Babies give insight at Christmas time

I thought of the size of baby Jesus, not the exact measurements, because I'm unsure if He was a small or large infant, compared to others. However I pondered what this small beginning of a man accomplished. He was born into such humble circumstances that he was without comforts and necessities. Yet he went on to accomplish what no one else had ever done. He reached heights for which, no one else can ever claim credit. His name is more famous than any other has ever been.

The baby began so small, yet His stature grew to extraordinary heights. As I look today at the various babies born in today's world I picture what they will be like someday. What are their skills, passions and landscape within themselves like?

They too are here to serve a purpose for God -- a great purpose -- if they will just search for it. If they will be quiet and listen to what the Holy Spirit is saying to them, they too, will find their calling and find fulfillment through knowing they are contributing what God has intended they do. The ordinary infants we see every day are the people that will make a difference. They are large in God's estimation, and their own, too. What we often interpret, as a small gift of love, can change someone's life for the better. We, who may have been born into small and unpretentious circumstances, need not fear that we can never rise above and become something important. Scripture, Job 8:7 promises "Your beginnings will stem humble, so prosperous will your future be."

We can tell from the story of the Virgin birth of Jesus that one doesn't have to be "somebody" in the world to be important in Jesus's eyes.

If you want to apply the scenario of small beginnings becoming extraordinary, the example applies to whatever we do, whether it's in size of body and age, learning a new skill, or falling in love. It seems that the best endings begin with beginnings that take newly acquired knowledge, familiarity with someone before real love is birthed, and commitment to one's task, to see things through and look for the plan.

In Proverbs 16 it is written, "Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established. The Lord has made everything for its purpose." So whether it's Advent, Christmas, or another time, all babies remind me of Jesus, new beginnings and purpose.