All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 29, 2023

Awards/Accomplishments 4-30-23

Art students of Brenda S. Seyer received awards at the Women's Club 86th Paducah Art Show. n Kindergarten through second grade: Tessa Herren won second place, and William Pobst won third place. n Third grade through fifth grade: Maya Cate Roth won first place, and Henry Fredenburg won second and third place...

Art students receive awards

Art students of Brenda S. Seyer received awards at the Women's Club 86th Paducah Art Show.

  • Kindergarten through second grade: Tessa Herren won second place, and William Pobst won third place.
  • Third grade through fifth grade: Maya Cate Roth won first place, and Henry Fredenburg won second and third place.
  • Sixth grade through eighth grade: Delilah Villagas won first place; Mia Rose won second place; and Lyndsey Zhang won third place.
  • Ninth grade through 12th grade: Josey Gohn won third place.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Artwork from the show will lbe on display at the Paducah City Hall until Saturday, May 6.

Landewee wins award

Grace Landewee of Scott City was awarded the 2023 Outstanding Senior Star award for her work as president of the Kineiology Research and Career Club at Missouri State University in Springfield.

She is a senior exercise and movement science major. She is working toward a career as a physical therapist. The KRC Club began in January 2023 and now has 47 members. The club's student executive board works to provide research and career opportunities for members interested in the field of kinesiology. Landewee led 22 students in working at the NFL Draft Thursday, April 29, in Kansas City, Missouri, as a representative of MSU.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy