Beauty and excitement are everywhere

Have you looked outside your window recently? Have you taken a walk and really noticed what's around you? Climates are different in the various parts of the country, and fortunately I live in a location where the scenery changes according to the seasons. Each season exhibits a beauty all its own awakening wonder during this beautiful time of fall.
As I awakened this morning, I stretched, yawned and ventured one last glance at the comfortable tufted pillow-top mattress, on which I slept during the night. That too, is a treat, of which I've recently learned to appreciate. I now, look forward to feeling the firm, yet soft, feel of the bed each evening. It's yet another pleasure to be sampled, one we often take for granted.
I sleepily stumbled toward my Kuerig coffee-pot to brew my usual morning cup of steaming-hot coffee. The aroma permeated the kitchen, stimulating my taste buds more than usual. It's another exiting ritual I perform each day. However that wasn't all that happened. Since fall is within our midst, now, I stole a quick glance outside my kitchen window, then I hastily looked out, again. No words describe the sights that my eyes captured. Since the trees this year seem so unusually colorful, they are truly something to lift our spirits. The one in my yard, of which I'm speaking, is unusually delightful as it boldly flaunts its leaves of red, yellow and orange colors.
As I gazed in awe at what stood before me through my kitchen window, I recognized how exciting and beautiful life really is. We must only look and ponder that each season of life brings something new, on a constant basis. Even if you find it difficult to find outstanding characteristics from particular surroundings, if you but look and search, you will find something to appreciate. Dry desert sand isn't appealing to everyone, but it too, possesses unique beauty. As the sand unfolds, forming hills and other landforms, its magic casts a spell. I imagine what's on the other side of the space that I can't see, afar. The huge cactus plants that are plentiful in particular parts of the desert are awesome to see. I meditate on God's providing everything for a purpose. The Saguaro cactus plants, found in the desert, are not only majestic but they provide moisture to various wildlife, insects, and other species that need wet nourishment. The Saguaro is used for numerous other purposes, as well.
We need an amount of entertainment in our lives, and if we look and walk around, we'll find numerous astonishing art forms. You'll see birds, clouds, wild animals and plants. If you research and watch you'll learn the habits of various birds and fowls. Many birds fly south, during the winter, in my area of the country. They fly in the form of a V. That's amazing but reveals God's pattern of protecting and caring for the birds of the air.
My mind then shifted to other mysteries of the world, and I mulled around other miraculous phenomena created by God. Within my mind, I experienced the feel of sunshine, rain, wind, storms, floods and tranquil waters. I heard the sound of rain on the roof and the clashing of waves in the ocean.
Everything, indeed, has a story. Life is filled with the adventure that's all around us. Seeing beauty is mainly a frame of mind. Many find what's beautiful to be repulsive, because their outlook is negative. Use God's gift of love, appreciation and observance in your world. You can make your life miraculous and wonderful or dull, unhappy and fruitless.
If we are unable to recognize the importance that nature plays in the world, Psalm 96: 11-12 offers the significance when it says, "Let the heavens rejoice, let the earth be glad; let the sea resound, and all that is in it. Let the fields be jubilant, and everything in them; let all the forest sing for joy. The Scripture shows the wonder, esteem, beauty and excitement placed on God's creation.
