Baby soil centipedes

The dirt clod crumbled. The adult quickly ran for cover. I quickly grabbed my cellphone as the babies began dispersing and got this photo of about half of them.

My research leads me to believe these are a kind of baby soil centipede. Soil centipedes are native to Missouri and are beneficial because they feed on insect larvae that live underground. Soil centipedes are seldom seen. They spend their lives underground much like earthworms do.