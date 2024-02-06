Be thankful for the journey

I mulled all the reasons, and ramifications of why we do what we do and the value of them, around in my head and Yes, I came up with answers. I needed to feel a solid connection between things I do, and my reasons for performing them. Was my observance of the various events and holidays because everybody else did them, or because I chose to do them out of love and caring? The time invested, money spent and work involved, had to be for a genuinely worthwhile cause.

The memorable parts of life are made up of, and built upon, the "little moments we experience." We remember and learn most from the times that touch us emotionally, and through which we receive little for ourselves, except inner satisfaction. The satisfaction is derived from the knowledge that we have caused someone else to feel better. We grow within, when we have helped, even in a small way. That kindness could be the seed that grows into an achievable goal for a person--one through which a life is changed. We never know the results that a word, gesture or deed can make in the life of another. Jesus said "Love each other as I have loved you."(John 15:12)

As we invite others to our home for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or another celebration, "yes," it is a lot of extra work and lasts a short time. Regardless, it's worth making different sleeping arrangements, traveling buying and preparing additional food and taking time off from work. We need to realize the gift in having people for which to care--and a reason to be with those loved ones. Even though get-togethers are usually short-lived, the happiness that we derive and spread, can last a lifetime. Hopefully when we're through with the graduation party, birthday party, or another festivity, we'll look back and feel that we've been a part of something big -- something great. We have done our part to contribute to the joy of another, a bright spot, even if for only a little while. It isn't the big, noisy, and notorious happenings that we'll recall. Instead, let's attempt to always remember to be thankful for the people with whom we have the opportunity to share.

When one project is completed, we'll start all over again because life is the continuation of a journey. We will never arrive at the end of our destination because another experience is always waiting. Regardless of the trouble involved we ought to be thankful for our chance to be caretakers of others--at the Thanksgiving table or all during our daily lives.