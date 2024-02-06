All sections
featuresOctober 17, 2020

Award: Hembree receives grant

In August, Cape Girardeau County resident Sarah Hembree was awarded the Marton L. Carroll Guitar Grant. This honor includes a concert instrument made by the luthier Keith Adams. The goal of the program is to make an annual presentation of a concert-quality instrument to a deserving student of classical guitar in the St. ...

In August, Cape Girardeau County resident Sarah Hembree was awarded the Marton L. Carroll Guitar Grant.

This honor includes a concert instrument made by the luthier Keith Adams.

The goal of the program is to make an annual presentation of a concert-quality instrument to a deserving student of classical guitar in the St. Louis area. This instrument will become the personal property of the recipient and will hopefully enable and inspire them in their mastery of the instrument. The program's long-term goal is to help strengthen the St. Louis area as a center for classical guitar study and performance.

Sarah is an accomplished guitarist and currently studies with St. Louis-based guitarist Patrick Rafferty.

