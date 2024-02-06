Be a light in a dark world

Before social media was in our hands, Jesus called his followers to be influencers. An influencer has the ability, through their knowledge, expertise and personality, to direct people's behaviors, create trends and change the atmosphere of an environment. Jesus declares that those who follow him are influencers; they are the "light of the world" (Matthew 4:14.)

You do not appreciate the value of light until it is missing. When a blackout results from a storm and you are sitting in the dark, you breathe a sigh of relief when the lights finally come back on. Movie directors influence their audiences' emotions with their use of lighting. What Jesus says is that those who follow him are light. They are the ones who have the potential to influence both people and places around them. How, though, do you influence and change things around you?

First, consider the declarative statement, "You are the light of the world." Jesus isn't extending an invitation to be something but a revelation of who you are. Every person has the capacity to influence others. Those who follow Jesus have been assigned to influence the place and people around them.