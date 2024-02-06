By Aaron Horrell
This photo shows how an unfortunate hard maple tree and a big limestone rock compete for the same space. The tree sprouted and grew several years before it came in contact with the rock. The tree has no other choice but to attempt to grow around the rock. We can see the rock is far too big and rigid for the tree to ever achieve such a goal.
Without doubt, the rock will eventually weaken the maple tree to the point where a strong wind could blow it down. Hard maple trees grow very slowly, and this one is probably well over 60 years old. It may continue to grow for many decades before catastrophe befalls it.
I found this slow-motion battle between rock and tree on a limestone bluff in Stoddard County, Missouri.
I wish to thank the Southeast Missourian for continuing to print my nature column. I also want to wish my faithful readers a very happy New Year's.
