Bakers make pastries that look like Tide pods

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. -- Bakers are responding to the dangerous "Tide Pod challenge" with sweet and savory irreverence.

Wake N Bake Donuts in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, and Kansas-based Hurts Donut have both made pastries decorated to look like the laundry detergent pods, which are at the center of a dangerous social media trend.

The "Tide Pod challenge" has gained attention in recent weeks as a social media-fueled trend in which teenagers eat single-load laundry detergent packets and post videos.

The North Carolina doughnut shop said on its Facebook page last week that an employee came up with the idea to show "teens the difference between what to eat and what not to eat."

Owner Danny Tangredi told WECT-TV: "I definitely didn't think we would make a Tide Pod doughnut. But I also didn't think people would eat Tide Pods."