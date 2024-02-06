Baseball and the search for new recipes

Over the past week I have really enjoyed some great baseball on television, but while the game is on, I also look through cookbooks or look at recipe sites to see what's new. As I found a few recipes I want to try, I marked them to pass along to you. Main dishes, salads, desserts and a side dish or two.

I am ready to settle into a late summer routine and try some new recipes. Hope you can do the same. Enjoy!

Steak Marinade

A recipe for Steak Marinade giving you tender, juicy and flavorful meat every time. This is seriously the best steak marinade recipe.

1 cup soy sauce

18-ounces Coca-Cola (Try to find the Mexican version made with cane sugar and would recommend to not use diet soda for this

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup canola oil

2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

3 cloves garlic minced

3 pounds meat, like ribeye steaks (trim the extra fat and cut up into cubes)

In a large container with a snap-on lid, whisk together all ingredients of meat marinade. Add in the meat and stir to coat all of it in the marinade. Cover tightly with a lid and marinate 24 hours.

To grill, soak wooden skewers in water for 1 hour, then skewer meat onto wet sticks. Grill anywhere from one minute to five minutes per side, depending on how hot your grill is and how you like your meat cooked. Remove from the grill to a clean plate, cover with foil and rest five to10 minutes before serving.

Source: www.laurenslatest.com/the-best-steak-marinade/?fbclid=IwAR1W1E2HUIBs1B8AfiJ9MCEp_GW1B4woHQZ0w4CmhWxBQ1JX2QwRCaWgUDs

Cranberry Waldorf Salad

2 cups turnips, finely sliced

2 ribs celery with green leaves

1 pear

3 ounces dried cranberries

1-ounce walnuts

1 1/2 lemons

3 1/2 ounces mayonnaise

3 1/2 ounces low-fat plain yogurt

1 teaspoon honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Chop walnuts and toast in a small pan without oil. Peel turnip and cut into fine strips. Squeeze juice out of lemons. Mix turnips with 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Cut pear into quarters, peel, remove core, and cut into pieces. Wash and clean the celery and cut into fine strips including the green. Mix celery with pear, cranberries, and walnuts.

Mix mayonnaise with lemon juice, yogurt and honey. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour the dressing over the prepared ingredients and gently mix. Serve immediately.

Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-waldorf-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3RErFAhiO2XrGsObjflVrP7lduAISF39bF9ltO2Xwpbp4Gwmnu1fl20jM

Peach Cake with Coconut Frosting

This recipe only has four ingredients in the cake part but is quite tasty. For an added touch, after the topping is put on the cake, it can be broiled to toast the coconut and pecans on top.

1 large can sliced peaches, drained and mashed (or use 2 regular, 14.5 ounce cans)

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

Coconut icing ingredients:

3/4 cup sugar

9 ounces evaporated milk

1 stick butter or margarine or 8 tablespoons or 1/2 cup

1 cup coconut or just a little more than a cup of coconut

1 cup nuts (pecans or walnuts)

Drain the peaches and empty into a large bowl. You can just use your hands to mash them. Add flour, sugar and soda and mix well. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch cake pan and pour in batter. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 35 minutes.

Coconut icing directions: Boil everything but the nuts on top of the stove until thickens, remove from heat, stir in nuts and spread on cooled cake.

Notes: For the frosting, if using a 12-ounce can of evaporated milk, you would use 3/4 of the can (9 ounces). I keep this cake in the refrigerator.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/peach-cake/?fbclid=IwAR24v5TLn2HaBckN6cotIIshhnFAuntNKmfsQIUZ1xYvOBpREQ1Ge9wYsEc

Pork Tenderloin on the Grill

Made with a delicious marinade and grilled to perfection, you'll never want to cook pork any other way after you try this pork tenderloin on the grill!

2 pounds pork tenderloin make sure to purchase tenderloin, not loin

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Vegetable oil for brushing on the grill

Begin by making the marinade. Whisk together the apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, brown sugar, olive oil, garlic powder, kosher salt, onion powder, and black pepper together. Once combined, pour the marinade into a large zip-top bag.

