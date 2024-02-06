Banana splits and fond memories made at Ice Cream Corner

Scattered across the country are tiny family-owned restaurants that took up the cast-off shell of the little Dairy Queens that those of us with a few years under our belts remember from childhood. Usually closed for the winter because of the lack of indoor seating, these places fill the niche left behind and serve as a gathering place for those wanting to cool down with some soft serve or those hungry for a quick supper. One of those places is Ice Cream Corner, located at 2302 Main St. in Scott City.

I have friends in Scott City, and my pets’ vet is there, so I find myself in town on a regular basis. I keep an eye open for new restaurants opening and closing, and when I saw Ice Cream Corner was open for the season, I knew it was time to stop.

I ordered a banana split, mostly because I haven’t had one for years, maybe even a decade. It was a traditional banana split, with three mounds of ice cream covered with pineapple, strawberry, and chocolate topping, surrounded by a sliced banana and topped with decorative dollops of whipped cream. Seth ordered a Peanut Buster Parfait lookalike, and it was towering and full of hot fudge and peanuts.

The signage that plasters the windows of the little building are, I believe, old DQ pictures of ice cream with all the DQ specific verbiage removed, but I feel Ice Cream Corner is selling itself short by comparing their offerings to Dairy Queen. I’m about to say something that may be controversial, but let the controversy begin! I think the soft serve ice cream at Ice Cream Corner is better than the soft serve sold at Dairy Queen. Not that DQ ice cream is grainy by any means, but ICC’s ice cream is silky smooth, with a richer, more dairy melt in the mouth. It may be just a tiny bit less sweet than DQ, which isn’t a negative for me. I also enjoyed the pineapple topping in particular, with its little chunks of sunshiney brightness.