Baseball and the search for new recipes

Over the past week I have really enjoyed some great baseball on television, but while the game is on, I also look through cookbooks or look at recipe sites to see what's new. As I found a few recipes I want to try, I marked them to pass along to you. Main dishes, salads, desserts and a side dish or two.
I am ready to settle into a late summer routine and try some new recipes. Hope you can do the same. Enjoy!
A recipe for Steak Marinade giving you tender, juicy and flavorful meat every time. This is seriously the best steak marinade recipe.
In a large container with a snap-on lid, whisk together all ingredients of meat marinade. Add in the meat and stir to coat all of it in the marinade. Cover tightly with a lid and marinate 24 hours.
To grill, soak wooden skewers in water for 1 hour, then skewer meat onto wet sticks. Grill anywhere from one minute to five minutes per side, depending on how hot your grill is and how you like your meat cooked. Remove from the grill to a clean plate, cover with foil and rest five to10 minutes before serving.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/the-best-steak-marinade/?fbclid=IwAR1W1E2HUIBs1B8AfiJ9MCEp_GW1B4woHQZ0w4CmhWxBQ1JX2QwRCaWgUDs
Chop walnuts and toast in a small pan without oil. Peel turnip and cut into fine strips. Squeeze juice out of lemons. Mix turnips with 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Cut pear into quarters, peel, remove core, and cut into pieces. Wash and clean the celery and cut into fine strips including the green. Mix celery with pear, cranberries, and walnuts.
Mix mayonnaise with lemon juice, yogurt and honey. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour the dressing over the prepared ingredients and gently mix. Serve immediately.
Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-waldorf-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3RErFAhiO2XrGsObjflVrP7lduAISF39bF9ltO2Xwpbp4Gwmnu1fl20jM
This recipe only has four ingredients in the cake part but is quite tasty. For an added touch, after the topping is put on the cake, it can be broiled to toast the coconut and pecans on top.
Coconut icing ingredients:
Drain the peaches and empty into a large bowl. You can just use your hands to mash them. Add flour, sugar and soda and mix well. Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch cake pan and pour in batter. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 35 minutes.
Coconut icing directions: Boil everything but the nuts on top of the stove until thickens, remove from heat, stir in nuts and spread on cooled cake.
Notes: For the frosting, if using a 12-ounce can of evaporated milk, you would use 3/4 of the can (9 ounces). I keep this cake in the refrigerator.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/peach-cake/?fbclid=IwAR24v5TLn2HaBckN6cotIIshhnFAuntNKmfsQIUZ1xYvOBpREQ1Ge9wYsEc
Made with a delicious marinade and grilled to perfection, you'll never want to cook pork any other way after you try this pork tenderloin on the grill!
Begin by making the marinade. Whisk together the apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, brown sugar, olive oil, garlic powder, kosher salt, onion powder, and black pepper together. Once combined, pour the marinade into a large zip-top bag.
Next, trim off any excess skin or fat from the tenderloin before adding it to the bag. Once the tenderloin is in the bag, zip it up and squish it around until the pork is fully coated in the marinade. Put this in the refrigerator for at least an hour or overnight. Before you take it out of the bag to grill, squish it around one more time.
When ready to grill, brush the grill grates with oil to prevent the pork from sticking. Take the pork tenderloin out of the bag and throw away the remaining marinade. Heat up the grill on a high heat until the inside is at a high temperature of 500 degrees. Place pork on the grill and slowly sear each side for a minute or two.
Then reduce the heat to 350 degrees, close the grill and keep cooking for another 12 minutes. Turn the pork if needed, then check the temperature of the pork with a meat thermometer until it reaches a correct temperature of 145 degrees. Let the pork rest prior to serving
Notes: If you want extra vinaigrette to brush onto the tenderloin after grilling, just reserve a few tablespoons of the marinade before adding it to the plastic zip-top baggie. Pork can stay in the marinade, in refrigerator, for up to 24 hours.
Storage — Leftover pork can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days or in the freezer for three months.
Source: www.lovefromtheoven.com/pork-tenderloin-on-the-grill/?fbclid=IwAR2qrYeEC3nbdLI6d3sCJz_B9GS6p7bznjRcgsuPlfaqS_mAUpXi8ZXWHFg
This lemon pie recipe is the perfect amount of tart from the lemons but has sweetness to satisfy that nagging sweet tooth.
Mix flour, sugar, butter, salt, boiling water, lemon juice and rind and egg yolks in a double boiler. Cook, stirring constantly, until thick. Pour into pie crust.
Beat eggs whites with a pinch of salt and 1/4 cup sugar until stiff peaks form. Top pie and bake in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes or until meringue is browned.
Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2011/08/lemon-meringue-pie.html?fbclid=IwAR2BDIACwy50YyGBTtla9_4n0_T49HEMRyiFc4aTADATrTrEmxlb0ZH3Cls
Stuffed Mushrooms are a mouthwatering appetizer that everyone can agree on! Flavorful mushrooms are stuffed with an ultra-creamy filling made with spinach, garlic, cream cheese and Parmesan cheese and then seasoned and baked to perfection! This stuffed mushroom recipe is perfect for parties, holidays and more.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment or foil and set aside.
Clean mushrooms and remove stems so that only the caps remain. Dice mushroom stems into small pieces. Add olive oil to a large skillet and over medium heat. Add minced garlic and chopped mushroom stems. Cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add fresh spinach and stir until cooked down and soft, about 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add cream cheese and stir until thoroughly combined with spinach and mushroom mixture. Remove from heat. Gently stir in chopped parsley and all but two tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese. (Stir in Panko now if using.)
Spoon filling into mushroom caps using a little less than a tablespoon of the filling mixture for each mushroom. Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese on top of the mushrooms.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until fork tender. Transfer to a serving tray and enjoy hot from the oven.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/stuffed-mushrooms/?fbclid=IwAR1qOnY-Ofnwa63qpGAgw2eY1NfLMC3v47zD23sIaEMVu7fuZthVm2fgnVM#recipe
Grilled Citrus Chicken is a wonderful summertime recipe. Marinated in orange juice and lime juice with herbs and drizzled with White BBQ Sauce.
White BBQ Sauce:
Whisk tother all White BBQ Sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Refrigerate until needed.
Combine first 10 ingredients in a large zip top bag. Add chicken and turn to coat.
Refrigerate for 2 to 8 hours.
Preheat a grill to medium-high. Grill chicken for 5 to 6 minutes per side.
Drizzle White BBQ Sauce on chicken and serve.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/grilled-citrus-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR0nDd_tj_gmjOJSBTYYRcWL-yfHJiiLvsJyrFsvBFXwArjnuYybPLu0e6c
Orange Rice- a little citrus flavor gives this easy and inexpensive side dish a bright color and a fresh taste.
Melt butter in a medium saucepan. Add onion and cook until tender. Add orange zest, water, orange juice, salt and thyme. Bring to a boil. Stir in rice. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
Remove from heat and let sit 5 minutes. Fluff and serve.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/orange-rice-recipe/
These dumplings are like little clouds. I hope you enjoy them as much as we have.
Dumplings:
In a large pot boil the chicken in chicken stock or add 8 chicken bouillon cubes to the water. To add some flavor, add parsley, onion, and celery. When done, take the chicken out and shred. Return to pot.
Dumplings: In a large bowl, sift dry ingredients. Add egg and melted butter. Then add enough milk to make a moist stiff batter.
Drop by small teaspoons into the boiling chicken stock. Reduce heat, cover tightly and cook 18 minutes.
Some people like to eat like a stew in a bowl, but many like them with mashed potatoes and a vegetable. The stock thickens to make gravy for the potatoes.
Note: After the dumplings have cooked, you can add a can of cream of chicken or mushroom soup mixed with a packet of McCormick's chicken gravy. (Make sure you wait until the dumplings are done.) Gently add it between the dumplings. Stir gently.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/main-course/chicken/feather-dumplings-for-chicken-dumplings.html?fbclid=IwAR1C936Z7qbaV09x-8I3-KstkqZbHU88ces-lGmF-Q9y0-rje1mj5lOvDrc
This easy Stuffed Acorn Squash is the perfect side dish or light dinner option. It's loaded with sausage, apples, kale and herbs that make every bite irresistible. A delicious addition to your holiday menu or easy weeknight dinner!
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, nonstick foil or a silicone baking mat. Set aside.
Carefully cut each squash in half using a large chef's knife, the sharpest one you have. Acorn and butternut squash are notoriously difficult to cut so take your time and be safe. Use a spoon to scoop the seeds from the center of each squash. Place the squash flesh side down on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until fork tender.
While the squash is baking, cook the sausage in a large skillet over medium high heat until cooked through. Remove sausage with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add olive oil and onions to the skillet and cook until the onion is translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped celery, chopped apples, minced garlic, kale, sage, rosemary and thyme. Season with salt and pepper and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer the sausage back into the skillet and stir to combine.
Remove the squash from the oven and scoop out a little of the squash to make room for the filling. Make sure you leave at least a half inch shell all the way around the squash. You can add the squash to the filling or leave it out. Spoon the filling into each squash. It should be rounded over the top. Bake for 15 minutes.
Sprinkle each squash with the feta cheese and chopped nuts. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.
Notes: Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Stuffed squash can be reheated in the microwave or oven.
Freezer: Let cool completely and wrap tightly with plastic wrap before transferring to a freezer safe airtight plastic zip-top bag. Frozen squash can be kept in the freezer for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge and reheat in the microwave or oven.
Make Ahead Information: The filling can be made ahead of time to save prep time on a busy holiday. For best results, roast the squash the day you plan on serving.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/sausage-stuffed-acorn-squash/#recipe
For the topping:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13-inch baking pan with foil and spray with cooking spray, set aside.
In a medium-sized bowl add the butter and chopped chocolate. Microwave for 30 seconds, stir. Microwave for another 30 seconds, stir. Start microwaving at 15-second intervals stirring in between until the mixture is melted. Stir in the vanilla and set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment add the flour, sugar, brown sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt, stir to combine. At low speed add in the eggs one at a time until mixed in. Turn the mixer on medium and let it mix for 2 minutes, scrape down the sides. Turn the mixer on low and slowly stream in the melted chocolate mixture until combined. Add the chocolate chips and just mix them in so they are incorporated through the batter.
This mixture will be very thick.
Press the brownie batter into the bottom of the baking dish, I find using my hands to spread it out easiest.
Bake for 25-30 minutes until the top is set, no longer glossy, and the edges slightly puff up. You can take an internal temperature, if the brownies are 165 degrees they are done. Let cool on a wire rack completely.
Once the brownies are cooled, make the topping by placing the cream cheese in a large bowl. With an electric hand mixer beat it until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and mix until smooth. Add the peanut butter and vanilla, mix until smooth. Fold in the whipped topping until smooth and there are no streaks left, this can take a couple of minutes.
Smooth the peanut butter mixture on top of the brownies. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Use the foil to help lift the brownies out of the pan. Cut into bars and drizzle with optional melted chocolate bark.
Serve as is or with your favorite toppings such as whipped cream, chopped peanuts, chocolate chips, or Reese's pieces!
Notes: After you've prepared these brownies, you'll need to store them in the refrigerator to keep them fresh because you're using specific ingredients, such as cream cheese, to prepare them. You can let the brownies sit out for about 15 minutes after removing them from the refrigerator so that they're not super cold when you go to eat them.
You don't necessarily need to add chocolate chips to the batter. However, it does take these brownies to the next level, making them even more chocolatey and delicious.
You can add a bit of chocolate on top of these Peanut Butter Pie Brownies as a finishing touch. Some people also like to add miniature Reese's Cups to add a special touch!
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/peanut-butter-brownies/?fbclid=IwAR3obLNNeQZIftT6WZpJ6WO2tIPVFywPc5gd7H8CzGfBiES-ziet1HwdnU0
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.