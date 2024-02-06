Beef up dinner menus with this staple

By Susan McClanahan

Ground beef is such a versatile ingredient to have on hand as it can be used so many different ways. I watch for ground beef to go on sale, stock up and then cook several pounds at once, drain well, and bag into 1 pound zipper-close bags to freeze. When ready to use, I pull a bag from the freezer and a meal is underway in minutes. It is so convenient to have the meat already browned and ready to go.

Today I am sharing several recipes with you that all call for ground beef. Many of these recipes could easily use frozen, already browned ground beef in the recipes.

Easy Cheesy Burritos

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork sausage

1 pound chorizo pork or beef link sausage, casings removed

2 (15-1/2 ounce) cans chili beans

Minced garlic or garlic powder to taste

16-ounce package shredded Cheddar cheese

16-ounce package shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 dozen 10-inch flour tortillas

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute beef and pork sausage together until browned; drain and set aside in a bowl. In the same skillet, saute chorizo sausage until browned; drain. Stir in beef mixture, beans and garlic or garlic powder. Cook over medium-low heat for 10 to 20 minutes, stirring often. Add cheeses. Cook, stirring constantly, for another 15 to 20 minutes. Mash lightly with a potato masher; let cool for 10 to 15 minutes. To serve, scoop mixture onto tortillas and roll up. Makes one dozen.

Easy Stuffed Manicotti

1 (8-ounce) package manicotti pasta shells, uncooked

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 (28-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce, divided

14 pieces string cheese

1-1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Cook manicotti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook beef and onion until beef is no longer pink; drain. Stir in spaghetti sauce. Spread half of beef mixture in a greased 13 x 9-inch baking pan. Stuff each manicotti shell with a piece of string cheese. Arrange shells in pan; top with remaining beef mixture. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, or until heated through. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes, until cheese is melted. Makes 4 to 5 servings.

Family Favorite Chili Mac

2 (7-1/4 ounce) packages macaroni and cheese mix, uncooked

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 to 2 pounds ground beef

1-1/4 ounce package taco seasoning mix

Chili powder, salt and pepper to taste

Prepare macaroni and cheese according to package directions. Stir in tomatoes; set aside. Brown beef in a skillet over medium heat; drain and stir in taco seasoning. Stir beef mixture into macaroni mixture. Add seasonings as desired; heat through. Serves 7 to 9.

Pizza Casserole

The beauty of this recipe is that you can customize it to what your family likes on their pizza. You can add more of the ingredients that are listed below or add your own. It's very versatile.

2 pounds ground beef, browned and drained

1 box of Penne pasta

2 jars of pizza sauce

1/2 onion, or more if you like onion

1 teaspoon. garlic powder

2 teaspoons season salt, more or less to taste

2 cups mozzarella cheese, or more if you love cheese

1 pack of sliced pepperoni

Salt and pepper, to taste

Prepare pasta according to directions, drain water and set aside. Mix pasta, sauces, hamburger and 1 cup of the pepperoni together and put into a lightly greased 9- x 13-inch baking pan.

Put more pepperoni on top if desired. Cover with cheese (as much as you like) and bake at 350 for 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbling.

Hamburger Steaks

This is a simple, country recipe that is hearty and satisfying.

1 pound ground beef (can use lean, ground chuck, etc.)

1 cup beef broth

All purpose flour

Vidalia or other sweet onion, sliced

Heat one or two tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick skillet. Press ground beef into doughnut shaped patties leaving a small hole in the center (the hole in the center will allow it to cook more evenly and will fill in as they shrink during cooking). Dip each patty into flour on both sides and place in hot skillet over medium heat. Cook for a few minutes on each side, until browned. Scoot patties to one side and add onions to skillet.

Stir and cook for a few minutes until lightly browned. Pour in 1 cup beef broth and cover. Allow to cook until meat is no longer pink in the center, about ten minutes.

Serve with mashed potatoes or side dish of your choice.

Creamy Ground Beef Noodle Casserole

We like a pinch of cayenne pepper in this recipe to give it just a slight kick.

8 ounces uncooked farfalle pasta (about 2-1/2 cups)

1 pound ground beef

1 can (15-ounce) tomato sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup sour cream

1 cup cottage cheese

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

3/4 cup sliced green onions

1-1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (12 ounces)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13 x 9-inch baking dish or 2 1/2 to 3-quart casserole with cooking spray. Cook pasta until al dente, about 11 minutes; drain, and set aside.

Meanwhile, in 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Stir in tomato sauce, garlic salt and pepper; cover and simmer 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly thickened.

In large bowl, mix sour cream, cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup of the green onions; stir in cooked pasta.

Spoon half of the pasta mixture into baking dish. Top with half of the beef mixture and 3/4 cup of the Cheddar cheese. Repeat with pasta mixture, beef mixture and remaining 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese. Bake uncovered 25 to 30 minutes or until mixture is thoroughly heated and cheese is melted. Top with remaining 1/4 cup green onions, and serve.

Garden Beef Skillet

Quantities are not a set amount in this recipe, feel free to use whatever you have on hand.

1 to 2 pounds lean ground beef

2 large garden tomatoes

1 to 2 yellow squash, sliced

1 to 2 bell peppers, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons sugar

Place tomatoes on foil lined baking sheet and put in over under broiler for five to eight minutes, while you get the ground beef cooking.

In large skillet over medium high heat, place ground beef and onion. Chop and stir with wooden spoon until beef is fully browned and onion is tender and translucent, about ten minutes. If not using lean ground beef, drain grease.

