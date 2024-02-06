Award 7-30-17

Submitted by Tammy Elders The Heartland Firecrackers advanced to the Babe Ruth 10U Girls Softball World Series by going a combined 8-0 in the state and regional tournaments. The team is comprised of girls from Scott City, Chaffee, Delta, Advance, Benton and Kelso, Missouri. Team members are Brogan Hawkins, Mackenzie Lawless, Ava LeGrand, Kayleigh Holman, Presley Holweg, Addison Carlton, Logan Schiwitz, Macy Burger, Alyssa Dirden, Lily Elders, Journey Black, Maggie Jones, Addisyn Hillemann, Reese Van Pelt and Halle Comer. The Firecrackers are coached by Casey Hillemann, Paul Dirden, Ronnie Gray and Gaylen Hawkins. The team manager is Jordon Comer.