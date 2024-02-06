It seems strange, writing about Easter when it doesn't feel like it. We haven't been able to meet together physically as the Body of Christ for a few weeks now, and even though we are united in spirit by the Spirit, our triumphant day as Christians feels a bit mournful, too. We don't get to meet together today. I feel a little bit like the tomb must have felt after Jesus left it, like an empty space hewn out all ready to hold and yet, hollow. Because he is not here.

Which of course we know isn't true. Jesus has sent his Spirit to us and is alive, united to us even in this. But it can feel like he's not here sometimes, as we see the suffering of sickness, anxiety and fear around us and maybe even experience it ourselves. It seems very human, to me, to cry out in faith at what we perceive as injustice, asking God what it is God is doing.

I recently read Habakuk 1:2-5 (NAB), in which the prophet does just this, asking God to act and eradicate the injustice of Judah's sin and then questioning the way God says God is going to do it. Habakuk says to the Lord, "How long, O Lord, must I cry for help and you do not listen? Or cry out to you 'Violence!' and you do not intervene? Why do you let me see iniquity? Why do you simply gaze at evil? Destruction and violence are before me; there is strife and discord. This is why the law is numb and justice never comes, for the wicked surround the just; this is why justice comes forth perverted."

The LORD answers him: "Look over the nations and see! Be utterly amazed! For a work is being done in your days that you would not believe, were it told."