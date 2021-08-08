Award Miller 8-8-21

Janice Miller of Cape Girardeau completed her fifth AKC Master Championship Title with her dog, Emily. Emily is a Shetland Sheepdog. Emily is the first Shetland Sheepdog to have earned five AKC titles completed with earning her Master Agility Championship Aug. 1 at the AKC Gateway Agility Club Trial at Purina Farms Event Hall. The five titles are: Championship in Conformation; Herding Championship; Obedience Training Championship; Rally Championship; and Master Agility Championship.