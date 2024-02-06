Beauty and excitement are everywhere

Have you looked outside your window recently? Have you taken a walk and really noticed what's around you? Climates are different in the various parts of the country, and fortunately I live in a location where the scenery changes according to the seasons. Each season exhibits a beauty all its own awakening wonder during this beautiful time of fall.

As I awakened this morning, I stretched, yawned and ventured one last glance at the comfortable tufted pillow-top mattress, on which I slept during the night. That too, is a treat, of which I've recently learned to appreciate. I now, look forward to feeling the firm, yet soft, feel of the bed each evening. It's yet another pleasure to be sampled, one we often take for granted.

I sleepily stumbled toward my Kuerig coffee-pot to brew my usual morning cup of steaming-hot coffee. The aroma permeated the kitchen, stimulating my taste buds more than usual. It's another exiting ritual I perform each day. However that wasn't all that happened. Since fall is within our midst, now, I stole a quick glance outside my kitchen window, then I hastily looked out, again. No words describe the sights that my eyes captured. Since the trees this year seem so unusually colorful, they are truly something to lift our spirits. The one in my yard, of which I'm speaking, is unusually delightful as it boldly flaunts its leaves of red, yellow and orange colors.

As I gazed in awe at what stood before me through my kitchen window, I recognized how exciting and beautiful life really is. We must only look and ponder that each season of life brings something new, on a constant basis. Even if you find it difficult to find outstanding characteristics from particular surroundings, if you but look and search, you will find something to appreciate. Dry desert sand isn't appealing to everyone, but it too, possesses unique beauty. As the sand unfolds, forming hills and other landforms, its magic casts a spell. I imagine what's on the other side of the space that I can't see, afar. The huge cactus plants that are plentiful in particular parts of the desert are awesome to see. I meditate on God's providing everything for a purpose. The Saguaro cactus plants, found in the desert, are not only majestic but they provide moisture to various wildlife, insects, and other species that need wet nourishment. The Saguaro is used for numerous other purposes, as well.