can be stored in refrigerator for several days.
Place all ingredients in a pot and give a good stir. Bring just to a boil and then reduce heat to simmer, uncovered and stirring often, for about an hour. Serve over freshly made spaghetti noodles with toppings of your choice.
Brown ground beef, stirring constantly. Drain and cool. Mix ground beef with cheese, pintos, onion and dressing. Refrigerate. Just before serving, add tomatoes, lettuce and Doritos.
Brown ground beef until done. In large pot or crock pot, combine the beef plus all remaining ingredients. If in pot, bring to a simmer over low heat and cook, stirring a few times an hour, for two hours. If in a crock pot, stir to combine and cover. Cook on low 7-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours.
You can make meatloaf and divide into small portions and freeze to use at a later date. It is nice to have on hand for busy evenings for your family.
Place all ingredients (including entire can of sauce) in a bowl and mix up very well with hands. Form into loaf and place in an 8- x 8-inch pan or make smaller loaves and place in mini loaf pans, muffin pans, or two regular sized loaf pans.
If making an 8 x 8-inch loaf, score a "t" down the center with a knife before baking. Bake at 375 for 45 minutes to an hour.
If you can't find Hunt's Meatloaf seasoning, you may substitute 15 ounces tomato sauce, 1/2 onion finely chopped, 1/2 chopped bell pepper, and salt and pepper to suit your personal taste.
You can use chicken in place of ground beef and even add a can of diced green chilies to make a baked chicken sandwich with a Mexican flair. Have fun with this sandwich making it to your own family preferences.
On a greased surface, roll out bread dough into a rectangle. Stir together cooked meat, soup, and any other ingredients you choose. Spoon down the center of your rectangle of dough. Fold over sides and ends and pinch closed.
Place on greased baking sheet and cover with cling wrap sprayed with cooking spray to prevent it from sticking to bread. Place in warm place and allow to rise until doubled in size, about one and a half to two hours.
Remove cling wrap and brush with well beaten egg. Taking a sharp knife, cut several angled slits along the top. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool for a few minutes, slice, and serve.
This spaghetti sauce freezes well, so make a double batch and freeze for later use.
Combine all ingredients into slow cooker. Cover and cook on low all day. Serve over freshly cooked pasta.
Cook pasta as directed, rinse and drain. Brown beef, drain fat. Combine all ingredients except French fried onions. Pour into greased 2-quart casserole. Cover and bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Uncover, top with French fried onions, and bake 5 minutes longer.
Enough water to cover ground beef
Place enough water in a pot to cover ground beef. Take handfuls of the beef and submerge in the water, smashing it up with your hands. Add seasonings and stir. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and boil gently for about an hour. Ladle off as much grease as possible. Remove chili with a slotted spoon to put on hot dogs. Freeze leftovers for your next cookout.
Combine all ingredients in large bowl and mix well with hands. Scoop out and form into meatballs approximately one inch thick. Place on foil lined baking sheets that has 1-inchsides. Bake in batches at 350 for about 30 minutes, storing raw meat covered in the refrigerator while you wait on each batch to bake. Test a meatball to make sure the center is no longer pink. Allow to cool and store in quart sized freezer bags.
Place frozen meatballs in pot and add your favorite sauces. Cook over medium heat until heated through and serve with rice, egg noodles, or other cooked pasta or grain of your choice.
In large skillet over medium heat, place celery, bell pepper, garlic, onion, parsley, and sausage. Break up beef or sausage and cook all, stirring regularly, until meat is fully cooked and vegetables are tender. Add Creole seasoning, stir. Stir in rice and continue cooking over medium heat until rice is heated through, stirring well the whole time.
For the Creole seasoning: Start with a lesser amount and add more after the rice has been stirred in if you like more seasoning. This adds the spiciness so you want to do it to your personal taste.
Fill large pot with water. Add a teaspoon of salt and set over medium high heat to bring to a boil.
Chop onion. In large skillet, brown hamburger, chopped onion, and garlic until hamburger is browned. Drain off grease. Add spices, soup, and rice to beef mixture. Stir well. Simmer for 10 minutes.
While this is simmering, wash peppers and remove tops. Scoop out seeds with a spoon. Drop bell peppers into boiling water and boil for 5 minutes. Carefully remove with tongs being careful that boiling water does not run back onto your hand.
Spray an 8-x 8-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place peppers upright inside the dish. Add one cup cheese to beef and rice mixture and stir until melted. Spoon into peppers. Top with additional cheese.
Bake at 350 for 10 minutes.
These stuffed peppers may be frozen for later use. Thaw and bake as directed.
In a large bowl, mix beef, egg and onion soup mix. Roll into "loaf form" and place in slow-cooker. Cover with condensed cream of mushroom soup. Pour one can condensed tomato soup over the top. Set slow-cooker on low and cook for eight hours or high for four.
Melt margarine in saucepan. Add milk and 2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix. Remove from heat and stir in potato flakes. Press mixture into bottom and slightly up the sides of an 8- x 8-inch baking dish. In skillet, place ground beef, refried beans, BBQ sauce, water, and remaining taco mix. Cook and stir until bubbly. Turn into prepared crust. Bake uncovered at 350 for 30-35 minutes.
Serve with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream or your favorite toppings.
Brown beef and onion together until done, drain off any grease. In a greased 13 x 9-inch pan, place all of the tater tots in one layer in the bottom. Salt and pepper this layer lightly. Cover with browned meat and onion mixture. Lightly salt and pepper this layer as well. Place carrots evenly over top and sprinkle 1 tablespoon dry Italian seasoning over them. Mix tomato soup with one can of water (use the tomato soup can to measure the water) and pour over all. Cover with foil and bake at 350 for one hour.
In bowl, stir two cheeses together until well combined. Spoon a layer of sauce in bottom of crock pot. Sprinkle small amount of ground beef over top. Top with a layer of noodles, breaking to make them fit. Be sure to alternate which way the noodles go with each layer. Top noodles with a layer of cheese. Repeat process until all ingredients are used, ending with sauce. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
