In his commentary on Exodus, renowned Old Testament scholar Walter Brueggemann writes, "The ninth commandment is not concerned with 'white lies,' but with the public portrayal of reality that is not excessively skewed by self-interest or party ideology." In order for a society to function, we as members, must be committed to the pursuit of truth.

The ninth commandment testifies to the power of words. The Bible has a lot to say about the nature and authority of our words. In his epistle, James writes, "No one can tame the tongue -- a restless evil, full of deadly poison" (3:8). And imagine: James wasn't even aware of Facebook or Twitter!

It seems that perhaps in our current political climate the ninth commandment may be the most violated of them all. Our 24-hour "news" channels seem designed not to report truth, but instead to further isolate their viewers into ideological echo chambers. We have heavily blurred the line between journalists and pundits. But, most disheartening of all, some of the people who hold the highest offices in our country will perpetuate half-truths (read: "alternative facts") on a nearly daily basis. We have become a nation that no longer even agrees on the nature of truth and facts. When we allow our civil discourse to deteriorate to such a degree, we are all guilty of bearing false witness against our neighbors.

We must do better. Perhaps it begins with each of us crawling out of our self-inflicted echo chambers, recognizing the ways that we are being manipulated, and recommitting ourselves not to dogmatic ideology, but to truth. The ninth commandment teaches us that our individual commitment to honesty does not just benefit our own selves, but also those in our wider community. So, I suppose what I am really asking of each of you is: Won't you be my neighbor?