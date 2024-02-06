Bar cookies are good for summer get-togethers

Summer is the perfect time to have a few recipes for easy-to-serve bar cookies and treats. Whether going on a picnic, keeping the grandchildren or taking a treat to a get-together, bar cookies can be a delicious treat or dessert after a meal.

Today I have found some recipes for you to have available whenever you need a sweet-treat pick-me-up. I found bar cookies that are baked and some that are no-bake, one made with crackers, chocolate, lemon or berry flavor and one loaded with coconut. You'll be able to enjoy these bar-type desserts all summer long.

Lemon Drop Bars

These Lemon Drop Bars are extra creamy and topped with candied lemon zest for the biggest lemon flavor possible! So easy to make, deliciously sweet and tart, you'll find this treat hard to resist!

Graham Cracker Crust

1 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup granulated sugar

6 tablespoons butter melted

Lemon Filling:

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

5 egg yolks

1/2 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons lemon zest

Topping:

Candied lemon zest recipe, below

Powdered sugar optional

Candied Lemon Zest

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons key lime and/or lemon zest optional

Graham Cracker Crust:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray an 8-inch or 9-inch square pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper.

Combine graham cracker crumbs, butter, and sugar in a small bowl and stir until combined. Press the graham cracker crumb mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan and press down firmly. Use the bottom of a measuring cup to really pack it in. Bake the graham cracker crust for seven minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Lemon Filling: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk the sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, lemon juice and zest together in a medium bowl.

Pour over cooled crust and bake for 25 minutes. Let the bars chill for at least two hours before serving.

Candied Lemon Zest: Combine lemon zest and sugar in a small bowl toss together gently making sure the zest is completely coated with the sugar. Let sit for 30 minutes.

Sprinkle the candied lemon zest over the top of the cooled bars along with the powdered sugar if desired.

Cut into bars. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Source: www.momontimeout.com/lemon-drop-bars/

Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Cookie Bars

These salted caramel chocolate chip cookie bars are the ultimate combination of sweet and salty flavors, and just as easy as a sheet of cookies. A decadent caramel sauce creates a chewy, buttery flavor that combines with a burst of sweet chocolate chips for a treat your family will inhale!

Caramel Sauce:

1/2 cup white granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

3 tablespoons light corn syrup

1/2 cup heavy cream

Cookie Dough:

1 cup butter

3/4 cup white granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 eggs

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups chocolate chips

Sea salt to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the first 3 ingredients {sugar, water, corn syrup}, stirring until sugar dissolves.

Increase heat and continue to boil without stirring until the mixture becomes amber in color {approximately 10 minutes}. Remove from heat, add cream and return sauce to low heat until smooth. Set aside.

Combine flour, salt and baking soda. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine butter, vanilla, sugar and brown sugar. Gently blend in eggs, careful not to overmix.

Gradually add in flour mixture. Fold in chocolate chips.

In a 9- x 13-inch greased pan, spread half of your cookie dough. Pour caramel sauce over dough and crack sea salt on top. Add the second layer of cookie dough and lightly top with sea salt.

Bake 17-22 minutes.

Notes: If you'd like a shortcut, replace the homemade caramel sauce in this recipe with your favorite jarred caramel sauce.

I like to really watch these in the oven starting at the 17 minute mark. (Usually mine are perfect at about 22 minutes- every oven is different!)

Don't overmix!

Don't over bake if you want to keep that chewy, soft texture to these bars.

Source: www.julieblanner.com/chocolate-chip-salted-caramel-cookie/?fbclid=IwAR3dtWBSIh8y3OsAK40HrOH_YlMXlnZiyLv8rfxwdn2z2HcBxpiLB-t3mmM

Blackberry Jam Shortbread Bars

These delicious bars are light and flaky- so good!

1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

3/4 cup granulated white sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup almond flour (or very finely ground almonds)

2 3/4 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 cups seedless blackberry jam

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 9x13-inch pan with nonstick spray.

Prepare the shortbread: In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine butter and sugars; beat until creamy. Add vanilla and salt and beat until well combined. Beat the almond flour and the all-purpose flour into the butter mixture on low speed, just until a smooth dough forms. Divide the dough in half. Wrap one half in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes or so. Press the other half of the dough into the bottom of the prepared pan to form the bottom crust. Bake the crust until it is just beginning to turn light brown around the edges, about 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven.

Add the filling and topping: Place jam into a bowl and stir very well until it is nice and smooth. Spread the jam evenly over the partially baked crust. Crumble the refrigerated shortbread dough over the jam to form a crumbled topping. Return the pan to the oven and continue baking until the topping is firm and crisp and golden in color, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar before cutting into bars.

Notes: Almond flour is sold in a bag (I always buy Bob's Red Mill brand). Ask your market if they carry it. If you can find a jar of Smucker's brand seedless Blackberry Jam- 18 ounces- it is the perfect size for this recipe. Substitute seedless raspberry or apricot jam if you wish to change up the flavors. The bars will keep in a covered container at room temperature for about 1 week. Or keep in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/blackberry-jam-shortbread-bars/

Strawberry Oat Crumb Bars

Dessert has never been easier or more delicious than with these 4 ingredient Strawberry Oat Crumb Bars. Serve warm with ice cream for an exceptionally delicious treat!

15 ounces yellow cake mix

2 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats

3/4 cups butter melted

1 cup strawberry preserves, or another flavor of preserves

1 tablespoon water

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a 9 x 13 baking dish with parchment paper or grease with cooking spray.

Mix cake mix and oats in a large bowl. Add melted butter, stir until crumbly. Press down half the crumbs onto the bottom of the pan.

Combine strawberry preserves and water in a small bowl and stir until combined. Carefully spread strawberry preserves over the crumb crust.

Sprinkle remaining crumbs over the strawberry preserves and press down gently.

Bake for 18 to 23 minutes or until very lightly golden brown. Eat warm or cool, cut into bars, and serve.

Source: www.momontimeout.com/strawberry-oat-crumb-bars-recipe/

Congo Bars

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, at room temperature

2 cups brown sugar, packed

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chunks

1 cup milk chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper and grease with nonstick spray. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the butter and brown sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add eggs, vanilla, salt, and baking powder and mix to combine, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Reduce mixer to low, then add flour. Mix until just combined. Stir in chocolate chunks and chocolate chips.

Transfer dough to prepared pan and spread out with a rubber spatula. Bake until edges are set, about 30 minutes. Center will seem slightly underbaked and gooey.

Let cool in pan 5 minutes before removing and allowing to cool completely. Once cool, slice and serve.

Source: www.12tomatoes.com/congo-bars/?fbclid=IwAR2cUd2_TDB7m9UavYHdHCqxdRwkBCneHt84BGUt38eArIpoiyAwR0aVAdo

Chocolate Raspberry Crumb Bars

Chocolate Raspberry Crumb Bars feature a layer of dark fudge goodness that will knock your socks off. The perfect decadent treat to fulfill that chocolate craving.

1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), softened

1/2 cup brown sugar packed

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk 1 can

1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

1/2 cup raspberry preserves seedless optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 9x13 baking dish or line with parchment paper.

Cream butter and sugar together. Beat in flour and salt until nice and crumbly.

Press 1 3/4 cups crumb mixture onto bottom of baking dish. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.

Stir nuts into reserved crumb mixture. Set aside.

Combine sweetened condensed milk and bittersweet chips in a microwave safe dish and heat on medium heat, in 30 second intervals in microwave until chips are melted. Stir until smooth.

Pour over hot crust and spread until even. Sprinkle reserved crumb mixture over chocolate mixture.

Drop teaspoonfuls of preserves on top of crumb mixture. Sprinkle with 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Bake for an additional 25-30 minutes or until set. Cool and cut into bars.

Source: www.momontimeout.com/chocolate-raspberry-crumb-bars/?fbclid=IwAR3XRhkPevoYUiQRfvhygP2JYVjlZS2yxduPv2x9yuhtv12FPBNk6HONJfU#recipe

Coconut Butterscotch Chocolate Chip Gooey Bars

These Coconut Butterscotch Chocolate Chip Gooey Bars are sure to be a hit! Perfect for potlucks, picnics, road trips and more.