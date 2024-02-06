Becoming an expert at knowing no one is an expert

I was at one of the farmers' markets a while back and had a guy come to check out my tomatoes. This has been a rough year for most of my tomatoes, especially the nice, big, red tomatoes. Most of them seem to be cracked for one reason or another, with the main reason being a lack of consistent rainfall and watering. Anyway, the guy looked at my tomatoes and commented they looked kind of rough.

And honestly they did look rough, with cracks on maybe a quarter of my tomatoes. He went ahead and bought some, and I never thought anything about it at the time, but my mind must have kept musing on his comment. A true expert would be growing their own. No matter where they lived and no matter the handicaps, an expert would have their own tomatoes. A lady came by a week ago and commented that cracks were normal on home-grown tomatoes. Her qualifier was she had been raised in the country growing garden goodies, which included tomatoes.

My tomatoes have not done well this summer. I've had trouble with bugs, like aphids, and worms. I also had trouble with fungus. I had a hard time getting the right amount of water on them.

My European cucumbers are in the same boat. These cucumbers are probably my favorite garden crop, so I try to keep some growing up till the first frost. It seems like every summer I have trouble with bugs that look like they have a shield on their backs. I'm going to plant some more cucumber plants in the next few days and hope they do OK.

What I need to do is ask the experts! But the truth of the matter is, it seems like everyone or almost everyone is an expert on everything today. Experts on gardening, religion, government, finances, law enforcement, and the list just goes on forever. We even have experts on climate change.

Back when I was still preaching, there were some who tried to tell me what to preach. There's a fat chance of that happening, but some tried. I got my marching orders from someone a lot higher up than some earthly expert.