Beacon 53 — By the river and on the rocks

Just last weekend, Muddy River Marathon drew participants to Cape Girardeau from as far away as Massachusetts, New York, South Carolina and Georgia. The evening before runners gathered at the starting line, I arrived at Century Casino for packet pickup. I registered for the half-marathon months ago, then forgot all about it. Although most runners were there to collect a packet containing a bib with their race number and timing chip, I was there to pick up my packet and sign up to volunteer. If I wasn't prepared to beat them or join them, cheering them on seemed like the next best way to get my money's worth.

That is how I initially found myself at Century Casino on a Friday night, but a spontaneous desire for a dining indulgence led me to Beacon 53 upstairs — boots, jeans, braid and all.

Described as upscale casual, I was definitely a little further on the casual side than I would have liked for the easy elegant atmosphere. As I've inched closer to the 50-year-mark, I seem to be enjoying more and more of those "Sally O'Malley"-esque moments where I do what I want just because I can. Don't worry, I haven't completely thrown in the towel and invested in a red stretchy jumpsuit yet, but you never know. Forgive me for the visual.

Luckily, it was still early, and I had arrived before the crowd.

Everything on the menu looked amazing, and I was having difficulty deciding on a dish until the server described dessert: chocolate mousse parfait with blackberry gelee and graham cracker crumb. Get behind me, Satan.

Their Chocolate Mousse Parfait is the perfect example of elevated simplicity. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I secretly chastised myself as I sipped on an espresso martini. What kind of person goes to a fine dining restaurant to drink booze and have dessert?

Chef de Cuisine Houston Sutton has more than 18 years of experience in some of the best kitchens around. His steaks are phenomenal. The crawfish and ricotta tortellini is highly recommended. Would my food industry friends shun me if they knew? Would Chef Sutton be offended?