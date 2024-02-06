Be wary of metaphorical religious teddy bears

Drawing conclusions from data should be done carefully.

Folks say raw numbers don’t lie and I’d give my qualified agreement to that statement.

What we do with statistics, though, can lead us to errors in thinking.

It’s true in business, in planning your household budget and when it comes to matters of religion, which is my portfolio in this bi-weekly column.

Years ago, before there was an Internet, I worked in the commercial radio business, and my employer used to send me to Columbia, Maryland, to the headquarters of Arbitron.

Arbitron is a name you may recognize.

As Nielsen is for television, Arbitron is the most powerful name in the radio ratings business.

Radio programmers, sales directors, general managers and advertisers all pay attention to the figures Arbitron reports.

Your ratings, unless you are an unusually charismatic salesperson, usually determine how much you can charge for radio commercials.

The “numbers,” the parlance for the trade, indicate who is listening, how long and when.

Long before Arbitron could upload the data into a virtual cloud, I sat in a little room and pored through ratings books from listeners, trying to get a sense for how well our radio station was performing with the public.

We could wait for Arbitron to send us a letter in the mail advising us about our ratings and sometimes we did.

When we could afford it, though, we went to Maryland and looked at the original documents with our own eyes.

I discovered, as did my colleagues, that the Arbitron folks sometimes put a spin on the ratings that the raw data didn’t entirely support.

This gap between data and interpretation is why we spent the money to fly to Arbitron, spend a night in a hotel and take a taxi.

More than thirty years later, call me skeptical when I hear data being quoted.

I recently watched a pastor lead a virtual worship service.

He quoted data points.

Citing a survey, the pastor said before the pandemic, only 15% of U.S. churches were growing. Since mid-March, when stay-at-home orders began to immobilize people in their residences, 50% now report growth.

OK, I told myself. Hmm.

It’s a survey. Just like Arbitron, we have some idea of what methodology was used to elicit the data, the numbers.

The pastor didn’t share the methodology used to arrive at the data point because he was preaching, not presenting a case study.

Ok, I thought. Interesting.

The conclusion he reached based on the aforementioned data was that it appears the pandemic has made us hungrier for God.

Hold on now. I don’t know if pure numbers alone justify the verdict.

Anyone who has taken a rudimentary statistics course in college knows to be wary when data is interpreted.

I remember pastoring a church myself when terrorists hijacked planes and killed Americans on 9.11.01.

That very evening, the church I pastor was packed to the gills with shocked and scandalized folks in my community.