FeaturesSeptember 22, 2018

Beef up dinner menus with this staple

Ground beef is such a versatile ingredient to have on hand as it can be used so many different ways. I watch for ground beef to go on sale, stock up and then cook several pounds at once, drain well, and bag into 1 pound zipper-close bags to freeze. When ready to use, I pull a bag from the freezer and a meal is underway in minutes. It is so convenient to have the meat already browned and ready to go...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

By Susan McClanahan

Ground beef is such a versatile ingredient to have on hand as it can be used so many different ways. I watch for ground beef to go on sale, stock up and then cook several pounds at once, drain well, and bag into 1 pound zipper-close bags to freeze. When ready to use, I pull a bag from the freezer and a meal is underway in minutes. It is so convenient to have the meat already browned and ready to go.

Today I am sharing several recipes with you that all call for ground beef. Many of these recipes could easily use frozen, already browned ground beef in the recipes.

Easy Cheesy Burritos

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 pound ground pork sausage
  • 1 pound chorizo pork or beef link sausage, casings removed
  • 2 (15-1/2 ounce) cans chili beans
  • Minced garlic or garlic powder to taste
  • 16-ounce package shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 16-ounce package shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 dozen 10-inch flour tortillas

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute beef and pork sausage together until browned; drain and set aside in a bowl. In the same skillet, saute chorizo sausage until browned; drain. Stir in beef mixture, beans and garlic or garlic powder. Cook over medium-low heat for 10 to 20 minutes, stirring often. Add cheeses. Cook, stirring constantly, for another 15 to 20 minutes. Mash lightly with a potato masher; let cool for 10 to 15 minutes. To serve, scoop mixture onto tortillas and roll up. Makes one dozen.

Easy Stuffed Manicotti

  • 1 (8-ounce) package manicotti pasta shells, uncooked
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped
  • 1 (28-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce, divided
  • 14 pieces string cheese
  • 1-1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Cook manicotti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook beef and onion until beef is no longer pink; drain. Stir in spaghetti sauce. Spread half of beef mixture in a greased 13 x 9-inch baking pan. Stuff each manicotti shell with a piece of string cheese. Arrange shells in pan; top with remaining beef mixture. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, or until heated through. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes, until cheese is melted. Makes 4 to 5 servings.

Family Favorite Chili Mac

  • 2 (7-1/4 ounce) packages macaroni and cheese mix, uncooked
  • 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies
  • 1 to 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1-1/4 ounce package taco seasoning mix
  • Chili powder, salt and pepper to taste

Prepare macaroni and cheese according to package directions. Stir in tomatoes; set aside. Brown beef in a skillet over medium heat; drain and stir in taco seasoning. Stir beef mixture into macaroni mixture. Add seasonings as desired; heat through. Serves 7 to 9.

Pizza Casserole

The beauty of this recipe is that you can customize it to what your family likes on their pizza. You can add more of the ingredients that are listed below or add your own. It's very versatile.

  • 2 pounds ground beef, browned and drained
  • 1 box of Penne pasta
  • 2 jars of pizza sauce
  • 1/2 onion, or more if you like onion
  • 1 teaspoon. garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons season salt, more or less to taste
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese, or more if you love cheese
  • 1 pack of sliced pepperoni
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Prepare pasta according to directions, drain water and set aside. Mix pasta, sauces, hamburger and 1 cup of the pepperoni together and put into a lightly greased 9- x 13-inch baking pan.

Put more pepperoni on top if desired. Cover with cheese (as much as you like) and bake at 350 for 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbling.

Hamburger Steaks

This is a simple, country recipe that is hearty and satisfying.

  • 1 pound ground beef (can use lean, ground chuck, etc.)
  • 1 cup beef broth
  • All purpose flour
  • Vidalia or other sweet onion, sliced

Heat one or two tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick skillet. Press ground beef into doughnut shaped patties leaving a small hole in the center (the hole in the center will allow it to cook more evenly and will fill in as they shrink during cooking). Dip each patty into flour on both sides and place in hot skillet over medium heat. Cook for a few minutes on each side, until browned. Scoot patties to one side and add onions to skillet.

Stir and cook for a few minutes until lightly browned. Pour in 1 cup beef broth and cover. Allow to cook until meat is no longer pink in the center, about ten minutes.

Serve with mashed potatoes or side dish of your choice.

Creamy Ground Beef Noodle Casserole

We like a pinch of cayenne pepper in this recipe to give it just a slight kick.

  • 8 ounces uncooked farfalle pasta (about 2-1/2 cups)
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 can (15-ounce) tomato sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 3/4 cup sliced green onions
  • 1-1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (12 ounces)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13 x 9-inch baking dish or 2 1/2 to 3-quart casserole with cooking spray. Cook pasta until al dente, about 11 minutes; drain, and set aside.

Meanwhile, in 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Stir in tomato sauce, garlic salt and pepper; cover and simmer 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly thickened.

In large bowl, mix sour cream, cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup of the green onions; stir in cooked pasta.

Spoon half of the pasta mixture into baking dish. Top with half of the beef mixture and 3/4 cup of the Cheddar cheese. Repeat with pasta mixture, beef mixture and remaining 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese. Bake uncovered 25 to 30 minutes or until mixture is thoroughly heated and cheese is melted. Top with remaining 1/4 cup green onions, and serve.

Garden Beef Skillet

Quantities are not a set amount in this recipe, feel free to use whatever you have on hand.

  • 1 to 2 pounds lean ground beef
  • 2 large garden tomatoes
  • 1 to 2 yellow squash, sliced
  • 1 to 2 bell peppers, chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 teaspoons sugar

Place tomatoes on foil lined baking sheet and put in over under broiler for five to eight minutes, while you get the ground beef cooking.

In large skillet over medium high heat, place ground beef and onion. Chop and stir with wooden spoon until beef is fully browned and onion is tender and translucent, about ten minutes. If not using lean ground beef, drain grease.

Remove tomatoes from oven while ground beef is cooking and set aside to cool slightly. Once cooled, carefully peel skin off and slice into large wedges. Add tomatoes to ground beef and onions in skillet and continue cooking over medium high heat while you stir and chop them up, being careful not to squirt hot juice on yourself. Add salt, parsley, black pepper, and sugar (if using sugar). Stir well and cook for about ten minutes.

Add in squash and bell pepper and stir well. Cook until squash is lightly translucent and bell pepper is just tender, about ten more minutes.

Serve over hot cooked macaroni noodles or rice.

Fritos Pie Casserole

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 1 package (1 ounce) taco seasoning mix
  • 2/3 cup water
  • 1 can (19 ounces) enchilada sauce
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained, rinsed
  • 1 bag (9.25 ounces) Fritos corn chips (about 5-1/2 cups)
  • 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (8 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup refrigerated guacamole, or homemade if so desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13 x 9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.

In 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef and onions over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until brown; drain. Stir in seasoning mix and water. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium; simmer uncovered 3 to 4 minutes or until thickened. Stir in enchilada sauce and black beans; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through.

Place 4 cups of the corn chips in single layer in baking dish. Top with 1 cup of the cheese; spoon beef mixture over cheese, then top with remaining 1 cup cheese.

Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and edges are bubbly. Top with remaining corn chips and the green onions. Serve with sour cream and guacamole.

Ground Beef Stroganoff

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 package (8 ounces) sliced baby portabello mushrooms
  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1-1/2 cups beef broth (from 32-ounce carton)
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 6 cups cooked egg noodles
  • Chopped Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, if desired

In 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook mushrooms, onions and garlic in butter 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Remove from skillet to small bowl; set aside.

Increase heat to medium-high. In same skillet, cook beef 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Stir in 1 cup of the beef broth, the Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper; heat to boiling. Beat flour and remaining 1/2 cup beef broth with whisk until incorporated; stir into beef mixture. Add mushroom mixture; return to boiling, and stir constantly about 1 minute or until mixture thickens. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream.

Serve with cooked egg noodles. Garnish with parsley.

Slow Cooked Burgers with Ketchup Gravy

  • 1 to 2 pounds ground beef, (can use less and make smaller patties, or more and make larger patties)
  • 1/2 sleeve saltine crackers, crushed
  • 1 egg
  • 2/3 cup ketchup
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon dry Italian seasoning
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped

Crush saltines and place in large bowl. Add in egg and ground beef. Mix well with hands. Form into 4 patties. Place patties in bottom of slow cooker.

Mix ketchup, water, and Italian seasoning. Pour over beef. Top with onions and bell pepper.

Cook on low 7 to 8 hours or high 3 to 4 hours. Serve over rice.

Taco Soup

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 large chopped onion, cooked with beef
  • 2 cans kidney beans
  • 1 can whole kernel corn
  • 1 (15 ounce) can Ro-Tel tomatoes with green chilies
  • 1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1 packet taco seasoning mix
  • 1 packet ranch dressing mix
  • 1-1/2 cups water

Cook ground beef and onions together. Drain. Combine all ingredients in a large pan, bring to a boil and then simmer for fifteen minutes.

