Bathsheba too

Our culture is currently going through a reckoning over the treatment of women in our society. According to some reports, as many as 1 in 4 women have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace from a male supervisor. Statisticians are quick to point out that those are just the women who report such incidents and the actual number is likely much higher.

It seems every day that we are reading about another leader who is being held accountable for their treatment of women. It is a problem that infects both liberal and conservative leaders. Whether it is Bill Clinton's power dynamics with Monica Lewinsky or the way that Donald Trump has talked about women in the past, there seems to be a sickness in the hearts of men of power that compels them to feel they are not answerable for the way they treat women.

At the grocery store the other day, I heard two men in front of me talking about current events. They were complaining about the #MeToo movement and one of them lamented, "Well, I guess we men have to be super-careful with the way we talk to gals now." I wanted to and should have said, "Yeah. That's the point." The #MeToo movement certainly has not gotten everything right, but it is pushing us, as a culture, to realize that all people are to be treated with the dignity, autonomy, and respect that they deserve.

Bathsheba deserves to have her story retold. This is not the story of an illicit affair between two consenting adults. It is a story about a man who has allowed sin and his position to cloud his judgment. Perhaps this current period in our culture is an opportunity to repent of the way women have been treated. Maybe we can collectively pray, "Create in me a clean heart, O God, and put a new and right spirit within me" (Psalm 51:10).