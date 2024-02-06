All sections
November 19, 2017
Beautiful colors of autumn
The state of Missouri has more than 100 native species of trees. Many of them live in the hills, swamps and valleys of Southeast Missouri. Most of these trees are deciduous. Deciduous is a term used to describe the shedding of a thing no longer needed, such as a leaf from a tree in autumn, or antlers from a whitetail buck in late winter...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

The state of Missouri has more than 100 native species of trees. Many of them live in the hills, swamps and valleys of Southeast Missouri. Most of these trees are deciduous.

Deciduous is a term used to describe the shedding of a thing no longer needed, such as a leaf from a tree in autumn, or antlers from a whitetail buck in late winter.

Freezing temperatures, strong wind and hard rain are the three things that cause the leaves to fall. If the trees are still holding on to their leaves as you read this, I urge you to go for a drive or a hike. Enjoy our beautiful colors of autumn.

