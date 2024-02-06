Be kind and compassionate

A week or so ago, I came down with a plain Jane cold. Sniffles and stuffed-up head and sore throat and a fever. I don't know where I got it, but I did. Marge's one comment was she didn't want it, and I was not to give it to her. She went to Cape Girardeau alone the other day and said she wasn't going to kiss me since I was sick. I don't blame her.
I don't seem to get sick very often. One year I probably had pneumonia, but I still went deer hunting. Some things are a priority. Several years ago, Marge and I went to get a flu shot, but the lady at the pharmacy asked about this and that, and we ended up getting four shots. Stupid! I got sick the very week after that. Other than that, I'm usually good. Marge says I eat enough veggies and drink enough tomato juice I should be healthy. So I've been dealing with drainage down my throat, so it is sore. I use a CPAP, so sleeping with a plugged nose has been trying. And I can go on and on how sick I am and how terrible I feel. Bottom line is I'm probably feeling sorry for myself.
I was out walking our new puppy, Grace, and it was pouring cats and dogs, and she was looking for that perfect spot to squat, and it was seeming like it was taking an eternity, and I got to thinking about my cold and those who are truly sick. There's sick, and then there is really sick. When we were living in Wilmore, Kentucky, we had a special couple who were friends of ours. They were special. Jack (not his real name) was studying for the ministry, so they were struggling just like we were. We'd go to their house, watch the "A Team" and have cheese sandwiches and then they'd come to ours. Government cheese. At times it was peanut butter sandwiches. Government peanut butter, of course.
Jack had heart surgery several years before this, but as they were doing the surgery he had several heart attacks and strokes. He wasn't in the best shape. Jill (not her real name), his wife, had pancreatic cancer which with surgery was kind of at bay. She couldn't do anything and was always sick. Yet in spite of their troubles and problems and sickness, they were happy and almost radiant. You never heard them complain. Never heard them whine and carry on and blame whoever or whatever. They just went about their life enjoying life. They didn't want sympathy. They didn't want special treatment. I get sick for a week, and I'm a mess. If you were to meet them in a store or on the street, you wouldn't have a clue as to the problems they were facing. There were days when Jack was down and needed a lift when his wife was having a hard time. But you normally would never know.
This made me wonder how many people we bump into on a daily basis are going through some trial or trouble or heartache and virtually no one knows. Probably more than we realize. As humans we blindly go through life in most cases not really seeing or hearing or sensing the hurts coming from those around us, especially our friends and loved ones. But the thing is we don't like to be around complainers. We want to hear the problems and the troubles, but this gets old in a short time. We ask, "How you doing?" and maybe don't even want the truth. The first step seems to be "really caring."
I'm also wondering if part of the problem is our lack of eyeball-to-eyeball time. Part of the reason is COVID, but part of the problem is cell phones and texting and hectic schedules. Part of the problem is our lack of sensitivity in hearing that small voice inside us whispering to us.
Slow down! Listen and don't talk. Just listen! Learn how to listen with both your ears but also with your heart.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.