Barberries add security

By Paul Schnare

I was making a deposit at a local bank this morning and saw that they had a lot of barberries (very prickly bushes) around the windows of the drive through teller portion of the bank. I don't think any criminals would try to get through the bank via those windows because of the prickly bushes. This made me think of an issue that developed at a bank in downtown Columbia, Missouri over 40 years ago.

I had just gotten involved in landscaping while living in Columbia. I was a partner with a local businessman at the time. We were customers of a locally owned bank that had a facility on the main street going east and west in the downtown area. There were several local pubs in the vicinity of the bank.

The bank asked me to do some landscaping around the facility, which I did. We planted flowers, yews, and some deciduous viburnums. The facility looked great after the work we did. I was really proud of the results, and so were the bank stockholders.

Then one Saturday afternoon the Mizzou Tiger Football team played their arch rival, Oklahoma. It was a close game, but in the last few seconds of the game, the Tigers scored a TD and all of the fans went ballistic. What a celebration we had in the stadium.