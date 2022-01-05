All sections
April 30, 2022

Awards 5-1-22

Art students win awards

Art students of Brenda Seyer won awards at the 85th Art Show by the Woman's Club of Paducah held April 23 in Paducah, Kentucky.

Winners were:

  • Kindergarten to second grade: first, Vivian Fredenburg; second, Tessa Herren; third, Easton Mahoney.
  • Third through fifth grades: first and second, Lyndsey Zhang; third, Henry Mahoney.
  • Sixth through eighth grades: third, Brynn Mahoney.
  • Ninth through 12 grades: first, Caitlin Hill; second and third, Jacob Hill.
Caitlin Hill was named outstanding student arist.

In the professionl division, Seyer received first place.

Sparks wins scholarship

Charlotte Jo Anne Sparks, a senior at Jackson High School, has won a $2,000 MFA Foundation scholarship. The scholarship was awarded at the school's Awards Assembly. Sparks is the daughter of Sherri and Bill Gholson and plans to attend Truman State University. The scholarship was sponsored by MFA Agri Services in Jackson.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

