Be 'bear aware' as populations increase, cross human paths

Missouri Department of Conservation estimated the state had 300 to 350 bears in 2012, but new research shows the population has grown to between 540 and 800 black bears.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Dana Gray of rural Rogersville remembers spotting something big and brown earlier this month during a walk on her 10-acre property.

"There it was, just curled up in a big pile of leaves," she recalled. "It didn't move. We just kept on walking and I was thinking, 'Is that a bear?' Just then its ear twitched and I realized it was a bear and it was alive. It wasn't any bigger than a German shepherd."

Gray was one of 186 people who attended a black bear open house last week at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. She and her neighbor, Joen Cook, wanted to learn more about bears in their area and what to do if they encountered one.

"This bear hangs out along the tree line where we live, near the intersection of 60 and 125 close to Harrison Baptist Church," said Cook. "It's OK as long as it does not come near me. I don't want it killed. But I also don't want it bothering my little dachshund and cocker spaniel when we go on our walks. I don't want it to come after me or my dogs!"

Gray plans to buy an air horn to scare away the bear if she encounters it again. That's one good way to deter bears from getting too close to humans, though keeping food out of their reach is best, according to Laura Conlee, bear research expert with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

She said MDC has been tracking the growth of Missouri's black bear population since 1993. In 2012, MDC estimated Missouri had 300 to 350 bears, but the newest research shows the population has grown to between 540 and 800 black bears, mostly south of I-44.

Their numbers are growing about 9% a year, and that means there likely will be more interactions with humans, the Springfield News-Leader reported .

"Nuisance complaints are becoming more common," Conlee told the crowd. She acknowledged MDC has had to euthanize a few black bears that lost their fear of people, in part because the bears were able to find easy meals near homes.

"It's true that a fed bear is a dead bear," she cautioned.

Conlee said black bears are drawn to bird feeders, trash cans, chicken coops and beehives, though not necessarily for the honey in the hives. The bears can easily rip apart a beehive to find the juicy and protein-filed bee larvae.

"Bears will use agricultural land for food (especially when corn ripens) and residential areas where food is easy to get to," Conlee said. "They'll eat whatever is easiest and most available."