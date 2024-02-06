All sections
featuresJune 8, 2019
Bear sighting in Butler Co.; know what to do if you encounter a bear
While most everyone is thinking about fishing, gardening, mowing and spring sports, there is something else you need to be aware of if you live in or near the Ozarks in Missouri, and that something is black bears. These normally secretive and docile creatures become quite active this time of year as they forage for food and as the younger males look for a new home range. In their travels, they can become much more visible and put themselves into strange new locations...
Frank Campa
Black Bear yearling sow sniffs an air for danger in Forsyth, Missouri.
Black Bear yearling sow sniffs an air for danger in Forsyth, Missouri.Missouri Department of Conservation

While most everyone is thinking about fishing, gardening, mowing and spring sports, there is something else you need to be aware of if you live in or near the Ozarks in Missouri, and that something is black bears.

These normally secretive and docile creatures become quite active this time of year as they forage for food and as the younger males look for a new home range. In their travels, they can become much more visible and put themselves into strange new locations.

There already has been one bear sighting in Butler County near U.S. Forest Service property this spring. The bear has not caused any problems and may not be seen again.

Just take necessary precautions not to attract a bear to your home this time of year. The main things they go after are bird feeders with sunflower seeds, bee hives, pet food located outside and trash. Do not leave any of these things outside where a bear can smell them. A hotwire around bee hives is a good idea, and so is taking the trash out at the last minute.

Here are some bear basics if you do encounter a black bear:

  • Stay calm and at least 75 yards away (do not approach the bear).
  • Keep pets and children away from the bear.
  • Make sure the bear has an escape route.
  • Back away slowly with arms raised if you surprise one up close. Speak in a loud calm voice. Always walk away slowly and do not run.
  • Encourage the bear to leave by making loud noises, such as banging pots and pans and yelling.

When it is safe to do so, remove all food attractants from your property, and notify your local conservation agent.

Community
