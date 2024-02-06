Be like Daniel

The Babylonian captivity took place between 597 BC to 538 BC. The kingdom of Judah was conquered by King Nebuchadnezzar. The people did not have a vote or a fair election. Daniel and his friends, Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah were selected to be renamed and to serve the new king. Daniel was renamed Belteshazzar. The others were renamed Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego respectively.

They were Hebrews who were serious about their faith in God. Not only were their names changed, but they were also to adapt to a new culture with different beliefs. They were not given a choice. Many of us feel this way today. Our culture has changed, and we are being told we must conform, and we dare not ask questions or challenge the narrative. In Daniel's situation, disobedience could lead to death. As of right now, for us, challenging the claims of those in power can result in us being fired from our jobs, publicly harassed at restaurants, or being socially ostracized from our peers. Sometimes this leads to depression or even suicide.

While some claim trials build character, I agree with the statement trials reveal character. As we study the book of Daniel, we see events where he and his friends' convictions were tested. The first test was for them to abandon their strict dietary practices to partake of the king's food or wine. Daniel challenged the guard to a 10-day test. Daniel and his friends would eat only vegetables and drink water. At the end of the test, it was determined that these Hebrews were healthier than the other people.

Things were going well, and God was giving Daniel and his friends favor with the king. That was until the king decided to erect a statue and require all the citizens to bow to it. Even to this day, people of faith believe kneeling is a sign of submission to Lordship and will only kneel before God. We have seen Christian athletes ostracized for not taking a knee to protest law enforcement or our country. While Daniel was in the king's court, his friends whom he appointed to manage the province of Babylon got into trouble.