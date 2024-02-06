All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 27, 2018

Bakers make pastries that look like Tide pods

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. -- Bakers are responding to the dangerous "Tide Pod challenge" with sweet and savory irreverence. Wake N Bake Donuts in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, and Kansas-based Hurts Donut have both made pastries decorated to look like the laundry detergent pods, which are at the center of a dangerous social media trend...

Associated Press
This file photo shows a package of Tide laundry detergent packets in Houston.
This file photo shows a package of Tide laundry detergent packets in Houston.Pat Sullivan ~ Associated Press

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. -- Bakers are responding to the dangerous "Tide Pod challenge" with sweet and savory irreverence.

Wake N Bake Donuts in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, and Kansas-based Hurts Donut have both made pastries decorated to look like the laundry detergent pods, which are at the center of a dangerous social media trend.

The "Tide Pod challenge" has gained attention in recent weeks as a social media-fueled trend in which teenagers eat single-load laundry detergent packets and post videos.

The North Carolina doughnut shop said on its Facebook page last week that an employee came up with the idea to show "teens the difference between what to eat and what not to eat."

Owner Danny Tangredi told WECT-TV: "I definitely didn't think we would make a Tide Pod doughnut. But I also didn't think people would eat Tide Pods."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hurts Donut introduced its offering in Wichita on Jan. 17, according to the Wichita Eagle.

"We've had a really good response so far," owner Trista Patterson told the newspaper. "We've only had a few people who think it's not funny."

A New York City pizzeria even launched "Pied Pods," offering rolls stuffed with cheese and pepperoni and topped with dyed cheese made to look like a detergent pod.

Commenters on social media have had a mixed response. Some think the businesses are being irresponsible because the real detergent is dangerous to consume, while others think the pastries are funny.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers warned of a spike in teenagers eating the laundry product, which it says can cause seizures, respiratory arrest and even death. Poison control centers said that they handled 39 cases of intentional misuse among 13 to 19 year olds in the first 15 days of the year, compared to about 50 for all of last year.

The maker of Tide Pods, Procter & Gamble, said it's working with social media companies to remove videos of people biting into the detergent.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy