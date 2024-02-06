At a camp I went to one summer in high school, we memorized a verse of Scripture each day. First on the docket: 1 John 4:19. "We love because God first loved us."

This, the leaders said, was the first verse to memorize because it is the foundation of everything. That made an impression on me; all these years later, I remember it and am still learning how true it is. How often I think it is my job to act first in loving God, and I act like a wandering child, lost and without a home. How different my life and my ability to love myself, God and others becomes when I first receive the love of a God who is love and live from that.

In "Waiting on God," French philosopher Simone Weil writes about receiving God's love: "That we have to strive after goodness with an effort of our will is one of the lies invented by the mediocre part of ourselves in its fear of being destroyed. ... In the great symbols of mythology and folk-lore, in the parables of the Gospel, it is God who seeks man. 'Quaerens me sedisti lassus.' Nowhere in the Gospel is there a question of a search undertaken by man. Man does not take a step unless he receives some pressure or is definitely called."

So let us be found. Let us set aside the hindrances we put between ourself and letting God love us. They are no barrier, after all, to a love so deep and true. God is offering God's love to us every moment of every day; we can pray to recognize it. It is found in the reality before us.