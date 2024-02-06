It's the first thing you notice when you walk up to someone's front door -- their door wreath!

Two local experts share their tips and tricks on how to make a beautiful, custom wreath, plus new trends for the upcoming holiday season.

Making a beautifully stylish custom wreath can be simpler than one thinks, according to Linda McKinnis, owner of Design Exclusive LLC in Cape Girardeau.

"My advice is learning from the best," McKinnis says. "Take advantage of YouTube tutorials! There are countless designers who will step-by-step guide and teach creating the perfect holiday wreath. Pinterest is another ideal site to gather clever wreath ideas, concepts and tips."

Kathryn Knaup, owner of Knaup Floral in Cape, advises wreath makers to prepare for weather if they are making a wreath that will be hung outside.

Making a Christmas wreath

"Make sure the mechanics are very secure, especially for outdoor wreaths, due to the elements," Knaup says.

McKinnis advises to use an ample supply of quality ribbon on your custom-made wreath.

"Don't skimp on your ribbon quality," she says. "Adding a lovely bow can be the icing on the cake. Beautiful ribbon will add a designer touch to an ordinary wreath."

Size, location, proportion and color are also things to consider when designing your custom wreath, according to McKinnis.

"Consider the size of your wreath and its hanging location," she says. "A wreath's proportion and color are also worthy design components."

Making a Christmas wreath

Knaup cautions against making a fresh wreath too early.

"When making a fresh wreath of any type, for the holidays or [another time of the year], wait until the latest possible date to make it for longevity," she says. "You want the wreath to last through your event."

Fresh evergreen wreaths will fare better in cooler weather, according to Knaup.