Beefed Up Bean Bake

  • 1 (28 ounce) can baked beans, undrained (or 2 15-ounce cans)
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans navy beans, undrained (or bean of your choice)
  • 1 pound ground beef, cooked and drained
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 to 4 slices uncooked turkey bacon

Spray 13 x 9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Stir together all ingredients except for the bacon. Spoon into baking dish. Top with strips of bacon. Place in 350 degree oven for 45-60 minutes.

This is a very forgiving recipe so feel free to use what you have on hand and modify it to suit your family's tastes.

Tater Tot Casserole

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 package frozen tater tots (about 1 pound)
  • 1 can cream of mushroom soup (can use fat free)
  • 1 cup milk or sour cream
  • 1/2 of small bag frozen mixed vegetables, par boiled

Brown beef and onion together until done, drain off any grease. Place ground beef mixture in bottom of 8- x 8-inch baking dish. In small bowl stir together cream soup and milk or sour cream and cooked mixed vegetables. Pour over beef layer (or you can combine beef and the soup mixture together). Top with frozen tater tots. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Top with shredded cheese, if desired and return to oven just to melt the cheese.

Ground Beef Soup

  • 1 to 2 pounds ground beef, cooked and drained
  • Carrots, diced
  • Onion, peeled and chopped
  • 5 to 6 potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 2 to 3 cups frozen green beans
  • 29 ounce can diced or crushed tomatoes
  • 2 cans Spicy Hot V-8 juice or regular for less heat
  • 2 cups water
  • 4 beef bouillon cubes
  • 1 teaspoon salt (more or less to taste)

Place everything in a pot except for ground beef. Bring to a low boil and reduce heat to simmering. Cover and cook for 30-45 minutes until vegetables are tender. Add ground beef, cook for another 15-20 minutes.

Deep Dish Pizza Casserole

  • 2 pounds ground beef (or a mixture of ground beef and sausage)
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped, I omit due to picky family
  • 1 (15-ounce) jar pizza sauce
  • 1 tablespoons Italian seasoning, adjust to family preference
  • 2 cups mozzarella or Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brown ground beef, onion, and bell pepper. Drain well. Add pizza sauce and Italian seasoning. Stir well.

Grease a 13 x 9-inch pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle mozzarella over bottom of baking dish. Spread meat mixture over the cheese.

In mixing bowl, add flour, milk, eggs, oil, and salt. Stir until well mixed and no lumps remain. Pour over meat in pan. Sprinkle parmesan cheese over batter. Bake 30 minutes.

Taco Pizza

  • 1 can refried beans
  • 1 packet taco seasoning
  • 1-1/2 cups browned ground beef, drained well
  • Cheddar cheese, shredded
  • Nacho cheese tortilla chips or Frito corn chips
  • 3/4 cup salsa
  • 1 prepared pizza crust, regular or deep dish
  • Your favorite taco toppings (sour cream, black olives, jalapeno, tomatoes, etc.)

In skillet or saucepan, combine ground beef, taco seasoning, refried beans, and salsa. Stir until heated through. Spread onto pizza crust. Top with crunched taco chips. Top with a good bit of cheddar cheese. Bake at 350 until cheese is melted and crust is browned. Remove from oven. Top with favorite taco toppings.

Hobo Steak Foil Packets

  • Ground Beef
  • Onion
  • Potatoes
  • Baby Carrots
  • Aluminum Foil
  • Dale's Sauce or Moore's Marinade (optional)

Make patties out of the ground beef. Peel and slice onion. Slice potatoes into chunks. Place each patty in the center of a large sheet of foil. Top with onion, potatoes, and carrots. Add 2 tablespoons of sauce, if using. Close packet and seal well. Bake in oven at 350 for 45 minutes to an hour, or until done.

You can also place on grill, with lid closed. Cook until vegetables are tender.

Pizza Rolls

  • 2 pounds ground beef, browned and drained
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese
  • 1 dozen sub bread rolls
  • 2 (15-ounce) jars pizza sauce

Add one and a half jars of pizza sauce to beef in skillet. Stir and cook on medium until bubbly. Slice each bun almost through and spoon beef mixture into the bun. Add cheese on top and seal with plastic wrap. Place in refrigerator and heat in microwave for one minute when ready to eat. Can be stored in refrigerator for several days.

Alabama Chili, served Cincinnati Style

  • 1 (16-ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 16 ounces of water (just fill up the empty tomato sauce can)
  • 1 pound ground beef, browned and drained
  • 1 tablespoon cumin
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder (more or less to taste)
  • Spaghetti, cooked and drained, for serving

Place all ingredients in a pot and give a good stir. Bring just to a boil and then reduce heat to simmer, uncovered and stirring often, for about an hour. Serve over freshly made spaghetti noodles with toppings of your choice.

