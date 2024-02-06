Balls, notable people and events at the St. Charles Hotel

Union soldiers in faded blue uniforms chose their ladies for a dance at the popular St. Charles Hotel. It was a celebratory cotillion held on April 26, 1863, following the Union success during the Battle of Cape Girardeau. Hoop skirts twirled to tunes such as "Soldiers Joy," "Lancers Quadrille" and "Money Mush Reel."

Yes...the St. Charles on the southwest corner of Themis and Main was "the place" for all special events.

In January 1861 the Cape Girardeau Eagle newspaper announced the hotel, built in the 1830s or '40s by Cape's master builder, Joseph Lansmon, had been remodeled by the proprietors, Garaghty and Gale. It was described as, "four story brick modern architecture with verandas, observatory, ventilated rooms, views of the river, cornices with dentils, and window hoods."

It was in the summer of 1862 that General Ulysses Grant stayed in Room 5 at the hotel while headquartered at the Common Pleas Courthouse. Upon his orders, four forts were built to protect the area. During the 50 days Grant was here, there were lavish dances held for him in the ballroom.

The most popular and well-loved proprietors were Zalma Block, along with his gracious wife, Matilda. Zalma, from a well-known Jewish family of St. Louis, became good friends with Louis Houck, who stayed at the St. Charles his first night in Cape Girardeau. The railroad builder renamed the town of Bollinger Mills on Castor River to Zalma, Missouri, after his Cape Girardeau friend.

Another brilliant affair was announced in the Cape Girardeau News: "Leap Year and Centennial Party--1876. The hotel came alive with leading ladies of the city entertaining young gentlemen to one of the finest balls that ever came off in the magnificent hotel. Supper was served in style by Mr. and Mrs. Block. Ladies returned their invited guests to their homes at 3 a.m."