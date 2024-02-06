All sections
June 11, 2022

Baby soil centipedes

I found these little critters while preparing dirt to plant gourds along the garden fence. One orange/brown adult centipede and a clutch of probably 30 creamy white babies were hiding in a small space under a dirt clod about the size of my fist. The dirt clod crumbled. The adult quickly ran for cover. I quickly grabbed my cellphone as the babies began dispersing and got this photo of about half of them...

Aaron Horrell
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I found these little critters while preparing dirt to plant gourds along the garden fence. One orange/brown adult centipede and a clutch of probably 30 creamy white babies were hiding in a small space under a dirt clod about the size of my fist.

The dirt clod crumbled. The adult quickly ran for cover. I quickly grabbed my cellphone as the babies began dispersing and got this photo of about half of them.

My research leads me to believe these are a kind of baby soil centipede. Soil centipedes are native to Missouri and are beneficial because they feed on insect larvae that live underground. Soil centipedes are seldom seen. They spend their lives underground much like earthworms do.

