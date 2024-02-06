Bar cookies are good for summer get-togethers

Summer is the perfect time to have a few recipes for easy-to-serve bar cookies and treats. Whether going on a picnic, keeping the grandchildren or taking a treat to a get-together, bar cookies can be a delicious treat or dessert after a meal.
Today I have found some recipes for you to have available whenever you need a sweet-treat pick-me-up. I found bar cookies that are baked and some that are no-bake, one made with crackers, chocolate, lemon or berry flavor and one loaded with coconut. You'll be able to enjoy these bar-type desserts all summer long.
These Lemon Drop Bars are extra creamy and topped with candied lemon zest for the biggest lemon flavor possible! So easy to make, deliciously sweet and tart, you'll find this treat hard to resist!
Graham Cracker Crust
Lemon Filling:
Topping:
Graham Cracker Crust:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray an 8-inch or 9-inch square pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper.
Combine graham cracker crumbs, butter, and sugar in a small bowl and stir until combined. Press the graham cracker crumb mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan and press down firmly. Use the bottom of a measuring cup to really pack it in. Bake the graham cracker crust for seven minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.
Lemon Filling: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Whisk the sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, lemon juice and zest together in a medium bowl.
Pour over cooled crust and bake for 25 minutes. Let the bars chill for at least two hours before serving.
Candied Lemon Zest: Combine lemon zest and sugar in a small bowl toss together gently making sure the zest is completely coated with the sugar. Let sit for 30 minutes.
Sprinkle the candied lemon zest over the top of the cooled bars along with the powdered sugar if desired.
Cut into bars. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/lemon-drop-bars/
These salted caramel chocolate chip cookie bars are the ultimate combination of sweet and salty flavors, and just as easy as a sheet of cookies. A decadent caramel sauce creates a chewy, buttery flavor that combines with a burst of sweet chocolate chips for a treat your family will inhale!
Caramel Sauce:
Cookie Dough:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the first 3 ingredients {sugar, water, corn syrup}, stirring until sugar dissolves.
Increase heat and continue to boil without stirring until the mixture becomes amber in color {approximately 10 minutes}. Remove from heat, add cream and return sauce to low heat until smooth. Set aside.
Combine flour, salt and baking soda. Set aside.
In a mixing bowl, combine butter, vanilla, sugar and brown sugar. Gently blend in eggs, careful not to overmix.
Gradually add in flour mixture. Fold in chocolate chips.
In a 9- x 13-inch greased pan, spread half of your cookie dough. Pour caramel sauce over dough and crack sea salt on top. Add the second layer of cookie dough and lightly top with sea salt.
Bake 17-22 minutes.
Notes: If you'd like a shortcut, replace the homemade caramel sauce in this recipe with your favorite jarred caramel sauce.
I like to really watch these in the oven starting at the 17 minute mark. (Usually mine are perfect at about 22 minutes- every oven is different!)
Don't overmix!
Don't over bake if you want to keep that chewy, soft texture to these bars.
Source: www.julieblanner.com/chocolate-chip-salted-caramel-cookie/?fbclid=IwAR3dtWBSIh8y3OsAK40HrOH_YlMXlnZiyLv8rfxwdn2z2HcBxpiLB-t3mmM
These delicious bars are light and flaky- so good!
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 9x13-inch pan with nonstick spray.
Prepare the shortbread: In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine butter and sugars; beat until creamy. Add vanilla and salt and beat until well combined. Beat the almond flour and the all-purpose flour into the butter mixture on low speed, just until a smooth dough forms. Divide the dough in half. Wrap one half in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes or so. Press the other half of the dough into the bottom of the prepared pan to form the bottom crust. Bake the crust until it is just beginning to turn light brown around the edges, about 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven.
Add the filling and topping: Place jam into a bowl and stir very well until it is nice and smooth. Spread the jam evenly over the partially baked crust. Crumble the refrigerated shortbread dough over the jam to form a crumbled topping. Return the pan to the oven and continue baking until the topping is firm and crisp and golden in color, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar before cutting into bars.
Notes: Almond flour is sold in a bag (I always buy Bob's Red Mill brand). Ask your market if they carry it. If you can find a jar of Smucker's brand seedless Blackberry Jam- 18 ounces- it is the perfect size for this recipe. Substitute seedless raspberry or apricot jam if you wish to change up the flavors. The bars will keep in a covered container at room temperature for about 1 week. Or keep in the freezer for up to 1 month.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/blackberry-jam-shortbread-bars/
Dessert has never been easier or more delicious than with these 4 ingredient Strawberry Oat Crumb Bars. Serve warm with ice cream for an exceptionally delicious treat!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a 9 x 13 baking dish with parchment paper or grease with cooking spray.
Mix cake mix and oats in a large bowl. Add melted butter, stir until crumbly. Press down half the crumbs onto the bottom of the pan.
Combine strawberry preserves and water in a small bowl and stir until combined. Carefully spread strawberry preserves over the crumb crust.
Sprinkle remaining crumbs over the strawberry preserves and press down gently.
Bake for 18 to 23 minutes or until very lightly golden brown. Eat warm or cool, cut into bars, and serve.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/strawberry-oat-crumb-bars-recipe/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper and grease with nonstick spray. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat together the butter and brown sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add eggs, vanilla, salt, and baking powder and mix to combine, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Reduce mixer to low, then add flour. Mix until just combined. Stir in chocolate chunks and chocolate chips.
Transfer dough to prepared pan and spread out with a rubber spatula. Bake until edges are set, about 30 minutes. Center will seem slightly underbaked and gooey.
Let cool in pan 5 minutes before removing and allowing to cool completely. Once cool, slice and serve.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/congo-bars/?fbclid=IwAR2cUd2_TDB7m9UavYHdHCqxdRwkBCneHt84BGUt38eArIpoiyAwR0aVAdo
Chocolate Raspberry Crumb Bars feature a layer of dark fudge goodness that will knock your socks off. The perfect decadent treat to fulfill that chocolate craving.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 9x13 baking dish or line with parchment paper.
Cream butter and sugar together. Beat in flour and salt until nice and crumbly.
Press 1 3/4 cups crumb mixture onto bottom of baking dish. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
Stir nuts into reserved crumb mixture. Set aside.
Combine sweetened condensed milk and bittersweet chips in a microwave safe dish and heat on medium heat, in 30 second intervals in microwave until chips are melted. Stir until smooth.
Pour over hot crust and spread until even. Sprinkle reserved crumb mixture over chocolate mixture.
Drop teaspoonfuls of preserves on top of crumb mixture. Sprinkle with 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Bake for an additional 25-30 minutes or until set. Cool and cut into bars.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/chocolate-raspberry-crumb-bars/?fbclid=IwAR3XRhkPevoYUiQRfvhygP2JYVjlZS2yxduPv2x9yuhtv12FPBNk6HONJfU#recipe
These Coconut Butterscotch Chocolate Chip Gooey Bars are sure to be a hit! Perfect for potlucks, picnics, road trips and more.
Optional glaze: (optional, but so good with it!)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x13 baking dish or line with parchment paper.
Combine flour, salt, oats, coconut, and brown sugar in a large bowl of electric mixer and mix at low speed.
Add butter and continue mixing until a crumbly dough forms. Add egg and vanilla extract and continue mixing until combined. Stir in chocolate and butterscotch chips.
Reserve 1-1/2 cups of dough for topping. Press remaining dough into bottom prepared baking dish. (Sprinkle on some more chocolate chips if desired.)
Bake for 10 minutes. Pour sweetened condensed milk evenly over the hot crust. Top evenly with the reserved cookie dough.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes until golden brown. Cool and cut into bars.
Optional glaze: Combine chocolate chips and oil in a small bowl. Microwave in 30 second increments on high heat, stirring in between, until fully melted. Drizzle over top of cooled bars. Let set up before serving.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/coconut-butterscotch-chocolate-chip-gooey-bars/#recipe
Reese's Peanut Butter S'mores Oatmeal Cookie Bars — total indulgence in each bite!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9Ã—13-inch baking dish with parchment paper and set aside.
Cream butter and sugar together in a large mixing bowl. Add peanut butter and continue mixing.
Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each egg. Add in vanilla extract.
Combine flour, graham cracker crumbs, oats, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt in a small mixing bowl. Whisk to combine.
Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, slowly stirring until well combined. Stir in the peanut butter chips.
Refrigerate cookie dough for at least 30 minutes.
Spread 2/3 of the dough on the bottom of the pan. Top with Hershey's bars, breaking apart as needed.
Spread marshmallow fluff on top of Hershey's bars. Stir chopped Reese's into remaining cookie dough.
Drop the remaining dough on top by the teaspoon. It doesn't have to be perfect, and it won't cover all the marshmallow fluff.
Bake for 25-30 minutes. Let cool completely and then cut into bars.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/peanut-butter-smores-oatmeal-cookie-bars-recipe/
For the crust:
For the filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9- x 13-inch baking pan with nonstick spray.
Mix together the cake mix, margarine, and egg and press into the bottom of the prepared pan.
Pour filling ingredients (sweetened condensed milk, pecans, bits o' brickle) over the base and bake 25-30 minutes.
Let cool before cutting.
Source: www.facebook.com/quickdinnerfood/posts/pfbid02eMvEyTVKfxZvKB3qNDUHXxrWdupJQfd7x4siph4JCvyedsZyFTctJAcbhPJ4U6LTl
For the crust:
For the cheesecake:
For the filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a 8x8-inch baking pan with parchment paper and set to the side.
Combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter together in a small bowl and stir. Press into the baking pan to create the crust and bake for 8 minutes.
While crust is cooling, beat together cream cheese, lemon zest, sugar, sour cream, flour, and vanilla extract. Beat in the eggs last and pour mixture into the pan.
Spoon raspberry pie filling in small circles around the cheesecake and use a knife to make swirl designs.
Bake for 35 minutes and let cool completely before chilling in the fridge for 2-3 hours.
Slice and enjoy.
Source: www.facebook.com/OMGChocolateDesserts/posts/pfbid037CAPwUTkwQzqCkj3ud1jBbyfLNwY7k1c7vRdQncqh44xo2mntp7XaXsL7AS9UZeHl
A lip-smacking treat that's a spin-off of Rice Krispie treats. This time they're made with buttery crackers for an insanely good sweet and salty fix.
Line an 8x8-inch or 9x9-inch square pan with non-stick aluminum foil or parchment paper leaving enough over-hang to use as 'handles' to remove the bars from the pan.
Melt butter in a large pot over medium-low heat. Add the marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the Ritz crackers.
Pour the mixture into your prepared pan and press flat on top. I find it easier to press with a spatula that's been sprayed with non-stick spray.
Allow treats to cool before cutting. You can refrigerate to speed up the process.
Store in an airtight container on the container.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/ritz-krispie-treats/?fbclid=IwAR25VBwyWg19rvaDTWG3EqF6AFn6SZgiZUkxOtML_IP-q7023WnjoWymPyg
Graham Cracker Blondies are a no-bake dessert bar that's delicious and easy to make.
Line an 8- x 8-inch square baking pan or a 9- x 9-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil and spray with non-stick spray.
Crush the graham crackers in a food processor. You want them broken up into small pieces but not into a powder. Chop peanuts. It really depends on what size you like, but I like to leave them chunky for texture.
In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients except the powdered sugar until they're well combined. The dough will be thick. Dump the mixture into your prepared pan and press down. Smooth the top flat.
Chill for 30 minutes to 2 hours. Remove the bars from the refrigerator.
Put the powdered sugar in a mesh strainer like this and sprinkle over the top of the bars. With a sharp knife, cut into squares. Serve.
Store in an airtight container. They'll be fresh for up to one week.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/graham-cracker-blondies/
Wonderfully easy and perfect for any occasion, Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats, put this no-bake dessert in your recipe box, I guarantee you'll make it again and again.
In a large bowl combine the cereal and peanut butter cups.
Spray a 9x13 inch pan with non-stick spray.
In a large pot, melt butter over low heat. Add marshmallows and stir constantly until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in syrup and peanut butter until well incorporated. Remove pot from heat and fold in cereal mixture until cereal is evenly coated. The peanut butter pieces will melt and fall apart somewhat. Be gently so there are some chunks of the peanut butter cups in the mixture.
Press mixture into the sprayed 9x13-inch pan. Use your hands or a large-bottomed glass to smooth the top completely. Press firmly to compact so the bars will stick together. Set aside.
In a zip-top bag, add 1/2 cup chocolate chips and microwave at 30 seconds intervals until melted.
Snip corner off zip-top bag and drizzle over bars in a decorative pattern.
Allow bars to sit 30 to 45 minutes to allow the chocolate cool and harden.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/chocolate-peanut-butter-rice-krispie-treats/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.