Awards/Accomplishments 4-30-23

Art students of Brenda S. Seyer received awards at the Women's Club 86th Paducah Art Show.
Artwork from the show will lbe on display at the Paducah City Hall until Saturday, May 6.
Grace Landewee of Scott City was awarded the 2023 Outstanding Senior Star award for her work as president of the Kineiology Research and Career Club at Missouri State University in Springfield.
She is a senior exercise and movement science major. She is working toward a career as a physical therapist. The KRC Club began in January 2023 and now has 47 members. The club's student executive board works to provide research and career opportunities for members interested in the field of kinesiology. Landewee led 22 students in working at the NFL Draft Thursday, April 29, in Kansas City, Missouri, as a representative of MSU.
