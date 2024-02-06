Bartholomew Cousin's life in Southeast Missouri

Bartholomew Cousin filled several roles between the 1790s and his death. Prior to Cousin's arrival in "Louisiana", Louis Largeau was Lorimier's long-time associate, assistant and secretary. Lorimier employed Largeau from 1769, when he traveled from Quebec to the Old Northwest. Largeau kept Lorimier's journals until Jan. 17, 1795.

Largeau failed to mention Cousin, so he came to Cape Girardeau after early 1795. Cousin mentions seeing a list of those who received land concessions dated 1798, so he arrived between 1795 and 1798. Officials quickly recognized Cousin's talents and engaged him to serve as scribe and surveyor. According to Louis Houck in his Missouri history, "Nearly all the immigrants who came from the east side of the river to Cape Girardeau district applied to him to write their petitions for permission to settle and [requests] for land."

Cousin seems to have encouraged American emigration to Spanish Louisiana, but showed particular affinity for Germans who settled on Whitewater River. One of the large land grants Cousin received was adjacent to George Frederick Bollinger's mill tract. Possibly Cousin located the grant on Byrd and Cane creeks with the idea that land in the area would become valuable.

The authorities in Upper Louisiana employed Cousin as a surveyor throughout his life in Cape Girardeau, and this was likely his main livelihood. Don Antonio Soulard, first surveyor of Upper Louisiana beginning in 1795, appointed deputies, or "Lieutenant" surveyors, including Bartholomew Cousin for the Cape Girardeau District. He surveyed over 100 local land grants. Territorial Governor Bates appointed Cousin as County Surveyor in 1814.