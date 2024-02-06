Baby raccoon needs help

By Aaron Horrell
Severe weather moved into Southeast Missouri on May 27, bringing localized heavy rain and strong winds.
Travel conditions became dangerous for not only humans, but also animals.
This baby raccoon was stranded in the overflow pool at the lower end of a farm pond drain pipe.
Its cries for help alerted me.
I found it wet and muddy, struggling to get up the steep, slick mud bank.
An adult raccoon would not have been trapped here, but this baby had more than it could conquer.
I found a small, dead log and placed it where the little fellow could climb out.
It was unafraid of me and even sensed I was trying to help as it climbed immediately onto the log.
I did not touch the baby raccoon and left as soon as I saw it was climbing out.
I didn't want it following me and hoped its mother would be nearby to reclaim her lost baby soon.
