Bayou Cajun Smokehouse: something old, something new

In the beginning swells of the Mississippi River Hills, in a tiny town named after a Native American princess, lies a cinderblock building with a robust pavilion behind it. For many years, this was a business built and owned by a wonderful couple, who founded a restaurant called the Bayou Bar and Grill. They got to live out their dream of successfully running a Cajun restaurant and neighborhood bar. But everything changes with time, including life, and the Bayou has changed hands. It was with a little trepidation and nervous excitement that I stepped inside the Bayou Smokehouse, ready for a new experience in an old, familiar building. No comparisons between the two restaurants will be made here, for while serving similar fare, the two places are very different and can be appreciated individually for what they were, and are.

Bayou Cajun Smokehouse is located at 6611 County Road 532 in Jackson, but don't let the address fool you. While the mailing address is indeed Jackson, this place is deep in Pocahontas territory. With a new menu and fresh interior decorating, it seeks to honor the legacy of the people who dared to place a Cajun restaurant in this country, while putting its own stamp on Cajun cooking.

I'd heard some buzz online about the Tatties, so I ordered some to see what they were about. Round slices of potato, the Tatties were served breaded with cornmeal, much like what you would find on catfish. I have never, ever had potatoes breaded in cornmeal before, and found the whole thing unique. The potatoes were drizzled with a white queso cheese, and Swamphouse Ranch was served as a dip on the side. I just got the regular Tatties, but you can add sausage or shrimp and crawfish to them as well. It was unusual and new, and that may give you some insight into the creativity behind this menu.

There is a section of the menu labeled "Bayou Favorites," and this is where I had to go for my main course. I had just visited New Orleans for the first time this April, and so I, of course, feel like I am an expert in all things Creole and Cajun now. So, with a hefty half dozen authentic Louisiana Cajun dishes under my belt, I ordered Dat Gumbo with a critical eye.