Awards 5-1-22

Art students of Brenda Seyer won awards at the 85th Art Show by the Woman's Club of Paducah held April 23 in Paducah, Kentucky.
Winners were:
Caitlin Hill was named outstanding student arist.
In the professionl division, Seyer received first place.
Charlotte Jo Anne Sparks, a senior at Jackson High School, has won a $2,000 MFA Foundation scholarship. The scholarship was awarded at the school's Awards Assembly. Sparks is the daughter of Sherri and Bill Gholson and plans to attend Truman State University. The scholarship was sponsored by MFA Agri Services in Jackson.
