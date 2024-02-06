It's the first thing you notice when you walk up to someone's front door -- their door wreath!
Two local experts share their tips and tricks on how to make a beautiful, custom wreath, plus new trends for the upcoming holiday season.
Making a beautifully stylish custom wreath can be simpler than one thinks, according to Linda McKinnis, owner of Design Exclusive LLC in Cape Girardeau.
"My advice is learning from the best," McKinnis says. "Take advantage of YouTube tutorials! There are countless designers who will step-by-step guide and teach creating the perfect holiday wreath. Pinterest is another ideal site to gather clever wreath ideas, concepts and tips."
Kathryn Knaup, owner of Knaup Floral in Cape, advises wreath makers to prepare for weather if they are making a wreath that will be hung outside.
"Make sure the mechanics are very secure, especially for outdoor wreaths, due to the elements," Knaup says.
McKinnis advises to use an ample supply of quality ribbon on your custom-made wreath.
"Don't skimp on your ribbon quality," she says. "Adding a lovely bow can be the icing on the cake. Beautiful ribbon will add a designer touch to an ordinary wreath."
Size, location, proportion and color are also things to consider when designing your custom wreath, according to McKinnis.
"Consider the size of your wreath and its hanging location," she says. "A wreath's proportion and color are also worthy design components."
Knaup cautions against making a fresh wreath too early.
"When making a fresh wreath of any type, for the holidays or [another time of the year], wait until the latest possible date to make it for longevity," she says. "You want the wreath to last through your event."
Fresh evergreen wreaths will fare better in cooler weather, according to Knaup.
"For fresh evergreen wreaths, don't put them out until the weather turns cool," she says.
McKinnis says there are several optimal ways to hang your wreath.
"There are awesome magnet hooks, which make hanging a wreath on metal-clad doors simple and easy!" McKinnis says. "Heavy duty, power suction cup hangers work well on glass doors. Wreath hangars will work well on interior doors and mirrors. The wreath hangers look nice when wrapped with coordinating ribbon."
Knaup advises to buy your wreath-making supplies from a business with a good reputation.
"Always get your supplies from a reputable establishment," she says.
McKinnis shares some of the new trends for holiday wreaths.
"Fresh spruce, cedar, pine, boxwood, magnolia and other foliage greens are always popular for the holidays," she says. "A new twist is to personalize a wreath with a family initial. This season will welcome wreaths featuring gilded leaves, twigs, and pine cones. They'll add a glitzy, glamorous effect. The chic natural bohemian trend is very hot this season. And, feather wreaths are a fun addition!"
Knaup shares some of the types of wreaths that her store will be offering this holiday season.
"Knaup Floral specializes in custom-made wreaths to suit your unique interior and taste," she says. "We try to offer wreaths that are unique and different from everyone else. We'll have a variety of fresh holiday wreaths including several different (types) of fresh evergreen wreaths, magnolia wreaths and birch branch wreaths. In permanent botanical holiday wreaths, we're featuring flocked evergreen wreaths, and, new for 2017, we have Christmas cotton and wreaths with a frosted iced evergreen look."
Unusual wreath shapes, plus groupings of wreaths and lighted wreaths are all new, fun trends, according to McKinnis.
"A trio of wreaths makes a nice change for an inviting front door. Just stack the wreaths vertically and voila!" she says. "Square wreaths complete a mirror or mantel well, and new square boxwood wreaths are the rage, (plus) they'll add a new, modern twist. Also, the latest battery-operated lights will add stunning illumination to your wreath."
Both Knaup and McKinnis have been in the wreath-making business for years.
"Apprenticeships under my grandparents, John and Clara Knaup, my father, Richard, and my sister, Mary, plus working closely with many talented employees of our shop over the years is how I learned to make wreaths," Knaup says. "I also spent six months in Munich, Germany, in 1990 studying under Heidi Metzger, a European designer."
McKinnis says she has been doing floral design and wreath-making since her teenage years.
"As an artist and designer, creating wreaths for my clients, friends, family, plus my home has always been one of my favorite things," she says.
