Without doubt, the rock will eventually weaken the maple tree to the point where a strong wind could blow it down. Hard maple trees grow very slowly, and this one is probably well over 60 years old. It may continue to grow for many decades before catastrophe befalls it.

I found this slow-motion battle between rock and tree on a limestone bluff in Stoddard County, Missouri.

I wish to thank the Southeast Missourian for continuing to print my nature column. I also want to wish my faithful readers a very happy New Year's.