Be thankful for the journey

Do we believe that someday we will have completely arrived, or do we realize that we are always in process? As I pondered all the meanings attached to that thought, I was overwhelmed. I wanted to, eventually, be finished with what I worked toward and take a break.
I busily sorted things out in my mind concerning Thanksgiving and Christmas arrangements -- how we would celebrate them and wondering if one day was actually worth all the time and effort that most put into the holidays.
We will be spending Thanksgiving time, this year, at a son's family home. However, during the past while the children were growing, I usually cooked the Thanksgiving feast. What a gay time it was! Often, snow lay quietly on the ground and the sound of mysterious nothingness was in the air, allowing all to relax. The Thanksgiving parades were heartily strutting their stuff in various places, and the famous turkey claimed its place as head of the table. Ah h it was a time of thankfulness, rest and reflection, as the family chefs sniffed the scrumptious aromas created by the cooking food. The usual football game maintained its coveted position, among the men.
I was on an inner search, that day, as I continued to contemplate why we do what we do. Was celebrating various affairs worth all the labor and extra work that we put into it, or could we make do with less toil, and still feel that we were celebrating the occasion? We observe birthdays, weddings, and the birth of babies, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other events. Whatever the occasions for our festivities, the get-togethers are usually short lived "and then it's all over,"
I mulled all the reasons, and ramifications of why we do what we do and the value of them, around in my head and Yes, I came up with answers. I needed to feel a solid connection between things I do, and my reasons for performing them. Was my observance of the various events and holidays because everybody else did them, or because I chose to do them out of love and caring? The time invested, money spent and work involved, had to be for a genuinely worthwhile cause.
The memorable parts of life are made up of, and built upon, the "little moments we experience." We remember and learn most from the times that touch us emotionally, and through which we receive little for ourselves, except inner satisfaction. The satisfaction is derived from the knowledge that we have caused someone else to feel better. We grow within, when we have helped, even in a small way. That kindness could be the seed that grows into an achievable goal for a person--one through which a life is changed. We never know the results that a word, gesture or deed can make in the life of another. Jesus said "Love each other as I have loved you."(John 15:12)
As we invite others to our home for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or another celebration, "yes," it is a lot of extra work and lasts a short time. Regardless, it's worth making different sleeping arrangements, traveling buying and preparing additional food and taking time off from work. We need to realize the gift in having people for which to care--and a reason to be with those loved ones. Even though get-togethers are usually short-lived, the happiness that we derive and spread, can last a lifetime. Hopefully when we're through with the graduation party, birthday party, or another festivity, we'll look back and feel that we've been a part of something big -- something great. We have done our part to contribute to the joy of another, a bright spot, even if for only a little while. It isn't the big, noisy, and notorious happenings that we'll recall. Instead, let's attempt to always remember to be thankful for the people with whom we have the opportunity to share.
When one project is completed, we'll start all over again because life is the continuation of a journey. We will never arrive at the end of our destination because another experience is always waiting. Regardless of the trouble involved we ought to be thankful for our chance to be caretakers of others--at the Thanksgiving table or all during our daily lives.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.