Remove tomatoes from oven while ground beef is cooking and set aside to cool slightly. Once cooled, carefully peel skin off and slice into large wedges. Add tomatoes to ground beef and onions in skillet and continue cooking over medium high heat while you stir and chop them up, being careful not to squirt hot juice on yourself. Add salt, parsley, black pepper, and sugar (if using sugar). Stir well and cook for about ten minutes.

Add in squash and bell pepper and stir well. Cook until squash is lightly translucent and bell pepper is just tender, about ten more minutes.

Serve over hot cooked macaroni noodles or rice.

Fritos Pie Casserole

1 pound lean ground beef

1 cup chopped onions

1 package (1 ounce) taco seasoning mix

2/3 cup water

1 can (19 ounces) enchilada sauce

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained, rinsed

1 bag (9.25 ounces) Fritos corn chips (about 5-1/2 cups)

2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (8 ounces)

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1 cup sour cream

1 cup refrigerated guacamole, or homemade if so desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13 x 9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.

In 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef and onions over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until brown; drain. Stir in seasoning mix and water. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium; simmer uncovered 3 to 4 minutes or until thickened. Stir in enchilada sauce and black beans; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through.

Place 4 cups of the corn chips in single layer in baking dish. Top with 1 cup of the cheese; spoon beef mixture over cheese, then top with remaining 1 cup cheese.

Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and edges are bubbly. Top with remaining corn chips and the green onions. Serve with sour cream and guacamole.

Ground Beef Stroganoff

2 tablespoons butter

1 package (8 ounces) sliced baby portabello mushrooms

1 cup chopped onions

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 pound lean ground beef

1-1/2 cups beef broth (from 32-ounce carton)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sour cream

6 cups cooked egg noodles

Chopped Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, if desired

In 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook mushrooms, onions and garlic in butter 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Remove from skillet to small bowl; set aside.

Increase heat to medium-high. In same skillet, cook beef 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Stir in 1 cup of the beef broth, the Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper; heat to boiling. Beat flour and remaining 1/2 cup beef broth with whisk until incorporated; stir into beef mixture. Add mushroom mixture; return to boiling, and stir constantly about 1 minute or until mixture thickens. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream.

Serve with cooked egg noodles. Garnish with parsley.

Slow Cooked Burgers with Ketchup Gravy

1 to 2 pounds ground beef, (can use less and make smaller patties, or more and make larger patties)

1/2 sleeve saltine crackers, crushed

1 egg

2/3 cup ketchup

1/3 cup water

1 tablespoon dry Italian seasoning

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

Crush saltines and place in large bowl. Add in egg and ground beef. Mix well with hands. Form into 4 patties. Place patties in bottom of slow cooker.

Mix ketchup, water, and Italian seasoning. Pour over beef. Top with onions and bell pepper.

Cook on low 7 to 8 hours or high 3 to 4 hours. Serve over rice.

Taco Soup

1 pound ground beef

1 large chopped onion, cooked with beef

2 cans kidney beans

1 can whole kernel corn

1 (15 ounce) can Ro-Tel tomatoes with green chilies

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 packet taco seasoning mix

1 packet ranch dressing mix

1-1/2 cups water

Cook ground beef and onions together. Drain. Combine all ingredients in a large pan, bring to a boil and then simmer for fifteen minutes.

Beefed Up Bean Bake

1 (28 ounce) can baked beans, undrained (or 2 15-ounce cans)

2 (15-ounce) cans navy beans, undrained (or bean of your choice)

1 pound ground beef, cooked and drained

1 small onion, chopped

1 cup barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 to 4 slices uncooked turkey bacon

Spray 13 x 9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Stir together all ingredients except for the bacon. Spoon into baking dish. Top with strips of bacon. Place in 350 degree oven for 45-60 minutes.

This is a very forgiving recipe so feel free to use what you have on hand and modify it to suit your family's tastes.

Tater Tot Casserole

2 pounds ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

1 package frozen tater tots (about 1 pound)

1 can cream of mushroom soup (can use fat free)

1 cup milk or sour cream

1/2 of small bag frozen mixed vegetables, par boiled

Brown beef and onion together until done, drain off any grease. Place ground beef mixture in bottom of 8- x 8-inch baking dish. In small bowl stir together cream soup and milk or sour cream and cooked mixed vegetables. Pour over beef layer (or you can combine beef and the soup mixture together). Top with frozen tater tots. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Top with shredded cheese, if desired and return to oven just to melt the cheese.

Ground Beef Soup

1 to 2 pounds ground beef, cooked and drained

Carrots, diced

Onion, peeled and chopped

5 to 6 potatoes, peeled and diced

2 to 3 cups frozen green beans

29 ounce can diced or crushed tomatoes

2 cans Spicy Hot V-8 juice or regular for less heat

2 cups water

4 beef bouillon cubes

1 teaspoon salt (more or less to taste)

Place everything in a pot except for ground beef. Bring to a low boil and reduce heat to simmering. Cover and cook for 30-45 minutes until vegetables are tender. Add ground beef, cook for another 15-20 minutes.

Deep Dish Pizza Casserole

2 pounds ground beef (or a mixture of ground beef and sausage)

1 medium onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped, I omit due to picky family

1 (15-ounce) jar pizza sauce

1 tablespoons Italian seasoning, adjust to family preference

2 cups mozzarella or Cheddar cheese

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup milk

2 eggs

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brown ground beef, onion, and bell pepper. Drain well. Add pizza sauce and Italian seasoning. Stir well.

Grease a 13 x 9-inch pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle mozzarella over bottom of baking dish. Spread meat mixture over the cheese.

In mixing bowl, add flour, milk, eggs, oil, and salt. Stir until well mixed and no lumps remain. Pour over meat in pan. Sprinkle parmesan cheese over batter. Bake 30 minutes.