Back to tradition

Homecomers has long been what the city of Jackson looks forward to every summer and this year's celebration was no different.

Uptown Jackson has been filled with carnival rides, food trucks, a beer garden, various tents and entertainment on the main stage this week to celebrate Homecomers. High Street, where most of the rides were located, was full of anxious riders.

"You know, there's not another event that shows off the city of Jackson better than Homecomers. In this place, we see strong tradition of friendliness, community, spirit and fun," Dwain Hahs, Jackson's mayor, said at the opening of the event on Tuesday.