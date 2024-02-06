Bearing false witness

By Tyler Tankersley
Former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson once said, "You can hit me and I won't think very much of it, but you can say something to me and hurt me very much." We usually do not think a loud-mouthed, bragging boxer would acknowledge the hurt that can come from words. It is fascinating to hear someone whose career was steeped in athletic violence attesting to the power of words.
The ninth commandment reads: "You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor" (Exodus 20:16). When this rule is taught to children, it's usually boiled down to a dictum against general dishonesty. While that is certainly a moral law we should teach our kids, that is not necessarily the intent of the instruction. The ninth commandment's specifically intended jurisdiction is actually in the ancient Israelite court proceedings.
The commandment establishes that a free, honest and healthy judiciary is necessary for a viable and justice-centered community. The foundation of such a public arena is honesty. The ninth commandment encourages the Israelites to be committed to telling the truth amongst one another.
In his commentary on Exodus, renowned Old Testament scholar Walter Brueggemann writes, "The ninth commandment is not concerned with 'white lies,' but with the public portrayal of reality that is not excessively skewed by self-interest or party ideology." In order for a society to function, we as members, must be committed to the pursuit of truth.
The ninth commandment testifies to the power of words. The Bible has a lot to say about the nature and authority of our words. In his epistle, James writes, "No one can tame the tongue -- a restless evil, full of deadly poison" (3:8). And imagine: James wasn't even aware of Facebook or Twitter!
It seems that perhaps in our current political climate the ninth commandment may be the most violated of them all. Our 24-hour "news" channels seem designed not to report truth, but instead to further isolate their viewers into ideological echo chambers. We have heavily blurred the line between journalists and pundits. But, most disheartening of all, some of the people who hold the highest offices in our country will perpetuate half-truths (read: "alternative facts") on a nearly daily basis. We have become a nation that no longer even agrees on the nature of truth and facts. When we allow our civil discourse to deteriorate to such a degree, we are all guilty of bearing false witness against our neighbors.
We must do better. Perhaps it begins with each of us crawling out of our self-inflicted echo chambers, recognizing the ways that we are being manipulated, and recommitting ourselves not to dogmatic ideology, but to truth. The ninth commandment teaches us that our individual commitment to honesty does not just benefit our own selves, but also those in our wider community. So, I suppose what I am really asking of each of you is: Won't you be my neighbor?
