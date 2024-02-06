Beauty oils to benefit skin

Only in the past couple of years have we seen the word "oil" in the beauty industry as being a beneficial product to have in your beauty arsenal. Usually, if someone said they were going to put oil on their face prior to, or mixed in with their foundation, we would probably turn on our heels and run the other way. But, as it turns out there are many benefits to using oils as part of your beauty regimen, not just to help moisturize dry skin. Now that Old Man Winter is about to start knocking on our door, adding oils as part of our makeup routine can help keep our skin looking hydrated, soft and radiant. So I want to talk about some of my personal favorite beauty oils and how they can benefit our skin.
One of my favorite beauty oils on the market right now is the Farsali Rose Gold Elixir. Not only does it have this amazing fragrance, like a rose garden with hints of strawberry, but what's even more amazing is that it also contains 24k gold flakes in the liquid. So, when you apply it to your skin, you are actually covering yourself in 24-karat gold (even King Midas would be jealous) leaving your skin to look luminous and youthful looking. I mean, who doesn't want to cover themselves in 24k gold just because, right? The oil itself is made up of a Rosehip seed oil, but also contains both Vitamins A and C. According to farsali.com, "Rosehips have been found to regenerate tissue and reduce the appearance of fine lines, hyper pigmentation, and stretch marks." While beauty oils are great to use alone for the purpose of moisturizers and hydration underneath makeup and as part of the skincare routine, I personally love adding a couple of drops of this particular oil to my more matte foundations as it leaves a naturally luminous finish without giving it a heavy or greasy feel.
My second favorite beauty oil is the Tarte Pure Maraca Oil. This can be found, like the Farsali Rose Gold Elixir, at almost any Sephora, but also at Ulta Beauty Stores as well as the Tarte website. What I love the most about this oil is how fast it absorbs into the skin once applied. This is the type of oil that I would probably use underneath foundation simply for that reason alone. The benefit of this oil comes from its main ingredient, the Maracuja fruit, which is said to have anti-aging effects and skin rejuvenation properties.
Finally, Boscia Tsubaki Beauty Oil, probably one of the most widely-known beauty oils on the market currently, has many skin benefits. Not only is it known for its moisturizing and hydration properties, but it is also great for balancing uneven skin tones. It is a great oil to use either underneath your foundation or you can mix a couple of drops with your foundation for a more hydrated look. The Tsubaki Beauty Oil contains many antioxidants, but it is also made of a rice oil, which helps combat signs of UV damage by providing nutrient-rich moisture and hydration to your skin. This particular oil is also artificial-fragrance free, so if your skin is more sensitive, this might be the better option for you to try.
While there are many oils out there that offer a range of skin benefits, I encourage you to go out there and try one I mentioned in this article. Whether your wear it alone or along with your foundation, once you find the right one for your skin, I am sure you'll love it as much as I do.
