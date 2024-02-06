Deciduous is a term used to describe the shedding of a thing no longer needed, such as a leaf from a tree in autumn, or antlers from a whitetail buck in late winter.

Freezing temperatures, strong wind and hard rain are the three things that cause the leaves to fall. If the trees are still holding on to their leaves as you read this, I urge you to go for a drive or a hike. Enjoy our beautiful colors of autumn.