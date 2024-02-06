Bear sighting in Butler Co.; know what to do if you encounter a bear

While most everyone is thinking about fishing, gardening, mowing and spring sports, there is something else you need to be aware of if you live in or near the Ozarks in Missouri, and that something is black bears.

These normally secretive and docile creatures become quite active this time of year as they forage for food and as the younger males look for a new home range. In their travels, they can become much more visible and put themselves into strange new locations.

There already has been one bear sighting in Butler County near U.S. Forest Service property this spring. The bear has not caused any problems and may not be seen again.