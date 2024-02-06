All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesOctober 12, 2019

Awards: Chaffee grad receives 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Ruth Buckhannon Welborn, a graduate of Chaffee High School, recently received the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from Barnes-Jewish College Alumni Association in St. Louis, recognizing her dedication to the nursing profession, education and community service. ...

story image illustation
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Chaffee grad receives 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Ruth Buckhannon Welborn, a graduate of Chaffee High School, recently received the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from Barnes-Jewish College Alumni Association in St. Louis, recognizing her dedication to the nursing profession, education and community service. Welborn earned her diploma of nursing at what was then the Jewish Hospital College of Nursing in St. Louis, now the Barnes-Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing. She earned her registered nurse, bachelor's and master's degrees at University of Texas and her doctorate from Texas A&M. In 1975, she was the first female faculty member hired by the School of Health Professions at Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She has helped redesign health care services at hospitals in Cambodia, the Republic of Georgia and Kazakhstan. She is dean of Health Professions at Texas State University in San Marcos. Welborn is the second of four daughters of the late W.J. and Ruth Buckhannon of Chaffee. She and her three sisters continue their support of the nursing profession with their annual Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial R.N. Scholarship, given in memory of their mother.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy