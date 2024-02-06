Award: Piano students receive top honors

Piano students from Rebecca's Piano Studio (Rebecca Fulgham) in Cape Girardeau all received superior ratings at the National Federation of Music Clubs Junior Music Festival on Feb. 25, held at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
Participating students were Rachel Grubbs, Jeremiah Todd, Caitlin Todd, Lydia Cao, Hana Hiromitsu, Bailey Schott, Stone Meng, Makenna Wessell, Claire Southard, Emma McDougal, Alex Kantchev, Gloria Kantchev and Layne Collier.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.