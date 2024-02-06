Be kind and compassionate

A week or so ago, I came down with a plain Jane cold. Sniffles and stuffed-up head and sore throat and a fever. I don't know where I got it, but I did. Marge's one comment was she didn't want it, and I was not to give it to her. She went to Cape Girardeau alone the other day and said she wasn't going to kiss me since I was sick. I don't blame her.

I don't seem to get sick very often. One year I probably had pneumonia, but I still went deer hunting. Some things are a priority. Several years ago, Marge and I went to get a flu shot, but the lady at the pharmacy asked about this and that, and we ended up getting four shots. Stupid! I got sick the very week after that. Other than that, I'm usually good. Marge says I eat enough veggies and drink enough tomato juice I should be healthy. So I've been dealing with drainage down my throat, so it is sore. I use a CPAP, so sleeping with a plugged nose has been trying. And I can go on and on how sick I am and how terrible I feel. Bottom line is I'm probably feeling sorry for myself.

I was out walking our new puppy, Grace, and it was pouring cats and dogs, and she was looking for that perfect spot to squat, and it was seeming like it was taking an eternity, and I got to thinking about my cold and those who are truly sick. There's sick, and then there is really sick. When we were living in Wilmore, Kentucky, we had a special couple who were friends of ours. They were special. Jack (not his real name) was studying for the ministry, so they were struggling just like we were. We'd go to their house, watch the "A Team" and have cheese sandwiches and then they'd come to ours. Government cheese. At times it was peanut butter sandwiches. Government peanut butter, of course.