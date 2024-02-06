Back to school, back to snacks

Although back-to-school is very different this year for many students, one thing that is still quite normal is that children need to eat. I can remember our children getting home from school and being so hungry. They would have a snack and were hungry again by suppertime.
Parents who will be homeschooling will be doing double-duty on meal preparation and might look to casseroles and larger recipes that will warm up easily.
This week I've turned to Gooseberry Patch cookbooks and online resource to their Back To School Fall Recipes cookbook. It features school night meals, lunches, grab-'n-go snacks and more.
There are quite a few recipes here today, so be sure to hop online so you can read the complete column.
Arrange chicken in a 13x9-inch baking pan coated with non-stick vegetable spray. In a bowl, combine soup, milk, taco seasoning and cheese; spoon over chicken. Top chicken with corn chips; cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes, or until chicken juices run clear when pierced. Serve with cooked rice. Makes four servings.
Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook hot dogs and onion until lightly golden; set aside to cool.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well until moistened. Stir in hot dog mixture. Pour batter into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Cut into squares. Makes 12 servings.
In a large bowl, combine dry mixes and remaining ingredients except garnish. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed for 2 minutes. Pour batter into a greased Bundt pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes. Cool; turn cake out of pan. Garnish slices of cake as desired. Serves 10.
Combine dry cake mix, one egg and butter in a bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until blended. Spread batter in a greased 13x9-inch baking pan.
In a separate bowl, beat condensed milk, remaining egg and vanilla until blended. Fold in toffee chips and pecans; spread over batter.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes; until edges are lightly golden. Topping will not be completely set. Cool completely; cut into 2-inch squares. Makes 2 dozen.
Place chicken in a 5-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle with taco seasoning and brown sugar. Add chiles and corn; spoon enchilada sauce over all. Cover and cook on low setting for 6 to 7 hours; add onions during the last 15 minutes of cooking. Shred chicken with 2 forks; stir back into mixture in slow cooker. Meanwhile, bake taco shells according to directions. Serve chicken mixture in taco shells with desired toppings. Makes 6 servings.
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat; add panko and thyme. Cook for about 2 minutes, stirring often, until golden. Transfer panko mixture to a shallow dish; place flour, salt and pepper in another shallow dish. Whisk together egg and water in a third shallow dish.
Coat fish in flour mixture; dip into egg mixture and coat well in panko mixture. Arrange fish in a single layer on a baking sheet coated with non-stick vegetable spray. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes, or until golden and fish flakes easily. Drain on paper towels; serve with sauce for dipping. Makes 4 servings.
Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain.
Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium heat, cook beef, onion and pepper until beef is browned; drain. Stir in soup, corn, cheese and olives, if using. Add cooked spaghetti; toss well.
Transfer to a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, until bubbly and cheese melts. Makes 8 servings.
In a skillet over medium heat, brown sausage with onion; drain. Add pizza sauce, olives and mushrooms; cook until bubbly and spoon into a greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Spread mozzarella cheese evenly over top.
Combine eggs, milk, oil, flour and salt in a blender; process until smooth (or stir together in a bowl). Pour batter over mozzarella cheese; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes, until puffed and golden. Cut and serve immediately. Serves 6 to 8.
In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Transfer bacon to a bowl, reserving drippings in pan. Working in small batches, cook chicken in drippings over medium-high heat until golden on all sides. Add oil, if needed. Transfer chicken to a large bowl. Reduce heat to medium. Add carrots, onion and celery; cook until softened. Add garlic; cook for 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Turn heat to medium-high. Add one cup chicken broth and Worcestershire sauce; scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of pan. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, until liquid is reduced and vegetables start to sizzle. Add butter; stir to melt. Sprinkle flour over vegetables. Gradually stir in remaining broth, evaporated milk and seasonings; whisk until smooth. Add chicken and potatoes; bring to a low boil. Cook until chicken and vegetables are fork-tender, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Garnish servings with crumbled bacon and parsley. Makes 8 servings.
In a saucepan over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain, reserving drippings in pan. Add onion to drippings; cook until soft. Sprinkle flour over onion; stir until smooth. Reduce heat to low, Add tomatoes all at once; stir until well blended. Add sugar and seasonings; cook for a few minutes longer. Discard bay leaf. Add milk; heat through without boiling. Makes 4 servings.
Brown sausage in a skillet over medium heat; drain. Add cream cheese to sausage in skillet. Cook over low heat, stirring often, until cream cheese melts.
Meanwhile, unroll one tube of rolls; press into the bottom and 1/2-inch up the sides of a lightly greased 13x9-inch glass baking pan. Spoon sausage mixture into pan; sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Unroll second tube of rolls; arrange on top.
Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes, until golden. Cool for 15 minutes; cut into squares. Serves 8 to 10.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except potatoes and shredded cheese; mix well. Fold in frozen potato puffs; mix well and transfer to a greased 13x9-inch baking pan.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes, until heated through and potatoes are tender. Top with shredded cheese; return to oven until bubbly and cheese is melted. Serve warm. Serves 8.
Set pie crust on a baking sheet; pierce crust all over with a fork. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes; let cool for a few minutes. Sprinkle bacon, sausage, ham, onion and cheese evenly into crust.
In a large bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients; pour into crust. Bake for 425 degrees for 20 minutes, or until center is set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing. Serves 8.
In a large bowl, combine eggs, milk, onion, sugar and seasonings; mix well. Fold in corn; mix in crushed crackers until thoroughly combined. Transfer mixture to a buttered deep 9x9-inch baking pan. Dot with butter; season with additional salt and pepper.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to one hour, until set and golden around the edges. Makes 6 servings.
In a large bowl, blend together butter, sugar and honey until smooth. Stir in egg and vanilla. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; mix until just combined. Fold in pretzels, nuts and chocolate chips.
Using a cookie scoop or tablespoon, drop dough onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, until lightly golden. Remove cookies to a wire rack; cool about 10 minutes. Makes 2 dozen.
In a large bowl, mix together peanut butter, cream cheese and milk until blended. Add powdered sugar; blend well. Fold in whipped topping and chocolate chips. Cover and chill for one hour. Serve with graham cracker sticks or pretzels. Serves 6 to 8.
In a large bowl, combine muffin mixes, eggs, milk, apple, 2 tablespoons sugar and spice. Stir just until barely moistened; it's just fine to have some lumps and few dry clumps.
Spoon 1/3 cup batter into each of 12 lightly greased muffin cups. Sprinkle with remaining sugar and pecans, if using.
Bake at 400 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes. Makes one dozen.
Kielbasa and Cabbage Skillet
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sausage and onion; saute until onion is tender. Add remaining ingredients to skillet. Cook and stir for 8 to 10 minutes, until heated through. Serves 4.
In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, bring water to a boil. Add potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, just until vegetables are tender. Remove from heat; do not drain.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Blend in flour; add milk all at once. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add cheese; stir until melted. Add milk mixture to vegetable mixture in large saucepan; stir well. Add corn and ham. Heat through over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Makes 4 servings.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
