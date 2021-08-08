All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesAugust 7, 2021

Award Miller 8-8-21

story image illustation

Submitted by Marjorie Phillips

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Janice Miller of Cape Girardeau completed her fifth AKC Master Championship Title with her dog, Emily. Emily is a Shetland Sheepdog. Emily is the first Shetland Sheepdog to have earned five AKC titles completed with earning her Master Agility Championship Aug. 1 at the AKC Gateway Agility Club Trial at Purina Farms Event Hall. The five titles are: Championship in Conformation; Herding Championship; Obedience Training Championship; Rally Championship; and Master Agility Championship.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy