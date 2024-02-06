Back to school, back to snacks

Although back-to-school is very different this year for many students, one thing that is still quite normal is that children need to eat. I can remember our children getting home from school and being so hungry. They would have a snack and were hungry again by suppertime.

Parents who will be homeschooling will be doing double-duty on meal preparation and might look to casseroles and larger recipes that will warm up easily.

This week I've turned to Gooseberry Patch cookbooks and online resource to their Back To School Fall Recipes cookbook. It features school night meals, lunches, grab-'n-go snacks and more.

Corn Chip Chicken

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, flattened to 1/2-inch thick

10-3/4 ounce can cream of chicken soup

3/4 cup milk

1-ounce package taco seasoning mix

8-ounce package shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

6-ounce package corn chips

Cooked brown rice

Arrange chicken in a 13x9-inch baking pan coated with non-stick vegetable spray. In a bowl, combine soup, milk, taco seasoning and cheese; spoon over chicken. Top chicken with corn chips; cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes, or until chicken juices run clear when pierced. Serve with cooked rice. Makes four servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/8A654462E8DC373685258538004BB1C4

Corn Dog Casserole

2 tablespoons butter

16 hot dogs, cut into bite-size pieces

1/3 cup onion, finely chopped

2 eggs, beaten

1-1/2 cups milk

2 tablespoons honey or sugar

2 (8-1/2 ounce packages) corn muffin mix

Optional: 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook hot dogs and onion until lightly golden; set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well until moistened. Stir in hot dog mixture. Pour batter into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Cut into squares. Makes 12 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/347F336F20EECD748525853D00515D6C

Hayride Bundt Cake

18-1/2 ounce yellow cake mix

3.4-ounce package instant butterscotch pudding mix

3 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup oil

1 cup canned pumpkin

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Garnish: whipped cream, vanilla or pumpkin ice cream

In a large bowl, combine dry mixes and remaining ingredients except garnish. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed for 2 minutes. Pour batter into a greased Bundt pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes. Cool; turn cake out of pan. Garnish slices of cake as desired. Serves 10.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/51074803AB8A26E18525853D0053BD33

Grandma's Pecan Toffee Bars

18-1/4 ounce yellow cake mix

2 eggs, divided

1/4 cup butter, melted and cooled slightly

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

10-ounce package toffee baking chips

1 cup chopped pecans

Combine dry cake mix, one egg and butter in a bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until blended. Spread batter in a greased 13x9-inch baking pan.

In a separate bowl, beat condensed milk, remaining egg and vanilla until blended. Fold in toffee chips and pecans; spread over batter.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes; until edges are lightly golden. Topping will not be completely set. Cool completely; cut into 2-inch squares. Makes 2 dozen.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/9A327FC9AB363FB38525853D0053BC9F

Chili Chicken Tacos

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1-1/4 ounce package taco seasoning mix

1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed

4-1/2 ounce can chopped green chiles

1 cup canned corn, drained

10-ounce can enchilada sauce

4 green onions, chopped

4.7-ounce package corn taco shells

Garnish: shredded Mexican-blend cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, sour cream

Place chicken in a 5-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle with taco seasoning and brown sugar. Add chiles and corn; spoon enchilada sauce over all. Cover and cook on low setting for 6 to 7 hours; add onions during the last 15 minutes of cooking. Shred chicken with 2 forks; stir back into mixture in slow cooker. Meanwhile, bake taco shells according to directions. Serve chicken mixture in taco shells with desired toppings. Makes 6 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/C9150DDB354E6ACE8525853D00515E7D

Crispy Fish Nuggets

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons water

1-1/2 pounds cod fillets, thawed if frozen and cubed

Garnish: tartar sauce or cocktail sauce

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat; add panko and thyme. Cook for about 2 minutes, stirring often, until golden. Transfer panko mixture to a shallow dish; place flour, salt and pepper in another shallow dish. Whisk together egg and water in a third shallow dish.

Coat fish in flour mixture; dip into egg mixture and coat well in panko mixture. Arrange fish in a single layer on a baking sheet coated with non-stick vegetable spray. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes, or until golden and fish flakes easily. Drain on paper towels; serve with sauce for dipping. Makes 4 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/540558FE6859230985258538004BB371

Texas Spaghetti

16-ounce package spaghetti, uncooked

1 pound ground beef

3/4 cup onion, chopped

3/4 cup green pepper, chopped

2 (10-3/4 ounce) cans tomato soup

15-ounce can corn, plain or with diced peppers, drained

8-ounce package pasteurized process cheese, chopped

Optional: 4-ounce can sliced black olives, drained

Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain.

Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium heat, cook beef, onion and pepper until beef is browned; drain. Stir in soup, corn, cheese and olives, if using. Add cooked spaghetti; toss well.

Transfer to a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, until bubbly and cheese melts. Makes 8 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/32FC3826F7CFB5DB85258538004BB2AD

Upside-Down Pizza

1 pound mild Italian ground pork sausage

3/4 cup onion, chopped

15-1/2 ounce jar pizza sauce

4-ounce sliced black olives, drained

4-ounce can sliced mushrooms, drained

2 to 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a skillet over medium heat, brown sausage with onion; drain. Add pizza sauce, olives and mushrooms; cook until bubbly and spoon into a greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Spread mozzarella cheese evenly over top.

Combine eggs, milk, oil, flour and salt in a blender; process until smooth (or stir together in a bowl). Pour batter over mozzarella cheese; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes, until puffed and golden. Cut and serve immediately. Serves 6 to 8.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/0A0206167B902DEC85258538004BB521

Country Chicken Stew

4 slices bacon

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cubed

Optional: 2 tablespoons canola oil

4 carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 onion, diced

1 stalk celery, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

5 cups no-salt chicken broth, divided

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons butter, sliced

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

12-ounce can evaporated milk

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 pounds potatoes, peeled and cubed

Garnish: chopped fresh parsley

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Transfer bacon to a bowl, reserving drippings in pan. Working in small batches, cook chicken in drippings over medium-high heat until golden on all sides. Add oil, if needed. Transfer chicken to a large bowl. Reduce heat to medium. Add carrots, onion and celery; cook until softened. Add garlic; cook for 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Turn heat to medium-high. Add one cup chicken broth and Worcestershire sauce; scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of pan. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, until liquid is reduced and vegetables start to sizzle. Add butter; stir to melt. Sprinkle flour over vegetables. Gradually stir in remaining broth, evaporated milk and seasonings; whisk until smooth. Add chicken and potatoes; bring to a low boil. Cook until chicken and vegetables are fork-tender, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Garnish servings with crumbled bacon and parsley. Makes 8 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/1268D1EC1BB2090E852585360054EFDD