'Baby show' finds homes for children

Over the years, I've been asked repeatedly about what happened to orphans throughout Cape Girardeau's history.

Parent-less children often were sent to live with relatives. This happened to my great-grandmother, Katherine Bullinger Stehr. Her mother died shortly after Kate's birth, and her father passed on when the child was just 2 years old. Kate was then shuffled among her older siblings, finally ending up with her sister Clara, who was the housekeeper for the priest at New Hamburg, Missouri. There, Kate remained until she was married at age 18.

If you are attempting to research orphans in your family, I would suggest looking closely at census records. Often you will find children living with their older, married siblings, as happened in my family. Also check guardianship records at your county courthouse or archive. Some of those documents are also online.

In Cape Girardeau, there was also the Mattie Adams Orphans Home and Industrial School of S.E. Mo. I wrote about Adams' efforts to care for the young homeless several years ago. Unfortunately, no records were kept of the children she took in.

In the early 1900s, representatives of the Missouri Home Finding Society of St. Louis would occasionally bring homeless children here, hoping to find them families. The Daily Republican reported in November 1914 that 10 children were shown at the Park Theater on Broadway. Here's an account of that event.

Published Monday, Nov. 23, 1914, page 1, in The Daily Republican:

Scores turned away from baby show Sunday afternoon

Exhibition of Ten Splendid Children Brought Rush of Applications That Will Result in Many Adoptions

Park Theater and Republican office thronged by the interested.

Unfortunate children came into their own Sunday afternoon.

Nothing like that display of child worship and the opening of hearts toward those whose lives have been somewhat unfortunate has ever been seen in Cape Girardeau before.

Ten fine little children, arranged in a row across the stage of the Park Theater, proved a magnet that drew hundreds of people into the place and other hundreds unable to get even a glimpse of them. As many went away, probably, as got to see them.

Of course everybody was not there to get a baby, but, without doubt, everybody felt a tugging at the heartstrings that comes from keen sympathy aroused by the tender little voices of children as they sang a verse or two to open the afternoon meeting.

They were children, just like all children too, and they proved themselves, by that little song, to be just as human and as susceptible to training for refinements as those children of our own blood.

A Rush for Them

Is it any wonder that when the Rev. Abe Jones concluded his address with a statement that he expected some of the kind people of the city to come up and make arrangements with him to take the children home for the night and until this afternoon possibly that mothers and fathers by the scores rushed forward and grabbed for the "kids?"

There was genuine weeping by many as they gathered the tots in and nearly fought for the privilege of retaining them. Others who saw the pathetic faces of the youngsters as they too took up the matter of examining those who would be mothers and fathers for a time at least broke into tears and wept quietly, more from satisfaction possibly than from any grief.

The Rev. Jones explained to the people that after the meeting he would meet those who had any intention of taking a child from the home. He would take the children back to The Republican office and there he would receive applications and talk to those who would consider the children.

Probably 35 or 40 different persons or families interviewed, the Rev. Jones (said), among them some of the best and most substantial people in the county. They were made acquainted with all the conditions that must be met in advance and after a child in adopted. The Rev. Jones possibly surprised many when he stated that the society which takes the children watches over them carefully for years after they are sent out into homes. A home has to be right and the child taken has to be given the proper school and church education or it is taken back.

Four Girls, Six Boys

Out of all the applicants there were only one or two that might not pass muster, according to the Rev. Jones. All were good, moral, well meaning citizens who seemed to be in position to treat the children properly and give them the kind of life they had missed so far.

Of the 10 children in the party four were girls. They were pretty girls, too. It was interesting to see the fathers in the large crowd gather around those little girls and admire them while the women were mostly interested in the (six) sturdy little men in the party. Many a mother and father went to the meeting for no other purpose than to see the children out of mere curiosity and remained because something started tugging at their hearts and wouldn't turn loose later. Those kind of people lingered around The Republican office after the meeting and became so intensely interested in the little chaps and lassies that something more serious is going to come from their intentions in that direction.

As announced in The Republican Saturday afternoon, the children arrived on the noon train Sunday. Miss Byrne, a matron in the home, accompanied them, and the Rev. Abe Jones, the Southeast Missouri field agent, met the party here.

There was some doubt until the train arrived what caused so great a number of women to gather at the Frisco station. Then they made a dash for the train and surrounded the stops at the day coaches so closely that Miss Byrne and her 10 children could hardly alight. Dozens of women had gathered to get the first glimpse of them. Two women had boarded the train at Neelys Landing to come to the city and attend the meeting. They wanted children, it seemed. Other persons had come in on other trains arriving early from points in Southeast Missouri. Several of them spoke hurriedly to the Rev. Jones later in order to get away on returning trains early in the afternoon before the meeting was held.

Many After the Children

The little party was taken to The Republican office. Several well-intentioned citizens offered to take them to lunch downtown, knowing the most frequent needs of children. But Miss Byrne had brought a great basket of lunch from the home and at 11 o'clock the children had voted unanimously to feast and had filled up fairly well. So no noon lunch was necessary.

There were so many waiting to see the children and to interview the Rev. Jones and Miss Byrne about them that it was decided to put them on display at The Republican office at once. The crowd of women and many men followed the procession up Broadway and surrounded the front windows of the business offices to watch the children. Those who wanted to talk to the Rev. Jones about taking a child were permitted to enter the office and have the interview. There were probably a dozen who were able to see the field agent before the afternoon meeting at the Park Theater began at 2:30 o'clock.