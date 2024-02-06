Be a part of the solution

By Robert Hurtgen
In the past week, we as a nation have seen the worst of nature and the best of humanity. Many have felt a sense of disbelief as water and wind pounded the streets of Houston, Texas.
Newscasts of homes buried under water, precious belongings gone, and daring rescues all build a gnawing sense of compassion deep within us.
Many, like me, want to do something to help but do not know what can be done. Often, though, when the waters begin to recede, a new scandal emerges, shifting our focus to another story.
The key to bringing aid is not only feeling compassionate during a crisis but adopting a lifestyle of generosity and compassion. Proverbs 3:27 shares some principles in living a life of giving.
It reads, "When it is in your power, don't withhold good from the one to whom it belongs."
The proverb describes a position most of us are in most of the time. Most of the time, you have both the ability and some resources to do something for someone that they cannot do for themselves.
Let's say you helped another person 50 percent -- no 30 percent, of the year. Thirty percent of the year is still nearly 110 days of doing good. Even if you did good just 10 percent each year, that is still over one month of doing good to others without any expectation in return. Certainly, most of us can say that our lives are more than good 50 percent of the year. Undoubtedly there will be times when you are powerless. Yet most of the time there is something "in your power" to do something positive about what you see.
Doing good does not mean you need to solve everyone's problems. Offering a meal or a blanket to someone who has been displaced will not solve their homelessness.
Supporting a disaster-relief meal service will not drain the water out of a displaced person's home.
Most of us do not have the power or the resources to singly bring resolution to overwhelming problems. But you can hand out a sandwich. You can give a blanket.
Theodore Roosevelt is attributed to saying, "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are." You do not have to solve problems as much as you need to be a part of the solution.
