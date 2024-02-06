All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 20, 2020

Back to school, back to snacks

Although back-to-school is very different this year for many students, one thing that is still quite normal is that children need to eat. I can remember our children getting home from school and being so hungry. They would have a snack and were hungry again by suppertime...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

Although back-to-school is very different this year for many students, one thing that is still quite normal is that children need to eat. I can remember our children getting home from school and being so hungry. They would have a snack and were hungry again by suppertime.

Parents who will be homeschooling will be doing double-duty on meal preparation and might look to casseroles and larger recipes that will warm up easily.

This week I've turned to Gooseberry Patch cookbooks and online resource to their Back To School Fall Recipes cookbook. It features school night meals, lunches, grab-'n-go snacks and more.

There are quite a few recipes here today, so be sure to hop online so you can read the complete column.

Corn Chip Chicken

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, flattened to 1/2-inch thick
  • 10-3/4 ounce can cream of chicken soup
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1-ounce package taco seasoning mix
  • 8-ounce package shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 6-ounce package corn chips
  • Cooked brown rice

Arrange chicken in a 13x9-inch baking pan coated with non-stick vegetable spray. In a bowl, combine soup, milk, taco seasoning and cheese; spoon over chicken. Top chicken with corn chips; cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes, or until chicken juices run clear when pierced. Serve with cooked rice. Makes four servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/8A654462E8DC373685258538004BB1C4

Corn Dog Casserole

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 16 hot dogs, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1/3 cup onion, finely chopped
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1-1/2 cups milk
  • 2 tablespoons honey or sugar
  • 2 (8-1/2 ounce packages) corn muffin mix
  • Optional: 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook hot dogs and onion until lightly golden; set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well until moistened. Stir in hot dog mixture. Pour batter into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Cut into squares. Makes 12 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/347F336F20EECD748525853D00515D6C

Hayride Bundt Cake

  • 18-1/2 ounce yellow cake mix
  • 3.4-ounce package instant butterscotch pudding mix
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • Garnish: whipped cream, vanilla or pumpkin ice cream

In a large bowl, combine dry mixes and remaining ingredients except garnish. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed for 2 minutes. Pour batter into a greased Bundt pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes. Cool; turn cake out of pan. Garnish slices of cake as desired. Serves 10.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/51074803AB8A26E18525853D0053BD33

Grandma's Pecan Toffee Bars

  • 18-1/4 ounce yellow cake mix
  • 2 eggs, divided
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted and cooled slightly
  • 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 10-ounce package toffee baking chips
  • 1 cup chopped pecans

Combine dry cake mix, one egg and butter in a bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until blended. Spread batter in a greased 13x9-inch baking pan.

In a separate bowl, beat condensed milk, remaining egg and vanilla until blended. Fold in toffee chips and pecans; spread over batter.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes; until edges are lightly golden. Topping will not be completely set. Cool completely; cut into 2-inch squares. Makes 2 dozen.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/9A327FC9AB363FB38525853D0053BC9F

Chili Chicken Tacos

  • 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1-1/4 ounce package taco seasoning mix
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
  • 4-1/2 ounce can chopped green chiles
  • 1 cup canned corn, drained
  • 10-ounce can enchilada sauce
  • 4 green onions, chopped
  • 4.7-ounce package corn taco shells
  • Garnish: shredded Mexican-blend cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, sour cream

Place chicken in a 5-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle with taco seasoning and brown sugar. Add chiles and corn; spoon enchilada sauce over all. Cover and cook on low setting for 6 to 7 hours; add onions during the last 15 minutes of cooking. Shred chicken with 2 forks; stir back into mixture in slow cooker. Meanwhile, bake taco shells according to directions. Serve chicken mixture in taco shells with desired toppings. Makes 6 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/C9150DDB354E6ACE8525853D00515E7D

Crispy Fish Nuggets

  • 1 cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1-1/2 pounds cod fillets, thawed if frozen and cubed
  • Garnish: tartar sauce or cocktail sauce

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat; add panko and thyme. Cook for about 2 minutes, stirring often, until golden. Transfer panko mixture to a shallow dish; place flour, salt and pepper in another shallow dish. Whisk together egg and water in a third shallow dish.

Coat fish in flour mixture; dip into egg mixture and coat well in panko mixture. Arrange fish in a single layer on a baking sheet coated with non-stick vegetable spray. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes, or until golden and fish flakes easily. Drain on paper towels; serve with sauce for dipping. Makes 4 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/540558FE6859230985258538004BB371

Texas Spaghetti

  • 16-ounce package spaghetti, uncooked
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 3/4 cup onion, chopped
  • 3/4 cup green pepper, chopped
  • 2 (10-3/4 ounce) cans tomato soup
  • 15-ounce can corn, plain or with diced peppers, drained
  • 8-ounce package pasteurized process cheese, chopped
  • Optional: 4-ounce can sliced black olives, drained

Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain.

Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium heat, cook beef, onion and pepper until beef is browned; drain. Stir in soup, corn, cheese and olives, if using. Add cooked spaghetti; toss well.

Transfer to a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, until bubbly and cheese melts. Makes 8 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/32FC3826F7CFB5DB85258538004BB2AD

Upside-Down Pizza

  • 1 pound mild Italian ground pork sausage
  • 3/4 cup onion, chopped
  • 15-1/2 ounce jar pizza sauce
  • 4-ounce sliced black olives, drained
  • 4-ounce can sliced mushrooms, drained
  • 2 to 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a skillet over medium heat, brown sausage with onion; drain. Add pizza sauce, olives and mushrooms; cook until bubbly and spoon into a greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Spread mozzarella cheese evenly over top.

Combine eggs, milk, oil, flour and salt in a blender; process until smooth (or stir together in a bowl). Pour batter over mozzarella cheese; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes, until puffed and golden. Cut and serve immediately. Serves 6 to 8.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/0A0206167B902DEC85258538004BB521

Country Chicken Stew

  • 4 slices bacon
  • 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cubed
  • Optional: 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 4 carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 stalk celery, minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 5 cups no-salt chicken broth, divided
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 tablespoons butter, sliced
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 12-ounce can evaporated milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 pounds potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • Garnish: chopped fresh parsley

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Transfer bacon to a bowl, reserving drippings in pan. Working in small batches, cook chicken in drippings over medium-high heat until golden on all sides. Add oil, if needed. Transfer chicken to a large bowl. Reduce heat to medium. Add carrots, onion and celery; cook until softened. Add garlic; cook for 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Turn heat to medium-high. Add one cup chicken broth and Worcestershire sauce; scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of pan. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, until liquid is reduced and vegetables start to sizzle. Add butter; stir to melt. Sprinkle flour over vegetables. Gradually stir in remaining broth, evaporated milk and seasonings; whisk until smooth. Add chicken and potatoes; bring to a low boil. Cook until chicken and vegetables are fork-tender, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Garnish servings with crumbled bacon and parsley. Makes 8 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/1268D1EC1BB2090E852585360054EFDD

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cream of Bacon and Tomato Soup

  • 4 slices bacon, cut up
  • 4 slices onion, diced
  • 2-2/3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups tomatoes, chopped and mashed
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt,
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 cups whole milk

In a saucepan over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain, reserving drippings in pan. Add onion to drippings; cook until soft. Sprinkle flour over onion; stir until smooth. Reduce heat to low, Add tomatoes all at once; stir until well blended. Add sugar and seasonings; cook for a few minutes longer. Discard bay leaf. Add milk; heat through without boiling. Makes 4 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/78DE1463997A369285258537004F0CF4

Crescent Breakfast Squares

  • 1 pound mild ground pork sausage
  • 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • 2 (8-ounce) tubes refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 2 to 3 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Brown sausage in a skillet over medium heat; drain. Add cream cheese to sausage in skillet. Cook over low heat, stirring often, until cream cheese melts.

Meanwhile, unroll one tube of rolls; press into the bottom and 1/2-inch up the sides of a lightly greased 13x9-inch glass baking pan. Spoon sausage mixture into pan; sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Unroll second tube of rolls; arrange on top.

Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes, until golden. Cool for 15 minutes; cut into squares. Serves 8 to 10.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/CAD5D815E56CB9B8852585360054EDFE

Hot Tots

  • 2 (14-1/2 ounce) cans queso cheese sauce
  • 1 large or 2 small serrano chiles, minced and seeds discarded
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup onion, minced
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 32-ounce package frozen potato puffs
  • 8-ounce container shredded Mexican-blend cheese

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except potatoes and shredded cheese; mix well. Fold in frozen potato puffs; mix well and transfer to a greased 13x9-inch baking pan.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes, until heated through and potatoes are tender. Top with shredded cheese; return to oven until bubbly and cheese is melted. Serve warm. Serves 8.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/60BAC69EC5A5FA548525853D0053BB43

Meat Lovers' Quiche

  • 8-inch deep-dish pie crust, thawed if frozen
  • 6 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled
  • 1 cup ground pork breakfast sausage, browned and drained
  • 1/2 cup cooked ham, diced
  • 1/2 cup onion, diced
  • 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
  • 6 eggs, well beaten
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

Set pie crust on a baking sheet; pierce crust all over with a fork. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes; let cool for a few minutes. Sprinkle bacon, sausage, ham, onion and cheese evenly into crust.

In a large bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients; pour into crust. Bake for 425 degrees for 20 minutes, or until center is set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing. Serves 8.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/2DB453CF357F679A852585360054E875

Pioneer Scalloped Corn Casserole

  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 12-ounce can evaporated milk
  • 3/4 cup onion, chopped
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans creamed corn
  • 47 saltine crackers, crushed
  • 1/4 cup butter, diced
  • Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine eggs, milk, onion, sugar and seasonings; mix well. Fold in corn; mix in crushed crackers until thoroughly combined. Transfer mixture to a buttered deep 9x9-inch baking pan. Dot with butter; season with additional salt and pepper.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to one hour, until set and golden around the edges. Makes 6 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/041E29E0ADC0542A85258537004F0F77

Sweet and Salty Crunch Cookies

  • 1/2 cup butter or shortening, softened
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed, or coconut sugar
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 cup pretzel twists, broken up
  • 1 cup peanuts or other nuts, chopped
  • 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

In a large bowl, blend together butter, sugar and honey until smooth. Stir in egg and vanilla. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; mix until just combined. Fold in pretzels, nuts and chocolate chips.

Using a cookie scoop or tablespoon, drop dough onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, until lightly golden. Remove cookies to a wire rack; cool about 10 minutes. Makes 2 dozen.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A8DCD39A062FB2348525853D0053BC0E

Yummy Buckeye Dip

  • 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 8-ounce container frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 12-ounce package mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • Graham cracker sticks or pretzels

In a large bowl, mix together peanut butter, cream cheese and milk until blended. Add powdered sugar; blend well. Fold in whipped topping and chocolate chips. Cover and chill for one hour. Serve with graham cracker sticks or pretzels. Serves 6 to 8.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/0597A473ABE154A68525853D00515F75

Apple Corn Muffins

  • 2 (8-1/2 ounce packages) corn muffin mix
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 McIntosh apples, peeled, cored and grated
  • 3 tablespoons sugar, divided
  • 1 teaspoon apple pie spice
  • Optional: 1/2 cup chopped pecans

In a large bowl, combine muffin mixes, eggs, milk, apple, 2 tablespoons sugar and spice. Stir just until barely moistened; it's just fine to have some lumps and few dry clumps.

Spoon 1/3 cup batter into each of 12 lightly greased muffin cups. Sprinkle with remaining sugar and pecans, if using.

Bake at 400 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes. Makes one dozen.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/F14A08F9C99A447B85258537004F0DE5

Kielbasa and Cabbage Skillet

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 pound Kielbasa sausage link, cut into 1-inch slices
  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 16-ounce package shredded coleslaw mix
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Salt to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sausage and onion; saute until onion is tender. Add remaining ingredients to skillet. Cook and stir for 8 to 10 minutes, until heated through. Serves 4.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/9CC663A1E9E89E14852582820058F06E

Cheddar Ham Chowder

  • 2 cups water
  • 2 cups potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 1/2 cup celery, sliced
  • 1/2 cup carrots, peeled and sliced
  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups milk
  • 8-ounce container shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 15-1/4 ounce can corn
  • 1-1/2 cups cooked ham, cubed

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, bring water to a boil. Add potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, just until vegetables are tender. Remove from heat; do not drain.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Blend in flour; add milk all at once. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add cheese; stir until melted. Add milk mixture to vegetable mixture in large saucepan; stir well. Add corn and ham. Heat through over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Makes 4 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/47B3603E77DBD880852582820055046B

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy