Bear sighting in Butler Co.; know what to do if you encounter a bear

While most everyone is thinking about fishing, gardening, mowing and spring sports, there is something else you need to be aware of if you live in or near the Ozarks in Missouri, and that something is black bears.
These normally secretive and docile creatures become quite active this time of year as they forage for food and as the younger males look for a new home range. In their travels, they can become much more visible and put themselves into strange new locations.
There already has been one bear sighting in Butler County near U.S. Forest Service property this spring. The bear has not caused any problems and may not be seen again.
Just take necessary precautions not to attract a bear to your home this time of year. The main things they go after are bird feeders with sunflower seeds, bee hives, pet food located outside and trash. Do not leave any of these things outside where a bear can smell them. A hotwire around bee hives is a good idea, and so is taking the trash out at the last minute.
Here are some bear basics if you do encounter a black bear:
When it is safe to do so, remove all food attractants from your property, and notify your local conservation agent.