Beauty oils to benefit skin

Only in the past couple of years have we seen the word "oil" in the beauty industry as being a beneficial product to have in your beauty arsenal. Usually, if someone said they were going to put oil on their face prior to, or mixed in with their foundation, we would probably turn on our heels and run the other way. But, as it turns out there are many benefits to using oils as part of your beauty regimen, not just to help moisturize dry skin. Now that Old Man Winter is about to start knocking on our door, adding oils as part of our makeup routine can help keep our skin looking hydrated, soft and radiant. So I want to talk about some of my personal favorite beauty oils and how they can benefit our skin.

One of my favorite beauty oils on the market right now is the Farsali Rose Gold Elixir. Not only does it have this amazing fragrance, like a rose garden with hints of strawberry, but what's even more amazing is that it also contains 24k gold flakes in the liquid. So, when you apply it to your skin, you are actually covering yourself in 24-karat gold (even King Midas would be jealous) leaving your skin to look luminous and youthful looking. I mean, who doesn't want to cover themselves in 24k gold just because, right? The oil itself is made up of a Rosehip seed oil, but also contains both Vitamins A and C. According to farsali.com, "Rosehips have been found to regenerate tissue and reduce the appearance of fine lines, hyper pigmentation, and stretch marks." While beauty oils are great to use alone for the purpose of moisturizers and hydration underneath makeup and as part of the skincare routine, I personally love adding a couple of drops of this particular oil to my more matte foundations as it leaves a naturally luminous finish without giving it a heavy or greasy feel.