Taco Salad

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 cup shredded cheese
  • 1 can pinto beans
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 bottle Catalina dressing, use amount desired
  • 1 or 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 head of lettuce, chopped (or 1 bag salad mix)
  • 1 bag Doritos (Nacho cheese flavor), crumbled

Brown ground beef, stirring constantly. Drain and cool. Mix ground beef with cheese, pintos, onion and dressing. Refrigerate. Just before serving, add tomatoes, lettuce and Doritos.

Crock Pot Chili

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 (29-ounce) can kidney beans (with liquid)
  • 1 (29-ounce) can pinto beans (with liquid)
  • 1 (29-ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1/2 cup diced green chilies
  • 3 medium tomatoes or one large can of diced
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons black pepper
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 3 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1/4 cup diced celery
  • 2 teaspoons cumin

Brown ground beef until done. In large pot or crock pot, combine the beef plus all remaining ingredients. If in pot, bring to a simmer over low heat and cook, stirring a few times an hour, for two hours. If in a crock pot, stir to combine and cover. Cook on low 7-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours.

Make and Save Meatloaf

You can make meatloaf and divide into small portions and freeze to use at a later date. It is nice to have on hand for busy evenings for your family.

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 cup oats (quick or old fashioned)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 can Hunts Seasoned Meatloaf Sauce

Place all ingredients (including entire can of sauce) in a bowl and mix up very well with hands. Form into loaf and place in an 8- x 8-inch pan or make smaller loaves and place in mini loaf pans, muffin pans, or two regular sized loaf pans.

If making an 8 x 8-inch loaf, score a "t" down the center with a knife before baking. Bake at 375 for 45 minutes to an hour.

If you can't find Hunt's Meatloaf seasoning, you may substitute 15 ounces tomato sauce, 1/2 onion finely chopped, 1/2 chopped bell pepper, and salt and pepper to suit your personal taste.

Baked Sandwiches

You can use chicken in place of ground beef and even add a can of diced green chilies to make a baked chicken sandwich with a Mexican flair. Have fun with this sandwich making it to your own family preferences.

  • 1 pound ground beef, browned and drained
  • 1 can cream of mushroom soup
  • Sauteed chopped onion
  • Small diced green bell pepper
  • Garlic salt, to taste
  • Fresh ground pepper, to taste
  • 1 loaf of thawed yeast bread dough

On a greased surface, roll out bread dough into a rectangle. Stir together cooked meat, soup, and any other ingredients you choose. Spoon down the center of your rectangle of dough. Fold over sides and ends and pinch closed.

Place on greased baking sheet and cover with cling wrap sprayed with cooking spray to prevent it from sticking to bread. Place in warm place and allow to rise until doubled in size, about one and a half to two hours.

Remove cling wrap and brush with well beaten egg. Taking a sharp knife, cut several angled slits along the top. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool for a few minutes, slice, and serve.

Super Easy Spaghetti Sauce

This spaghetti sauce freezes well, so make a double batch and freeze for later use.

  • 2 cans or jars of spaghetti sauce
  • 1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons Italian seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1-1/2 pounds ground beef, browned and drained

Combine all ingredients into slow cooker. Cover and cook on low all day. Serve over freshly cooked pasta.

Crunchy Beef Casserole

  • 2 cups uncooked Rotini or corkscrew pasta
  • 1 can cream of mushroom soup
  • 3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 3/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 (14-ounce) can whole or diced tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup green pepper, optional
  • 1 can French fried onions

Cook pasta as directed, rinse and drain. Brown beef, drain fat. Combine all ingredients except French fried onions. Pour into greased 2-quart casserole. Cover and bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Uncover, top with French fried onions, and bake 5 minutes longer.

Chili Dog Chili Sauce

  • 3 pounds ground beef
  • 9 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon salt, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon pepper, to taste

Enough water to cover ground beef

Place enough water in a pot to cover ground beef. Take handfuls of the beef and submerge in the water, smashing it up with your hands. Add seasonings and stir. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and boil gently for about an hour. Ladle off as much grease as possible. Remove chili with a slotted spoon to put on hot dogs. Freeze leftovers for your next cookout.

