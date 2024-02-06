All sections
FeaturesSeptember 25, 2021

Baby catfish

Who knew a baby catfish could be so cute! The one to the left is being shy. The one to the right is being inquisitive. I wonder what the one in the middle might be saying if it could talk. These fish are fingerling channel catfish. They are about 6 inches long. Channel catfish are raised in ponds on fish farms. They are sold to people who have ponds and small lakes on their property...

story image illustation

Who knew a baby catfish could be so cute! The one to the left is being shy. The one to the right is being inquisitive. I wonder what the one in the middle might be saying if it could talk.

These fish are fingerling channel catfish. They are about 6 inches long. Channel catfish are raised in ponds on fish farms. They are sold to people who have ponds and small lakes on their property.

Channel catfish are good to eat, can grow to well over 15 pounds and may live 15 years or longer. This native freshwater fish is very common throughout much of North America.

I found these three in a glass tank at SEMO District Fair last week.

