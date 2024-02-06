The proverb describes a position most of us are in most of the time. Most of the time, you have both the ability and some resources to do something for someone that they cannot do for themselves.

Let's say you helped another person 50 percent -- no 30 percent, of the year. Thirty percent of the year is still nearly 110 days of doing good. Even if you did good just 10 percent each year, that is still over one month of doing good to others without any expectation in return. Certainly, most of us can say that our lives are more than good 50 percent of the year. Undoubtedly there will be times when you are powerless. Yet most of the time there is something "in your power" to do something positive about what you see.

Doing good does not mean you need to solve everyone's problems. Offering a meal or a blanket to someone who has been displaced will not solve their homelessness.

Supporting a disaster-relief meal service will not drain the water out of a displaced person's home.

Most of us do not have the power or the resources to singly bring resolution to overwhelming problems. But you can hand out a sandwich. You can give a blanket.

Theodore Roosevelt is attributed to saying, "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are." You do not have to solve problems as much as you need to be a part of the solution.