Make Ahead Meatballs

  • 5 pounds ground beef
  • 1 to 2 cups oats (or cooked rice)
  • 2 to 3 eggs, depending on size
  • 1 (16-ounce) can tomato sauce (can use up to 3 cups ketchup in its place)

Combine all ingredients in large bowl and mix well with hands. Scoop out and form into meatballs approximately one inch thick. Place on foil lined baking sheets that has 1-inchsides. Bake in batches at 350 for about 30 minutes, storing raw meat covered in the refrigerator while you wait on each batch to bake. Test a meatball to make sure the center is no longer pink. Allow to cool and store in quart sized freezer bags.

Place frozen meatballs in pot and add your favorite sauces. Cook over medium heat until heated through and serve with rice, egg noodles, or other cooked pasta or grain of your choice.

Homemade Dirty Rice

  • 4 to 5 cups cooked rice
  • 1 pound uncooked ground beef or pork sausage
  • 1 to 3 tablespoons Creole Seasoning (like Tony Chachere's)
  • 1 rib celery, chopped
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1/2 bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped or minced garlic
  • 4 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley (or 2 tablespoons dried)

In large skillet over medium heat, place celery, bell pepper, garlic, onion, parsley, and sausage. Break up beef or sausage and cook all, stirring regularly, until meat is fully cooked and vegetables are tender. Add Creole seasoning, stir. Stir in rice and continue cooking over medium heat until rice is heated through, stirring well the whole time.

For the Creole seasoning: Start with a lesser amount and add more after the rice has been stirred in if you like more seasoning. This adds the spiciness so you want to do it to your personal taste.

Stuffed Bell Peppers

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 can tomato soup
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese (plus more to sprinkle on top)
  • 1 cup cooked rice
  • 4 medium sized bell peppers

Fill large pot with water. Add a teaspoon of salt and set over medium high heat to bring to a boil.

Chop onion. In large skillet, brown hamburger, chopped onion, and garlic until hamburger is browned. Drain off grease. Add spices, soup, and rice to beef mixture. Stir well. Simmer for 10 minutes.

While this is simmering, wash peppers and remove tops. Scoop out seeds with a spoon. Drop bell peppers into boiling water and boil for 5 minutes. Carefully remove with tongs being careful that boiling water does not run back onto your hand.

Spray an 8-x 8-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place peppers upright inside the dish. Add one cup cheese to beef and rice mixture and stir until melted. Spoon into peppers. Top with additional cheese.

Bake at 350 for 10 minutes.

These stuffed peppers may be frozen for later use. Thaw and bake as directed.

Slow Cooker Meatloaf

  • 2 pounds ground beef or turkey
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 packet onion soup mix
  • 1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 can condensed tomato soup
  • 1/4 cup ground flax seed, optional

In a large bowl, mix beef, egg and onion soup mix. Roll into "loaf form" and place in slow-cooker. Cover with condensed cream of mushroom soup. Pour one can condensed tomato soup over the top. Set slow-cooker on low and cook for eight hours or high for four.

Taco Casserole

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1 package taco seasoning, divided
  • 1 pound ground beef, cooked and drained
  • 1 (15 ounce) can refried beans
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 cup BBQ Sauce
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 cups instant mashed potato flakes

Melt margarine in saucepan. Add milk and 2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix. Remove from heat and stir in potato flakes. Press mixture into bottom and slightly up the sides of an 8- x 8-inch baking dish. In skillet, place ground beef, refried beans, BBQ sauce, water, and remaining taco mix. Cook and stir until bubbly. Turn into prepared crust. Bake uncovered at 350 for 30-35 minutes.

Serve with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream or your favorite toppings.

Shipwreck Casserole

  • 1 to 2 pounds ground beef
  • 2 pounds frozen tater tots
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cups frozen sliced carrots
  • 1 (11-ounce) can tomato soup

Brown beef and onion together until done, drain off any grease. In a greased 13 x 9-inch pan, place all of the tater tots in one layer in the bottom. Salt and pepper this layer lightly. Cover with browned meat and onion mixture. Lightly salt and pepper this layer as well. Place carrots evenly over top and sprinkle 1 tablespoon dry Italian seasoning over them. Mix tomato soup with one can of water (use the tomato soup can to measure the water) and pour over all. Cover with foil and bake at 350 for one hour.

Crock Pot Lasagna

  • 1 box lasagna noodles
  • 16 ounces cottage cheese
  • 2 pounds ground beef, cooked and drained
  • 2 (26-ounce) cans or jars of spaghetti sauce
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese

In bowl, stir two cheeses together until well combined. Spoon a layer of sauce in bottom of crock pot. Sprinkle small amount of ground beef over top. Top with a layer of noodles, breaking to make them fit. Be sure to alternate which way the noodles go with each layer. Top noodles with a layer of cheese. Repeat process until all ingredients are used, ending with sauce. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Column