Next, trim off any excess skin or fat from the tenderloin before adding it to the bag. Once the tenderloin is in the bag, zip it up and squish it around until the pork is fully coated in the marinade. Put this in the refrigerator for at least an hour or overnight. Before you take it out of the bag to grill, squish it around one more time.

When ready to grill, brush the grill grates with oil to prevent the pork from sticking. Take the pork tenderloin out of the bag and throw away the remaining marinade. Heat up the grill on a high heat until the inside is at a high temperature of 500 degrees. Place pork on the grill and slowly sear each side for a minute or two.

Then reduce the heat to 350 degrees, close the grill and keep cooking for another 12 minutes. Turn the pork if needed, then check the temperature of the pork with a meat thermometer until it reaches a correct temperature of 145 degrees. Let the pork rest prior to serving

Notes: If you want extra vinaigrette to brush onto the tenderloin after grilling, just reserve a few tablespoons of the marinade before adding it to the plastic zip-top baggie. Pork can stay in the marinade, in refrigerator, for up to 24 hours.

Storage — Leftover pork can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days or in the freezer for three months.

Source: www.lovefromtheoven.com/pork-tenderloin-on-the-grill/?fbclid=IwAR2qrYeEC3nbdLI6d3sCJz_B9GS6p7bznjRcgsuPlfaqS_mAUpXi8ZXWHFg

Lemon Meringue Pie

This lemon pie recipe is the perfect amount of tart from the lemons but has sweetness to satisfy that nagging sweet tooth.

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups boiling water

Juice and grated rind of 1 lemon

3 eggs, separated

1 baked pie crust, cooled

Mix flour, sugar, butter, salt, boiling water, lemon juice and rind and egg yolks in a double boiler. Cook, stirring constantly, until thick. Pour into pie crust.

Beat eggs whites with a pinch of salt and 1/4 cup sugar until stiff peaks form. Top pie and bake in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes or until meringue is browned.

Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2011/08/lemon-meringue-pie.html?fbclid=IwAR2BDIACwy50YyGBTtla9_4n0_T49HEMRyiFc4aTADATrTrEmxlb0ZH3Cls

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms are a mouthwatering appetizer that everyone can agree on! Flavorful mushrooms are stuffed with an ultra-creamy filling made with spinach, garlic, cream cheese and Parmesan cheese and then seasoned and baked to perfection! This stuffed mushroom recipe is perfect for parties, holidays and more.

15 to 20 white mushrooms medium size, about 1 pound

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 to 3 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups fresh spinach

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

1/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs, optional

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment or foil and set aside.

Clean mushrooms and remove stems so that only the caps remain. Dice mushroom stems into small pieces. Add olive oil to a large skillet and over medium heat. Add minced garlic and chopped mushroom stems. Cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add fresh spinach and stir until cooked down and soft, about 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add cream cheese and stir until thoroughly combined with spinach and mushroom mixture. Remove from heat. Gently stir in chopped parsley and all but two tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese. (Stir in Panko now if using.)

Spoon filling into mushroom caps using a little less than a tablespoon of the filling mixture for each mushroom. Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese on top of the mushrooms.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until fork tender. Transfer to a serving tray and enjoy hot from the oven.

Source: www.momontimeout.com/stuffed-mushrooms/?fbclid=IwAR1qOnY-Ofnwa63qpGAgw2eY1NfLMC3v47zD23sIaEMVu7fuZthVm2fgnVM#recipe

Grilled Citrus Chicken

Grilled Citrus Chicken is a wonderful summertime recipe. Marinated in orange juice and lime juice with herbs and drizzled with White BBQ Sauce.

1 naval orange, juiced

1/2 lemon or lime, juiced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

White BBQ Sauce:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon horseradish

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Whisk tother all White BBQ Sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Refrigerate until needed.